New Ford E-Transit Courier: range, specs and latest details on Ford's smallest electric van

Range and specifications for the new Ford E-Transit Courier have been confirmed, along with the news that Ford’s smallest electric van will be available in the UK starting in spring 2025 – roughly two years after it was first unveiled.

Underpinning the E-Transit Courier is a heavily modified version of the B2E platform used by the Ford Puma small SUV. It’s powered by a 43kWh (usable) battery pack that offers a range of up to 186 miles from a charge, and a front-mounted electric motor producing 134bhp and 290Nm of torque.

Thanks to a maximum charging speed of 100kW, Ford claims a 10 to 80 per cent top-up takes as little as 23 minutes. The E-Transit Courier also boasts one-pedal driving capabilities, and a maximum payload capacity of 700kg.

The latest Ford Transit Courier – which recently won the Auto Express Van of the Year award for 2024 – offers up to 2.9 cubic metres of cargo space, which is 25 per cent more load space than the previous-generation model. That’s thanks to an increase of 182mm in the length of the floor, 9mm in height and an extra 200mm between the wheelarches. The electric version also gets a 44-litre ‘frunk’ under the bonnet.