New Ford E-Transit Courier: range, specs and latest details on Ford's smallest electric van

The all-electric version of our Van of the Year for 2024 will be available from spring next year

By:Ellis Hyde
16 Sep 2024
2025 Ford E-Transit Courier - front 3/424

Range and specifications for the new Ford E-Transit Courier have been confirmed, along with the news that Ford’s smallest electric van will be available in the UK starting in spring 2025 – roughly two years after it was first unveiled. 

Underpinning the E-Transit Courier is a heavily modified version of the B2E platform used by the Ford Puma small SUV. It’s powered by a 43kWh (usable) battery pack that offers a range of up to 186 miles from a charge, and a front-mounted electric motor producing 134bhp and 290Nm of torque.

Thanks to a maximum charging speed of 100kW, Ford claims a 10 to 80 per cent top-up takes as little as 23 minutes. The E-Transit Courier also boasts one-pedal driving capabilities, and a maximum payload capacity of 700kg. 

The latest Ford Transit Courier – which recently won the Auto Express Van of the Year award for 2024 – offers up to 2.9 cubic metres of cargo space, which is 25 per cent more load space than the previous-generation model. That’s thanks to an increase of 182mm in the length of the floor, 9mm in height and an extra 200mm between the wheelarches. The electric version also gets a 44-litre ‘frunk’ under the bonnet.

In terms of design there’s not much between the E-Transit Courier and the petrol and diesel versions. The electric model gets its own headlight signature and grille, but other than that, they’re visually identical at the front. The petrol and diesel models feature an ‘active grill shutter’ which can close when cooling isn’t needed to improve drag coefficient. 

Inside, the E-Transit Courier features twin 12-inch screens – a fully digital instrument display, and a central touchscreen. The latter runs Ford’s latest Ford SYNC4 infotainment system that includes wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. 

2025 Ford E-Transit Courier - interior24

Ford will offer the ‘Office Pack’ which includes a foldaway table and extra lighting. The Courier can also be specced with safety systems such as adaptive cruise control, lane assist, blind spot warning, reverse brake assist and pedestrian alerts. 

The new Ford E-Transit Courier will go into production later this year, and the first examples are due to hit the streets in 2025. Interestingly, when it finally arrives, every member of the Ford Transit family will be offered with some form of electrified power. 

The E-Transit Courier will sit below the medium size Ford E-Transit Custom – our Electric Van of the Year for 2024 – and the full-size Ford E-Transit in Ford’s electric van range. Meanwhile Ford’s other small van, the slightly larger Transit Connect, is available with a plug-in hybrid powertrain that offers a 68-mile EV range.

Click here for our list of the best small vans...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

