Best small vans 2025

How we choose the best small vans

Let’s be frank; the whole purpose of a business is to make money, so spending a small fortune on buying and running a van quickly defeats this objective. Value for money is by far the most important factor to those in the market for a small van, so it's essential if a van is going to appear on this particular list. A low purchase price, economical engines and affordable insurance are just some of the cost-related areas which our experts carefully research when reviewing every small van on sale in the UK.

Of course, alongside these low costs you’ll also need maximum capability, so we pay very close attention to every van’s maximum payload, load volume and towing capacities. In short, maximum capability for the lowest price is the winning formula in the small van market. In addition to this, it’s perfectly reasonable to expect a modern small van to be good to drive and adorned with up-to-date tech, so these are all part of our in-depth testing criteria, too.

Choosing the best small van

Buy a small van, and you’re buying a versatile set of wheels. Small vans need to be short enough to navigate tight, narrow lanes in towns and cities and slot through width restrictions with ease, while also providing enough cargo space, a decent payload and wide-opening and sliding doors.

Load carrying

Big sellers such as the Citroen Berlingo Van, Ford Transit Connect and Volkswagen Caddy follow a simple formula which is standard throughout the small van sector. There is usually just a single sliding side door (a second door will be often optional), plus barn doors at the back, usually in a 60:40 split (again, some vans offer the option of a top-hinged tailgate). More often than not there's a steel bulkhead dividing the load area from the passenger compartment – although some vans still only offer this as an option – while some vans offer a through-loading bulkhead to accommodate longer items. Ply lining for the load area is often a common extra which can be specced during the order process.

In terms of bodystyles, there aren't as many options as you’d find in the larger medium van sector, but there’s still plenty of variation. Most small vans come in at least two body lengths, but high roof variants are less common, while conversions are virtually non-existent. Crew Vans usually feature a basic folding bulkhead with an integrated second row of seats. These are designed for work transport rather than being considered an alternative to an MPV, because the sliding side doors will usually only have glass if you add it as an option. Besides, the leading lights in the small van class are available as MPVs, which are far more suited to family life.

Engines and driving experience

The vast majority of small vans are front-wheel drive, although some vans and commercial vehicles have the option of off-road packages that add switchable traction control and all-season tyres that provide extra traction. If you want four-wheel drive, then you have the option of a commercial 4x4. These are based on SUVs, but have their windows blacked out, all the back seats stripped out and a long, flat load area put in their place. These models are an interesting stop-gap between a small van and a pick-up truck, because they offer nearly as much cargo volume and security as a small van, but with the off-road ability of a pick-up truck, if not the payload capacity.

Diesel is the most common fuel choice for small vans. There are a handful of petrol-engined small vans available, but there are just as many electric versions on offer these days, which are ideal for short urban delivery routes, zero-emissions running and last mile transport.

Today's small vans deliver a driving experience that will be a surprise to most. Vans such as the Ford Transit Connect and Volkswagen Caddy are surprisingly agile and if driving dynamics really matter then car-based vans like the Toyota Corolla Commercial are ideal candidates. The level of kit on board is also starting to match passenger cars, including safety gear, with assorted cameras, lane-keeping assist functions and autonomous emergency braking on offer, although usually as an option.

