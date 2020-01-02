Best small vans 2025
Small vans are practical, affordable and cheap to run. This is our top 10 rundown of the best low-cost load-luggers
The best small vans combine a decent payload capacity with a roomy cab, large door openings and a versatile load space. They also manage to do all this while offering low running costs, strong efficiency and compact dimensions for ease of use in urban areas. There’s plenty of choice on offer, so our expert road testers have driven every small van you can buy in the UK and gathered the very best right here.
Compare the best small vans
|Model
|Prices from
|Auto Express rating (out of 5)
|Max. payload
|Max. cargo volume
|Citroen Berlingo / Fiat Doblo / Peugeot Partner / Toyota Proace City / Vauxhall Combo
|£20,555 (Berlingo, excl. VAT)
|4.5 (Partner and Combo)
|1,000kg
|4.4 cubic metres
|Ford Transit Courier
|£16,200 (excl. VAT)
|4.5
|820kg
|2.9 cubic metres
|Renault Kangoo/Nissan Townstar
|£21,175 (Townstar, excl. VAT)
|4
|1,000kg
|4.3 cubic metres
|Mercedes Citan
|£21,575 (excl. VAT)
|4
|686kg
|3.6 cubic metres
|Volkswagen Caddy Cargo
|£28,752 (incl. VAT)
|4
|710kg
|3.7 cubic metres
|Ford Transit Connect
|£23,500 (excl. VAT)
|4
|913kg
|3.6 cubic metres
|Toyota Corolla Commercial
|£24,565 (excl. VAT)
|4
|465kg
|1.3 cubic metres
|Land Rover Defender Hard Top
|£57,420 (incl. VAT)
|3
|800kg
|1.7 cubic metres
|Ineos Grenadier Utility Wagon
|£65,015 (incl. VAT)
|3
|871kg
|2.1 cubic metres
Click the links in the table or scroll down to find expert verdicts on the best small vans you can buy...
1. Citroen Berlingo / Fiat Doblo / Peugeot Partner / Toyota Proace City / Vauxhall Combo
- Prices from £20,555 (Berlingo, excl. VAT)
- Maximum payload: 1,000kg
- Maximum load volume: 4.4 cubic metres
- Auto Express Small Van of the Year
Stellantis is a big player in the commercial vehicle world, and it has five closely-related contenders in the small van market: the Citroen Berlingo, Fiat Doblo, Peugeot Partner, Toyota Proace City and Vauxhall Combo. All of these vans are essentially the same vehicle, so choosing between them will come down to what kind of deal you can find and if you possess any particular brand loyalty.
Every van uses the same running gear and they are largely identical from the leading edge of the bonnet all the way to the back doors. The platform mixes van-like cargo volume with car-like safety and engine technology, which means they're all practical (with a payload of up to a tonne available on some versions) while tech such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist and blind spot monitoring are all offered. There are also pure-electric versions of each model if you’re keen to reduce your emissions. Each van is reasonably car-like to drive, and the small footprint means parking is much less of a nightmare than it otherwise could be.
“Light steering helps with low-speed driving and parking, and this is complemented by a tight turning circle, making manoeuvres just that little bit easier than they would be in a Renault Kangoo. The electric vans are more relaxing to drive than the petrol or diesel models because there are fewer vibrations and a lot less noise entering the cabin.” - Andy Goodwin, Auto Express contributor
2. Ford Transit Courier
- Prices from £16,200 (excl. VAT)
- Maximum payload: 820kg
- Maximum load volume: 2.9 cubic metres
If the Ford Transit Connect is a little on the large side, the more compact Ford Transit Courier has you covered. Despite its small stature, the Transit Courier features a maximum loadspace of 2.9 cubic metres, which should easily fit two Euro pallets. The cargo area also has a load-through bulkhead and a maximum payload of up to 820kg. There’s more good news, too, as it’s by far one of the cheapest small vans on the market.
While the range isn’t as broad as the Connect’s, the Courier is available in Leader, Trend, Limited and Active trim levels, each coming with a generous offering of on-board tech and equipment. An 8-inch touchscreen featuring Ford’s SYNC 4 infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, High Beam Assist, Ford Co-Pilot 360 Assist and cruise control all come as standard across the range. Whichever trim you choose, the Courier is a solid small van and it even managed to bag our Van of the Year award in 2024.
“Since the Transit Courier is based on the Puma platform, it can lay claim to being one of the best-handling vans on the market, while the driving position and big windows give you a clear view of your surroundings.” - Sam Naylor, Auto Express contributor
3. Renault Kangoo/Nissan Townstar
- Prices from £21,175 (Townstar, excl. VAT)
- Maximum payload: 1,000kg
- Maximum load volume: 4.3 cubic metres
The current Renault Kangoo shares its DNA with the Nissan Townstar so, much like the aforementioned Stellantis models, the one you choose will most likely be based on price and brand loyalty. Both the Renault and Nissan offer the choice of petrol or fully-electric power, with the latter models getting a maximum range of between 183 and 186 miles on the WLTP combined cycle. There are also two lengths to choose from, and these offer 3.3 and 4.3 cubic metres of cargo space respectively, while maximum payload stands at 1,000kg.
There’s a decent amount of standard kit on the entry-level Kangoo and Townstar, too, with air-conditioning, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic headlights and wipers, cruise control and rear parking sensors all thrown in. Our road testers were particularly impressed with how refined the Kangoo and Townstar remain at higher motorway speeds, with the electric models being particularly quiet on the move - as you’d expect.
“The Kangoo is a breeze to drive. Light steering makes it easy to place, the permanent rear-view camera system is a handy addition, and you get a good view of the road ahead. Renault also offers a wide-view mirror mounted to the passenger sun visor.” - Sam Naylor, Auto Express contributor
4. Mercedes Citan
- Prices from £21,575 (excl. VAT)
- Maximum payload: 686kg
- Maximum load volume: 3.6 cubic metres
The Mercedes Citan shares the same platform as the Renault Kangoo and Nissan Townstar mentioned above, but it adds a little bit of badge prestige and quality to the mix - as you’d expect. It’s also available in a number of forms; a short-wheelbase ‘L1’ and long wheelbase ‘L2’ panel van plus the all-electric eCitan.
Although the Citan’s exterior might look similar to the Kangoo, it’s inside where you’ll find the biggest differences. The Mercedes’ interior borrows technology from other Mercedes models. Some current Mercedes styling cues and switchgear can be seen around the cabin and the firm’s MBUX infotainment system offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The steering wheel equipped with touchpad buttons adds to the overall upmarket feel of the Citan. While it’s far from being a Mercedes S-Class, the Citan still rides well for a small van, with minimal tyre and wind noise intruding into the cabin.
“The cabin of the second-generation Citan has been infused with an essence of Mercedes’ passenger cars. Elements like the round air vents and three-spoke steering wheel look familiar, but of course the Citan uses tough plastics to give the cabin a more robust quality. We like the metallic-ringed dials for the heating and ventilation system, and the large shortcut buttons under the dashboard.” - Sam Naylor, Auto Express contributor
5. Volkswagen Caddy Cargo
- Prices from £28,752 (incl. VAT)
- Maximum payload: 710kg
- Maximum load volume: 3.7 cubic metres
The Volkswagen Caddy Cargo has the kind of quality that wouldn't look out of place within VW's car range, and as a result it's one of the most comfortable small vans on the UK market. What’s more is that the latest model starts from just under £29,000 (inc VAT).
Buyers have a choice between the standard SWB Caddy or the larger Maxi model, and these can be specced in Commerce, Commerce Plus or Commerce Pro trim. The shorter wheelbase model can certainly carry its fair share of cargo, though, with 3.1 cubic metres of capacity — rising to 3.7㎥ in the Maxi — and the Caddy Cargo’s maximum payload ranges from 676kg to 725kg, depending on the powertrain. There’s also a Caddy MPV for those in need to carry people as well as cargo. Its Volkswagen Golf underpinnings make the Caddy one of the best vans to drive, too, and all-round visibility is excellent.
“If you enjoy driving, then the VW Caddy Cargo is one of the more engaging small vans, courtesy of those Golf underpinnings. The chassis is nimble, and all versions of the Caddy Cargo feature an electronic differential lock that helps with traction out of corners – it’s not quite the same as the XDS electronic diff that’s fitted to sportier versions of the Golf, but it boosts the van’s agility all the same.” - Andy Goodwin, Auto Express contributor
6. Ford Transit Connect
- Prices from £23,500 (excl. VAT)
- Maximum payload: 913kg
- Maximum load volume: 3.6 cubic metres
The old Ford Transit Connect was one of the best small vans on the market, offering plenty of bodystyle and trim level choices while being surprisingly fun to drive. Ford introduced the latest Transit Connect with the aim of improving these qualities even further, and it has succeeded.
The current Transit Connect offers more load space than its predecessor, and it’s able to accommodate two euro pallets in both standard and long wheelbase form. These different sizes offer a total load space of 3.1 and 3.7 cubic metres respectively. If you need the flexibility of extra seats, the Transit Connect FlexCab can seat up to five people and has a unique mechanism that allows the second row of seats to fold upwards to create a full-height bulkhead.
“Few van buyers will be tempted away from diesel, but for light-duty urban work, the tiny turbo petrol can make sense. All Transit Connects are front-wheel drive, although you can add a mechanical limited-slip diff and all-season tyres to all models if you need a bit more traction.” - Steve Walker, head of digital content
7. Toyota Corolla Commercial
- Prices from £24,565 (excl. VAT)
- Maximum payload: 465kg
- Maximum load volume: 1.3 cubic metres
Toyota has smoothly transformed the Corolla estate car into a van with the Corolla Commercial model. There are very few estate-based vans on the current market, so the Toyota is an ideal pick if you don’t need the space of a fully-sized van, but do need something more utilitarian than a standard estate car.
Choices are limited when it comes to the British-built Corolla Commercial. In fact, there’s only one engine to choose from, the same 1.8-litre petrol hybrid which is found in the regular Corolla hatchback. Equipment levels are similar to the entry-level Corolla Touring Sports and as standard you get LED headlights, dual-zone climate control, an eight-inch display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a reversing camera, heated front passenger seats with powered lumbar support and a raft of safety equipment.
“On the road, the Corolla Commercial is just as simple and easy to drive as the passenger versions. It fires up silently when there's enough charge in the hybrid battery, and the system is quiet as you're driving along. Due to the nature of the continuously variable transmission (CVT) it can get noisy under hard acceleration as the revs rapidly rise, although this doesn't really happen that often, while the van favours electric drive in most circumstances.” - Matt Robinson, Auto Express contributor
8. Land Rover Defender Hard Top
- Prices from £57,420 (incl. VAT)
- Maximum payload: 800kg
- Maximum load volume: 1.7 cubic metres
The cheapest route into Land Rover Defender ownership is with the three-door Hard Top. Starting from over £57,000 certainly isn’t cheap, but you will get Land Rover’s incredible off-road ability along with plenty of on-road presence.
There are two engine options for the Hard Top, a mild-hybrid, 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel with 246bhp and 570Nm of torque. The same unit also comes with 345bhp in D350 guise with both paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and four wheel-drive. We found the lesser-powered D250 diesel still had plenty of punch for commercial duties. You can also tow up to 3,500kg and Advanced Tow Assist allows you to reverse a trailer while the Defender takes care of the counter steering.
“On the road, the Land Rover Defender Hard Top is as accomplished as the SUV. It has a comfortable ride that beats any pick-up truck - whether you're carrying a heavy load or not. The Defender is probably the choice for anybody wanting the most comfortable commercial vehicle there is. Cabin refinement is excellent, there were some creaks from the bulkhead on the cars we drove, but it's not a deal breaker in the slightest.” - Sam Naylor, Auto Express contributor
9. Ineos Grenadier Utility Wagon
- Prices from £65,015 (incl. VAT)
- Maximum payload: 871kg
- Maximum load volume: 2.1 cubic metres
If you often find yourself off-road but find the Land Rover Defender a bit too mainstream, there’s always the option of the Ineos Grenadier Utility Wagon. There are two engines on offer; one petrol and one diesel, and both are BMW-sourced 3.0-litre straight-six units, so performance clearly takes priority over efficiency here.
If you don’t mind the Grenadier’s thirst for fuel (neither engine can officially top 27mpg), it will impress when you need to traverse even the roughest and toughest terrain. You’ll also be able to tow up to 3,500kg, although your trailer may not be quite as well-suited to venturing off the tarmac. It’s not the most sensible business purchase out there, but the Grenadier’s sheer size and distinctive appearance will allow you to stand out by a mile.
“Once you’ve experienced the ability of a Grenadier in the rough, it’s easier to forgive its foibles on tarmac. With the addition of all-terrain tyres, the Ineos is virtually unstoppable because its diffs and electronics optimise drive in all terrain conditions.” - Dean Gibson, senior road test editor.
How we choose the best small vans
Let’s be frank; the whole purpose of a business is to make money, so spending a small fortune on buying and running a van quickly defeats this objective. Value for money is by far the most important factor to those in the market for a small van, so it's essential if a van is going to appear on this particular list. A low purchase price, economical engines and affordable insurance are just some of the cost-related areas which our experts carefully research when reviewing every small van on sale in the UK.
Of course, alongside these low costs you’ll also need maximum capability, so we pay very close attention to every van’s maximum payload, load volume and towing capacities. In short, maximum capability for the lowest price is the winning formula in the small van market. In addition to this, it’s perfectly reasonable to expect a modern small van to be good to drive and adorned with up-to-date tech, so these are all part of our in-depth testing criteria, too.
Choosing the best small van
Buy a small van, and you’re buying a versatile set of wheels. Small vans need to be short enough to navigate tight, narrow lanes in towns and cities and slot through width restrictions with ease, while also providing enough cargo space, a decent payload and wide-opening and sliding doors.
Load carrying
Big sellers such as the Citroen Berlingo Van, Ford Transit Connect and Volkswagen Caddy follow a simple formula which is standard throughout the small van sector. There is usually just a single sliding side door (a second door will be often optional), plus barn doors at the back, usually in a 60:40 split (again, some vans offer the option of a top-hinged tailgate). More often than not there's a steel bulkhead dividing the load area from the passenger compartment – although some vans still only offer this as an option – while some vans offer a through-loading bulkhead to accommodate longer items. Ply lining for the load area is often a common extra which can be specced during the order process.
In terms of bodystyles, there aren't as many options as you’d find in the larger medium van sector, but there’s still plenty of variation. Most small vans come in at least two body lengths, but high roof variants are less common, while conversions are virtually non-existent. Crew Vans usually feature a basic folding bulkhead with an integrated second row of seats. These are designed for work transport rather than being considered an alternative to an MPV, because the sliding side doors will usually only have glass if you add it as an option. Besides, the leading lights in the small van class are available as MPVs, which are far more suited to family life.
Engines and driving experience
The vast majority of small vans are front-wheel drive, although some vans and commercial vehicles have the option of off-road packages that add switchable traction control and all-season tyres that provide extra traction. If you want four-wheel drive, then you have the option of a commercial 4x4. These are based on SUVs, but have their windows blacked out, all the back seats stripped out and a long, flat load area put in their place. These models are an interesting stop-gap between a small van and a pick-up truck, because they offer nearly as much cargo volume and security as a small van, but with the off-road ability of a pick-up truck, if not the payload capacity.
Diesel is the most common fuel choice for small vans. There are a handful of petrol-engined small vans available, but there are just as many electric versions on offer these days, which are ideal for short urban delivery routes, zero-emissions running and last mile transport.
Today's small vans deliver a driving experience that will be a surprise to most. Vans such as the Ford Transit Connect and Volkswagen Caddy are surprisingly agile and if driving dynamics really matter then car-based vans like the Toyota Corolla Commercial are ideal candidates. The level of kit on board is also starting to match passenger cars, including safety gear, with assorted cameras, lane-keeping assist functions and autonomous emergency braking on offer, although usually as an option.
