Volkswagen Caddy Cargo van review

Our opinion on the Volkswagen Caddy Cargo

Thanks to its Volkswagen Golf-based underpinnings, the latest Caddy Cargo maintains its reputation for being one the best, most car-like small vans to drive. With a choice of punchy petrol or diesel engines it’s easy to pilot around town and on the motorway, while the arrival of a plug-in hybrid adds another string to its bow. Badged ‘eHybrid’ it has an electric-only range of around 70 miles, slashing its CO2 emissions for lower bills.

The Caddy Cargo also boasts competitive load space figures and payloads, but it’s not perfect. Unlike Stellantis rivals like the Citroen Berlingo and Vauxhall Combo, there’s no all-electric version. The Caddy Cargo’s three-year warranty is also beaten by some competitors, and even other VW vans.

About the Volkswagen Caddy Cargo

Few small vans are as car-like to drive as the Volkswagen Caddy Cargo. That’s because it uses the same platform as the latest Golf, so it has some solid engineering to build upon. However, this driving ability doesn’t come at the expense of practicality, and the Caddy Cargo is just as capable as its rivals when it comes to carrying capacity.

The exterior has a typically clean VW appearance, and the slender grille and mesh air intakes in the lower bumper share cues with the likes of the Golf and some of VW’s electric models – this is especially noticeable on high-spec cars with colour-coded bumpers. At the back is another distinctive styling touch, with a rear end like an aerodynamic Kamm tail, featuring concave light clusters with LED bulbs.