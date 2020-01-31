Volkswagen Transporter van review

Handling is certainly assured, with the van happily turning into sharp bends keenly and without too much body lean. It’s impressively resistant to understeer, but if you do get over-excited the van’s electronic systems will gently intervene to keep things on track.

We also tried the 282bhp electric motor in the Transporter e-Shuttle, and found it both impressively smooth and refined for an even more car-like driving experience. While it’s a lot of power for a van, the throttle is tuned to introduce it gradually, so speed builds rather than arriving all at once.

Cab and Interior

Climb inside and there’s a lower roof than the old Transporter, so the cab has a more cosy feel, even if headroom should still be plentiful. It’s easy to get comfortable, and there’s an excellent view out with Volkswagen retaining large twin door mirrors with normal and blind-spot mirrors on both sides.

Everything above your knees is new for the Transporter’s dashboard, and for better or worse the cockpit is now fully digital, with a 12-inch instrument display and 13-inch central touchscreen that can run Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and plenty of online services. This is based on Ford’s software, but with new graphics to tie-in with VW’s ecosystem. The central screen also takes care of the climate control settings, which is something of a backwards step for usability from the physical controls of the old T6.1. However, they do at least remain in a band across the bottom of the screen, so you don’t have to go hunting for them in sub-menus. Beneath the screen there are also a few physical buttons to jump straight to important settings such as the parking cameras, windscreen demister and driving mode.

There’s no shortage of clever features in the cab, and designers have paid lots of attention to making sure you can keep all your mobile devices and tools topped up between jobs. There are USB-A, USB-C and 12-volt chargers, along with a 230-volt outlet mounted at the base of the driver’s seat in diesel versions. PHEV and electric versions can offer even more juice, with two optional 230V sockets in the luggage compartment that can provide up to 2.3kW in total. One item that hasn’t been carried over from Ford to VW is the Transit Custom’s optional tilting steering wheel that can double as a table.

Van dimensions Body style Height Width Length SWB low roof (L1H1) van 1,978mm 2,032mm (2,275mm in mirrors) 5,050mm LWB low roof (L2H1) van 1,978mm 2,032mm (2,275mm in mirrors) 5,450mm LWB high roof (L2H2) van 2,480 2,032mm (2,275mm in mirrors) 5,450mm