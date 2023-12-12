All-new Volkswagen Transporter and e-Transporter looking crate in first official images

Volkswagen has revealed the next-generation Transporter van will make its global debut in Spring 2024. The German brand made the announcement via a YouTube video, which also provides us with our very first look at its new medium-sized panel van.

Due to the heavy camouflage worn by the van in the video, it’s hard to pick out many visual details, but we can see the T7 Transporter will feature a large Volkswagen badge on its nose, a rather happy, smiling grille design, relatively small LED headlight units and a simply enormous windscreen that will help with visibility.

The video also confirms the wide array of powertrains that will be available in the new Transporter. The range will kick off with a diesel engine, followed by an all-wheel drive diesel variant, plug-in hybrid and finally, sitting at the top of the range, will be the fully electric e-Transporter.

In addition to the selection of powertrains, the new Transporter will be offered as a panel van in two different body lengths and heights, a Kombi with two rows of seating and a ‘dropside’ double cab.

More details will be announced very soon, as pre-orders for the new Volkswagen Transporter are due to open in Germany before the end of the year.