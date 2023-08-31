Volkswagen Amarok pick-up review

The Volkswagen Amarok has always felt a little more upmarket (both inside and out) than the closely related Ford Ranger, although it doesn’t offer quite enough to surpass our reigning Pick-up of the Year. The Amarok feels more like a car to drive than ever before, and it’s still capable of serving as a workhorse, but its lineup is more limited than its closest rivals. It’s also more expensive to buy, though that might just be the price you pay for a classy and desirable truck like this.

About the Volkswagen Amarok

Volkswagen is well known for its impressive range of family hatchbacks and SUVs, but the German manufacturer also produces a variety of commercial vehicles, including all-electric panel vans, enormous campervans, and a pick-up truck: the Amarok.

The original Amarok arrived in the UK in 2012, was updated in 2016 and remained in production until 2020. Its successor was unveiled in 2022, with a bold new look, lots of tech and more than a few components shared with the latest Ford Ranger.

That’s because the second-generation Amarok and Ranger are products of the ongoing cooperation between VW and Ford – the same partnership which allowed the Blue Oval to use the VW ID.4’s MEB platform for its new Explorer SUV. It’s a similar story with the two pick-ups, as the Amarok and Ranger use the same engines, suspension, transmissions and electronics, though you’d never tell by looking at them because of their strikingly different designs.