Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo van review

Our opinion on the Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo

If you're a business looking for a van that creates a positive impression wherever it goes, then the Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo could be it. It has retro-inspired looks that mean it stands out from rival vans, while its all-electric running gear offers an excellent driving range for an electric van along with very fast charging.

There are drawbacks when it comes to practicality though - the Cargo has 3.9 cubic metres of cargo volume, which is quite a bit less than most medium panel vans, along with a relatively low payload. It can only tow 1,000kg as well.

About the Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo

Under the skin, the VW ID. Buzz Cargo uses a version of the platform found under cars such as the ID.3, ID.4 and ID.5, and it shares its body with the passenger-carrying ID. Buzz. That means it's quite car-like to drive, while the large 77kWh battery means the ID. Buzz Cargo has an official WLTP driving range of up to 276 miles.

There's just one body style at launch, a panel van. Although a longer model has been anticipated for several years, but hasn’t yet materialised. There are twin sliding side doors and either a tailgate or symmetrical twin doors at the rear, which open to reveal a 3.9 cubic-metre cargo area, although this is relatively small when compared with its rivals.