Volkswagen ID.Buzz Cargo gets a new 59kWh battery and a lower starting price

Retro-styled electric van offers 200 miles of range from 59kWh battery

By:Ellis Hyde
5 Mar 2025
New VW ID.Buzz Cargo - front 3/411

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo, winner of our Electric Van of the Year award in 2023, is now available from £30,960 – £2,500 less than before – thanks to the addition of a new entry-level version featuring a smaller 59kWh battery.

Volkswagen has introduced the new ID. Buzz Cargo Commerce 59kWh less than a month before the UK Government’s Plug-in Van Grant (PiVG), which takes £5,000 off the price of the electric van, closes on 31 March. So businesses will have to act fast if they want to get the stylish electric van for less than £31k.

That price quoted above has had the PiVG applied, as well as the usual on-the-road charges, but excludes VAT. Once the grant is no longer available, the ID. Buzz Cargo Commerce will cost from £35,960. 

The 59kWh battery offers a range of 200 miles, compared with other variants, which get a 79kWh unit and up to 276 miles of range. The base model’s 165kW maximum charging speed is also slightly slower than others’, yet still allows for a 10 to 80 per cent top-up in half an hour.

It’s paired with a 168bhp rear-mounted electric motor that gives the new ID. Buzz Cargo Commerce has a maximum payload weight of 692kg and allows it to tow up to 1,000kg. The load space hasn’t changed, with up to 3.9 cubic metres on offer – enough to accommodate two Euro pallets loaded widthways.

New VW ID.Buzz Cargo - rear 3/4

In Commerce trim, the ID. Buzz Cargo comes with a 12.9-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, lots of USB-C charging ports, three front seats with a heated driver’s seat, front and rear parking sensors, traffic-sign recognition, LED headlights, a fixed bulkhead and 18-inch steel wheels.

The ID. Buzz Cargo is also now available with a 335bhp dual-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain – the same set-up found in the ID. Buzz GTX and ID.7 GTX. This allows the van to tow up to 1,800kg and, much less importantly for businesses, sprint from 0-62mph in close to five seconds.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

