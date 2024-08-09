New Volkswagen ID.7 GTX 2024 review: VW’s most accomplished EV yet

When the roads get twisty, the ID.7’s underlying handling and balance is nicely sorted. We wouldn’t go expecting Audi S4-levels of control, but then it never feels flummoxed or out of its depth either. Of course, with its big battery comes lots of weight (2,365kg), but the hardware that’s been integrated to keep it all under control is superbly managed.

Beyond the driving experience, though, Volkswagen’s also made forward steps in terms of interior design and presentation. The dashboard, while fairly minimalist and clean, features the right sort of materials and finishes. It feels solid, well built and even plush, thanks to the soft-touch dash front.

We’re still not fond of the digital interfaces, but VW’s continual improvements in this department does mean that while some of the ID.7’s controls still grate, there’s now enough screen real estate to place permanent buttons on-screen, such as shortcuts to the media, nav and safety systems. There’s also a static bar along the bottom for commonly used air conditioning functions. The motorised air vents are more of a gimmick, unfortunately, and still require too much concentration to operate.

Immediately ahead of the driver is a slim information display that offers limited information and customisation, but the key stats are there and easy to read. It works especially well with VW’s augmented reality head-up display, which is capable of showing considerably more – including sat-nav directions and economy data.

Space inside the cabin is also extremely impressive, with loads of room in the rear – not just for legs, but shoulders and heads too. The car has been designed to fit three adults in the back, something it manages easily. The 532-litre boot is also massive.

In short, there’s little to gripe about. But at around £60,000, it’s impossible not to consider rivals that have even more range, tech and performance. True high-performance EVs, liek the brilliant Hyundai Ioniq 5 N cost only around 10 per cent more. And at the luxury car end, cars like the BMW i5 and Mercedes EQE are priced around the same.

But if the figures add up, there’s no reason not to take the plunge. The new ID.7 GTX feels just as much about retribution for VW as it is about clean, emission-free motoring.