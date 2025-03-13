Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer Pro S Match long-term test: impressive range simplifies EV life

Three factors temper EV demand: vehicle range, the recharging network and affordability. The Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer has piled on miles recently, with return trips from London to Sunderland, Blackpool and Llandudno. Four of those minimum 220-mile journeys were done without a charge en route, at an average of 3.7mi/kWh. Just one snafu, when I had to head to a McDonalds for a top-up. Conclusion? The range argument against EVs is done. Onto the next two…

Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer Pro S Match: first fleetwatch

The VW ID.7 Tourer provides a masterclass in overcomplicating the simplest tasks

The functionality of VW’s ID cars gets criticised for good reason. The voice assistant rarely responds to prompts or the steering wheel button, and when asked to navigate to Heathrow Terminal 2 short stay, it kept offering local car parks. To open a window, you must select ‘front’ or ‘rear’ operation, using the screen to alter the air vents is nuts, and finding the keyless entry pad in the dark is tricky. Progress? You must be joking.

Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer Pro S Match: first report

Large electric estate faces its toughest test yet: family life

Mileage: 1,977 miles

1,977 miles Efficiency: 3.2 miles/kWh

There’s a small but discerning bunch of car buyers who wouldn’t have anything but an estate car. So when Volvo UK stopped selling wagons for a year, it didn’t migrate their buyers into SUVs, it just lost them to other brands.

Big estate cars with electric power is a niche within a niche, one the German brands are just beginning to fill. Volkswagen’s ID.7 Tourer is the size of an aircraft carrier, which would probably be easier to manoeuvre on my wide driveway – five-point turns are common.