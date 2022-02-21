Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
In-depth reviews

BMW i4 review

Sophisticated, well-built and typically great to drive, the all-electric BMW i4 is an easy car to recommend

by: Ellis Hyde, Max Adams
28 May 2024
BMW i4 - front tracking20
Overall Auto Express Rating

4.5 out of 5

How we review cars
Price
£51,270 to £70,900
SPECIFICATIONS
  • Build quality
  • Engaging to drive
  • Impressive on-board tech
  • Expensive to buy compared with rivals
  • Tight rear space
  • Four-star NCAP score
Find your BMW i4
Offers from our trusted partners on this car and its predecessors...
Stay up to dateStay up to date
Get updates directly from BMW
Get updates directly from BMW
Leasing dealsLeasing deals
Leasing deals link
From:£631 pm
Or are you looking to sell your car?
Value my carValue my car
Value my car
Customers got an average £1000 more vs part exchange quotes
Advertisement

Quick verdict

The engineers in Munich have done a fine job with the BMW i4. It’s the fully electric version of the 4 Series Gran Coupe, and the move to battery power has simply highlighted the German manufacturer’s renowned engineering skill. Buyers can rest assured that none of the company’s driver-focused DNA has been lost in translation.

Advertisement - Article continues below

But, it’s not just keen drivers who will be impressed with the i4, because the Gran Coupe oozes quality and is packed with the latest on-board technology, while a decent range and useful rapid charging ability add to its appeal as a superb all-rounder. Yes, the i4 costs a touch more than its close rivals, but we think it’s worth every penny, which is why it’s won our Premium Electric Car of the Year award two years on the trot in 2022 and 2023.

BMW i4: price, specs and rivals

BMW has a rich heritage of producing cars that are fantastic to drive. Whether it’s an executive saloon or a quirky supermini, a large SUV or a two-seater roadster, the Bavarian automaker rarely misses when it comes to delivering a car that just makes you want to get behind the wheel and hit the road. It’s a trait not only shared by its combustion-engined cars, but its EVs too. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

More reviews

Car group tests
Road tests

BMW’s electric car line-up has expanded faster than many other brands, with its range of models under the ‘i’ sub-brand including the BMW iX1 and BMW iX3 family SUVs, the larger, more luxurious BMW iX SUV and the BMW i7 luxury limousine (the latter being our 2023 Luxury Car of the Year, no less). There’s also a zero-emissions version of the eighth-generation BMW 5 Series called the BMW i5, which will be available in saloon and practical Touring estate forms.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Of course, BMW is known to many for its more compact executive saloon, the hugely popular BMW 3 Series. We’re yet to see an electric 3 Series, but the i4 is a more than capable substitute. It’ll be instantly familiar to many BMW owners because it’s essentially a battery-powered BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe, so you get five doors, including a handy hatchback tailgate.

BMW i4 - rear tracking20

Saloons might not be as popular as SUVs these days, but the i4 still has its EV saloon foes. The recently facelifted Tesla Model 3 is the standard bearer for compact electric saloons, while the Polestar 2 adds a whiff of coupe-SUV styling to the mix, and is capable of covering over 400 miles on a single charge in the right configuration. The dramatic, swooping Hyundai Ioniq 6 is another appealing option, with its spacious interior and long kit list helping to sweeten the deal, while the Volkswagen ID.7 offers comfort and practicality in equal measure.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

There are three versions of the i4 available to order. The least expensive option is the eDrive35, which uses a 70.2kWh battery (67kWh useable), a 282bhp electric motor to drive the rear wheels, and provides 311 miles of range. The eDrive40 gets a larger 83.9kWh battery (80.7kWh useable) and 335bhp motor, bumping the maximum range up to 373 miles in Sport trim. Both models are also offered in the more desirable M Sport trim, which adds different rims, adaptive suspension and some styling tweaks for a sportier look, but also reduces the car’s range slightly.

Meanwhile, the 536bhp i4 M50 was BMW’s first electric car to receive input from the manufacturer’s M Division motorsport arm. Air suspension is standard on all models, and the M50’s all-wheel drive setup and adaptive M dampers provide keener drivers with greater stability on the limit of grip. Its extra power and an additional electric motor driving the front wheels cut the range down to 315 miles.

Starting from around £51,000, the base i4 eDrive35 is several thousand pounds more expensive to buy than the equivalent Tesla Model 3 or Polestar 2, while the eDrive40 starts at close to £59,000 and you’ll need to fork over £72,000 to sample the performance of the M50 model. However, BMW has an advantage over its closest rivals regarding handling, plus its build quality is second to none.

Frequently Asked Questions

Winner of our 2023 Premium Electric Car of the Year award, the BMW i4 oozes quality, comes packed with the latest technology and is fantastic to drive.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Continue ReadingElectric motor, drive and performance
In this review
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Have you considered?

Volkswagen ID. Buzz Style long-term test: summer fun awaits for our pricey electric MPV
Volkswagen ID Buzz long termer second report - header
Long-term tests
23 May 2024

Volkswagen ID. Buzz Style long-term test: summer fun awaits for our pricey electric MPV

Honda e:Ny1 review
Honda eNy1 - front
In-depth reviews
20 May 2024

Honda e:Ny1 review

More on i4

Show me:
Best electric cars to buy 2024
Best electric cars - header image
Best cars & vans
17 May 2024

Best electric cars to buy 2024

These are the EVs that should be on your shortlist if you’re thinking about making the switch
BMW i4 gets minor nip and tuck to tackle updated Tesla Model 3
BMW i4 facelift - front
News
24 Apr 2024

BMW i4 gets minor nip and tuck to tackle updated Tesla Model 3

Subtle changes inside and out, as well as under the skin, aim to elevate BMW’s executive EV to top of the class
Best rear-wheel drive cars 2024
Best rear-wheel drive cars - header image
Best cars & vans
15 Mar 2024

Best rear-wheel drive cars 2024

Rear-wheel drive is often praised as the drivetrain that delivers the most fun. Here are 10 cars that do exactly that
New quad-motor BMW i4 M spy shots remind us the EV super saloon is coming
New BMW i4 M Quad motor - front
News
13 Mar 2024

New quad-motor BMW i4 M spy shots remind us the EV super saloon is coming

BMW is working on an EV with supercar-beating performance and four-door practicality
Top 10 best executive cars 2024
Best executive cars - header image
Best cars & vans
4 Jan 2024

Top 10 best executive cars 2024

Executive cars might cost a little more, but the best ones add a real touch of class to your motoring experience…
BMW i4 eDrive35 2023 review: the cheapest i4 yet
BMW i4 eDrive35 M Sport - front tracking
Road tests
26 Oct 2023

BMW i4 eDrive35 2023 review: the cheapest i4 yet

The i4 eDrive35 offers the same level of tech as the rest of the line-up, but at a lower price
2024 BMW i4 almost ready to take the fight to new Tesla Model 3
Facelifted BMW i4 - front tracking
News
4 Oct 2023

2024 BMW i4 almost ready to take the fight to new Tesla Model 3

Our first look at the updated i4 suggests BMW’s electric exec could soon be revealed
Hyundai Ioniq 6 vs BMW i4: 2023 twin test review
Hyundai Ioniq 6 vs BMW i4 - header
Car group tests
22 Jul 2023

Hyundai Ioniq 6 vs BMW i4: 2023 twin test review

Hyundai’s slick new Ioniq 6 takes on the BMW i4 in a fight for electric executive honours
Premium Electric Car of the Year 2023: BMW i4
BMW i4 - Premium Electric Car of the Year 2023
Awards
5 Jul 2023

Premium Electric Car of the Year 2023: BMW i4

The BMW i4 is the 2023 Auto Express Premium Electric Car of the Year, with the BMW iX and Porsche Taycan commended
New BMW i4 eDrive35 base model goes on sale
BMW i4 eDrive35
News
23 Feb 2023

New BMW i4 eDrive35 base model goes on sale

The eDrive35 is the entry-level i4 model with a 299-mile range
Premium Electric Car of the Year 2022: BMW i4
BMW i4 - New Car Awards 2022
Awards
6 Jul 2022

Premium Electric Car of the Year 2022: BMW i4

The BMW i4 is the 2022 Auto Express Premium Electric Car of the Year, with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Tesla Model 3 commended
Skip advert
Advertisement
BMW i4 vs Polestar 2 vs Tesla Model 3: 2022 group test review
BMW i4 vs Polestar 2 vs Tesla Model 3
Car group tests
12 Feb 2022

BMW i4 vs Polestar 2 vs Tesla Model 3: 2022 group test review

BMW's new i4 goes up against the Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2 in this all-electric executive battle
New BMW i4 M50 2021 review
BMW i4 - front
Road tests
12 Oct 2021

New BMW i4 M50 2021 review

The new all-electric BMW i4 M50 boasts 537bhp and 318 miles of range
New 2021 BMW i4 electric car arrives with 367-mile range
BMW i4 - front action
News
2 Jun 2021

New 2021 BMW i4 electric car arrives with 367-mile range

The all-electric BMW i4 comes with 335bhp and rear-wheel-drive, or with 544bhp and all-wheel drive in powerful M50 guise
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content