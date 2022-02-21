BMW i4 review

Quick verdict

The engineers in Munich have done a fine job with the BMW i4. It’s the fully electric version of the 4 Series Gran Coupe, and the move to battery power has simply highlighted the German manufacturer’s renowned engineering skill. Buyers can rest assured that none of the company’s driver-focused DNA has been lost in translation.

But, it’s not just keen drivers who will be impressed with the i4, because the Gran Coupe oozes quality and is packed with the latest on-board technology, while a decent range and useful rapid charging ability add to its appeal as a superb all-rounder. Yes, the i4 costs a touch more than its close rivals, but we think it’s worth every penny, which is why it’s won our Premium Electric Car of the Year award two years on the trot in 2022 and 2023.

BMW i4: price, specs and rivals

BMW has a rich heritage of producing cars that are fantastic to drive. Whether it’s an executive saloon or a quirky supermini, a large SUV or a two-seater roadster, the Bavarian automaker rarely misses when it comes to delivering a car that just makes you want to get behind the wheel and hit the road. It’s a trait not only shared by its combustion-engined cars, but its EVs too.