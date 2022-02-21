BMW i4 review
Sophisticated, well-built and typically great to drive, the all-electric BMW i4 is an easy car to recommend
Quick verdict
The engineers in Munich have done a fine job with the BMW i4. It’s the fully electric version of the 4 Series Gran Coupe, and the move to battery power has simply highlighted the German manufacturer’s renowned engineering skill. Buyers can rest assured that none of the company’s driver-focused DNA has been lost in translation.
But, it’s not just keen drivers who will be impressed with the i4, because the Gran Coupe oozes quality and is packed with the latest on-board technology, while a decent range and useful rapid charging ability add to its appeal as a superb all-rounder. Yes, the i4 costs a touch more than its close rivals, but we think it’s worth every penny, which is why it’s won our Premium Electric Car of the Year award two years on the trot in 2022 and 2023.
BMW i4: price, specs and rivals
BMW has a rich heritage of producing cars that are fantastic to drive. Whether it’s an executive saloon or a quirky supermini, a large SUV or a two-seater roadster, the Bavarian automaker rarely misses when it comes to delivering a car that just makes you want to get behind the wheel and hit the road. It’s a trait not only shared by its combustion-engined cars, but its EVs too.
BMW’s electric car line-up has expanded faster than many other brands, with its range of models under the ‘i’ sub-brand including the BMW iX1 and BMW iX3 family SUVs, the larger, more luxurious BMW iX SUV and the BMW i7 luxury limousine (the latter being our 2023 Luxury Car of the Year, no less). There’s also a zero-emissions version of the eighth-generation BMW 5 Series called the BMW i5, which will be available in saloon and practical Touring estate forms.
Of course, BMW is known to many for its more compact executive saloon, the hugely popular BMW 3 Series. We’re yet to see an electric 3 Series, but the i4 is a more than capable substitute. It’ll be instantly familiar to many BMW owners because it’s essentially a battery-powered BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe, so you get five doors, including a handy hatchback tailgate.
Saloons might not be as popular as SUVs these days, but the i4 still has its EV saloon foes. The recently facelifted Tesla Model 3 is the standard bearer for compact electric saloons, while the Polestar 2 adds a whiff of coupe-SUV styling to the mix, and is capable of covering over 400 miles on a single charge in the right configuration. The dramatic, swooping Hyundai Ioniq 6 is another appealing option, with its spacious interior and long kit list helping to sweeten the deal, while the Volkswagen ID.7 offers comfort and practicality in equal measure.
There are three versions of the i4 available to order. The least expensive option is the eDrive35, which uses a 70.2kWh battery (67kWh useable), a 282bhp electric motor to drive the rear wheels, and provides 311 miles of range. The eDrive40 gets a larger 83.9kWh battery (80.7kWh useable) and 335bhp motor, bumping the maximum range up to 373 miles in Sport trim. Both models are also offered in the more desirable M Sport trim, which adds different rims, adaptive suspension and some styling tweaks for a sportier look, but also reduces the car’s range slightly.
Meanwhile, the 536bhp i4 M50 was BMW’s first electric car to receive input from the manufacturer’s M Division motorsport arm. Air suspension is standard on all models, and the M50’s all-wheel drive setup and adaptive M dampers provide keener drivers with greater stability on the limit of grip. Its extra power and an additional electric motor driving the front wheels cut the range down to 315 miles.
Starting from around £51,000, the base i4 eDrive35 is several thousand pounds more expensive to buy than the equivalent Tesla Model 3 or Polestar 2, while the eDrive40 starts at close to £59,000 and you’ll need to fork over £72,000 to sample the performance of the M50 model. However, BMW has an advantage over its closest rivals regarding handling, plus its build quality is second to none.
Winner of our 2023 Premium Electric Car of the Year award, the BMW i4 oozes quality, comes packed with the latest technology and is fantastic to drive.
