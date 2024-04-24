BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe updates keep sleek petrol exec alive and kicking

This is the facelifted BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe. Revealed alongside the updated all-electric i4, it features a similar set of tweaks affecting the car’s exterior styling, as well as the interior. Both models feature the company’s Curved Display and the latest OS 8.5 infotainment software.

Visually, the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe gets a cleaner front end, though the polarising large kidney grilles remain – now with a matt chrome finish to the trim. There’s a different daytime running-light signature, plus a revised lower bumper with new vertical air intakes. BMW says it has added new paint colours and wheel options as well.

To the rear, there’s a new diffuser and revised rear bumper, and the exhaust pipes have grown from 90mm to 100mm in diameter. Rear laser lights are now available, and the M Sport Pro and M Carbon exterior packs can be added as options.

Moving back inside, the revised infotainment system now gets an optional ‘Augmented View’ for the navigation, which BMW claims enhances “functionality and user interaction”. In addition, there’s a new steering wheel design with gearshift paddles, plus new trim elements and seat fabrics – both of which are said to improve perceived quality in the cabin. Customers can choose from nine ambient lighting colours.

The UK line-up will consist of two petrol 4 Series Gran Coupés – the base 420i and the M440i xDrive. Unlike the closely related 3 Series, no diesel or plug-in hybrid is offered.

The 420i uses a four-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol engine with 181bhp and 300Nm of torque, good for 0-62mph in 7.9 seconds. The M Performance range topper boosts proceedings with a 369bhp/500Nm six-cylinder motor – slashing the benchmark sprint to 4.7 seconds. Top speed is electronically limited to 155mph.

The base car costs from £43,830, while the M440i is priced at £59,545. Both are available to order immediately, with the first UK cars expected to trickle through from July.

