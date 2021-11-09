BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe review
The stylish and spacious BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is an engaging alternative to traditional saloons
Is the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe a good car?
The BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is an accomplished car, but then so is its closely related 3 Series cousin. There’s more style on offer, although you pay a premium for it. However, the recently updated technology and the fact that the sharper look doesn’t impact practicality much are appealing. Factor in the option of six-cylinder power, plus real personality and performance mixed with a chassis that serves up excellent agility and decent comfort, and the Gran Coupe is well worth a look.
Key specs
Fuel type
Petrol
Body style
Five-door hatchback coupe
Powertrain
2.0-litre, 4cyl, turbocharged, petrol, rear-wheel drive, automatic
Safety
5-star Euro NCAP (2019, BMW 4 Series Coupe)
Warranty
3yrs unlimited mileage
How much does the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe cost?
The BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe sits just above the big-selling 3 Series saloon in the brand’s line-up. It’s essentially a sleeker and more stylish version of the four-door car, and has been part of the firm’s range since the first-generation model was launched in 2012. This was replaced by the current car in 2018, which received a mid-life refresh in 2024. It also forms the basis of the all-electric BMW i4.
As part of the recent round of updates, BMW heavily trimmed the 4 Series Gran Coupe range, leaving only two models to choose from. The entry-level version is the 420i, which costs around £45,000 and is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that drives the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox. It’s only available in M Sport guise, although that means a lavish equipment list that includes LED headlamps, three-zone climate control and a reversing camera.
Engines, performance & drive
There are two flavours of BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe: the entry-level 420i and flagship M440i. As you’d expect for a sporty model wearing a BMW badge, the 4 Series serves up decent performance and engaging handling, yet it doesn’t sacrifice comfort and refinement in the process.
For keen drivers with deeper pockets, the M440i is the fastest and most dynamic choice, almost matching the brand’s BMW M3 and BMW M4 models for outright pace and poise. Featuring a 3.0-litre turbocharged six-cylinder petrol with 48V mild-hybrid tech that adds an 11bhp boost for a total of 369bhp and 500Nm of torque, it’s not short of firepower. With launch control and four-wheel drive, the M440i will go from 0-62mph in a claimed 4.7 seconds, and it seems good for that on the move. It delivers a delicious, musical soundtrack; with emissions laws robbing us of fruity exhaust sounds – and EVs doing away with them altogether – it’s a pleasure to listen to.
On paper, the 420i can’t come near its more powerful brother’s acceleration times, but in isolation it’s a brisk and smooth performer. Although the turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol looks a little weak-kneed with just 181bhp on tap, there’s a muscular 300Nm of torque available from as little as 1,350rpm. As a result, the 420i feels far more responsive in real-world use than its 7.9-second 0-62mph time suggests, pulling eagerly from low revs. And while it lacks the characterful snarl of the M440i’s six-cylinder motor, the 420i’s unit is smooth and refined.
Both units are mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox that swaps between ratios unobtrusively to make the most of the engine’s torque and boost efficiency when cruising. It’s snappier and sharper to shift in the sportier settings, but manual changes using the steering-wheel paddles are just a little too sharp.
Given its extra performance, it’s no surprise to find the M440i has an upgraded chassis to match. Specific tweaks include bespoke settings for the stroke-dependent dampers and an active differential on the rear axle to boost agility.
Overall, the upgrades work well, although the M440i does have one weak point: the steering. It’s accurate enough, but in Comfort mode the weighting is far too light. Sport adds a little more weight, but in either setting, there’s not much in the way of feedback.
So it’s reassuring that the M440i’s chassis is nicely balanced (the car’s perfect 50:50 weight distribution helps here), with the rear-biased xDrive four-wheel drive system helping deliver strong traction in slippery conditions, but also a sense of fun that you can access on the road.
When you want to cruise in refinement, the Gran Coupe is just as willing. There’s an underlying firmness to the low-speed ride, but overall the 4 Series feels supple, with smoothly damped suspension movement that allows the wheels to flow with the road.
It’s a similar story with the 420i, which feels balanced and poised through a series of corners but lacks vital feel through the steering. It also does without the M440i’s four-wheel drive system, although this does mean you get a small amount of trademark rear-wheel-drive throttle adjustability when exiting a corner.
Model
Power
0-62mph
Top speed
BMW 420i Gran Coupe M Sport
181bhp
7.9 secs
146mph
BMW M440i xDrive
369bhp
4.7 secs
155mph
MPG, emissions & running costs
Despite its head-turning style, upmarket image and performance potential, the 4 Series Gran Coupe should cost you less in fuel than you’d think. With mild-hybrid tech and BMW’s trademark Efficient Dynamics set-up that includes everything from active aerodynamics to regenerative braking, the 420i and M440i deliver surprisingly low running costs.
As you’d expect, it’s the entry-level 420i that’s the more fuel-efficient model, its 2.0-litre petrol returns as much as 42.2mpg on the WLTP cycle. Thanks to a very tall eighth gear and its aerodynamically slippery profile, the BMW can be even more frugal on long journeys, where 45mpg is often achievable. This fuel economy is reflected in CO2 emissions of as little as 153g/km.
The M440i is understandably thirstier at the pumps, but even so, a claimed return of as much as 34.0mpg is not bad for a 155mph four-seat coupe with 369bhp. It even manages to keep CO2 emissions below 200g/km, with a figure of 187g/km.
However, while your unleaded bills won’t be as crippling as you’d expect, both BMWs are relatively costly to tax, certainly compared with plug-in and EV rivals. Company car users will face hefty Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) rates of 35 per cent for the 420i and 37 per cent for the M440i.
With both versions of the 4 Series Gran Coupe priced at more than £40,000, private buyers will have to pay a £415 surcharge on their annual Vehicle Excise Duty (VED) bill for the first five years following the car’s initial registration.
Insurance groups for the 4 Series Gran Coupe models are competitive and range from 29 for the 420i M Sport (the only trim option), to group 40 for the M440i xDrive.
The lure of the BMW badge and the 4 Series Gran Coupe’s relative rarity mean that it boasts decent residuals, with both versions retaining between 47 and 50 per cent of their new value after three years and 36,000 miles. The less pricey 420i depreciates slightly more slowly than its faster sibling, but overall, this BMW is a fairly safe financial bet.
To get an accurate valuation for a specific model, check out our valuation tool...
Model
MPG
CO2
Insurance group
BMW 420i Gran Coupe M Sport
42.2mpg
153g/km
29
BMW M440i xDrive
34.0mpg
187g/km
40
Design, interior & technology
The 4 Series Gran Coupe is based on BMW’s CLAR (short for Cluster Architecture) LK platform, which was developed for its compact models. It was first seen on the 2016 BMW 5 Series before being adapted for the current, eighth-generation 3 Series saloon, codenamed G20, in 2018. It formed the basis for the BMW 3 Series Touring Estate (G21) and the 4 Series Coupe (G22), the 4 Series Convertible (G23) and the 4 Series Gran Coupe (G26).
The 4 Series Gran Coupe’s sleek five-door coupe bodystyle certainly gives it plenty of kerb appeal. The flagship M440i gets a more menacing makeover, courtesy of its 20-inch alloy wheels, gloss black trim inserts and bright red calipers for its larger, high-performance brakes.
Inside, the 4 Series Gran Coupe takes its cues from the more expensive BMW 5 Series and BMW 7 Series models. Build quality is exceptionally good, while the use of high-grade materials throughout gives the BMW a premium feel that even the latest Audi A5 almost struggles to match. The 4 Series also has a more driver-focused layout to it than the Audi, with the low seating position and high transmission tunnel creating a sporty feel from behind the steering wheel.
The latest dashboard design works seamlessly with the technology on board, which saw a big change with the 2024 facelift, thanks to the introduction of BMW’s ‘Curved Display’. This looks like a single ‘floating’ screen, but is in fact made up of two parts: a 12.3-inch driver’s instrument panel and 14.9-inch touchscreen in a wide-screen format, running the latest OS 8 software.
Like most rivals, the 4 Series Gran Coupe also features a concierge-style ‘Intelligent Personal Assistant’, a voice-controlled set-up that allows you to communicate with the car as you would with Apple’s Siri or Amazon’s Alexa. You can adjust the temperature, change the audio settings or talk to the sat-nav without having to take your eyes off the road. This is particularly handy for the climate control because its physical controls have been consigned to the touchscreen. If you prefer, you can still use the firm’s trademark iDrive controller, which is intuitive and easy to work.
Sat-nav, stereo and infotainment
As part of its recent facelift, the 4 Series Gran Coupe has been fitted with a similarly eye-catching curved digital dashboard layout to its electric cousin, the i4. This comprises a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display and huge 14.9-inch central touchscreen that features the brand’s latest iDrive set-up.
A DAB radio comes as standard, as do three years of free satellite navigation and connected services, which gives you access to BMW Apps informing you about live weather and traffic reports. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity are also standard across the range, while the car's Emergency Call system will automatically contact the emergency services in the event of a collision.
The stereo, along with many other functions, can be accessed by using the central control display as a touchscreen, as well as via voice commands, or by using the iDrive controller. While it can seem a little bewildering at first glance, the set-up proves surprisingly intuitive to use on the move, especially compared with rivals that rely solely on a touchscreen.
Boot space, comfort & practicality
Normally, coupe models are an exercise in style over substance, with buyers happy to compromise a little comfort and convenience to stand out in a crowd. However, with its five-door layout and surprisingly roomy cabin, the 4 Series Gran Coupe bucks this trend.
For starters, the BMW isn’t exactly a small car, measuring just under 4.8 metres long and just over 1.8 metres wide. Crucially, its wheelbase is a fraction more than 2.8 metres, which means there’s a decent amount of space inside.
Given that it shares much of its architecture and interior trim with the brand’s 3 Series executive saloon, it’s no surprise that the 4 Series Gran Coupe feels similarly spacious inside. Those sitting up front get a decent amount of space, plus comfortable seats that feature multiple adjustments and excellent support. Like most BMWs, the driver is able to set their seat very low for a sporty driving position, while the steering can be adjusted for rake and reach.
There’s space for three adults at a pinch in the back of the 4 Series Gran Coupe, but those sitting in the middle are perched higher, while their legs have to straddle the transmission tunnel. The outside seats are more comfortable (and feature Isofix child seat mounting points) with plenty of legroom, while despite the sloping roofline, only the tallest passengers will find their heads brushing the headlining.
There’s a good amount of storage for odds and ends, with a roomy glovebox and large doorbins front and rear that can each hold a 1.5-litre bottle. The centre console between the front seats houses a handy tray (and optional wireless charging pad) for smartphones, and a couple of cup-holders, while the large armrest opens to reveal a deep compartment complete with USB and power sockets. Those sitting in the rear get a fold-down centre armrest with two adjustable cup-holders.
On paper, the 4 Series Gran Coupe’s 470-litre boot capacity is 10 litres smaller than the 3 Series saloon’s. However, it counters that slight shortfall with a far more practical power-operated hatchback tailgate and a usefully large opening. It also features a low loading lip, while the rear seats have a versatile 40:20:40 split-fold arrangement that can be lowered to increase the available space to 1,290 litres.
The sleek 4 Series Gran Coupe doesn’t look like a natural tow car, but the 420i is rated to pull a braked trailer of up to 1,600kg. This figure increases to 1,800kg for the M440i, which has the added benefit of four-wheel drive for extra confidence in slippery fields or campsites.
Dimensions
Length
4,783mm
Width
1,852mm (2,073mm inc. mirrors)
Height
1,442mm
Number of seats
5
Boot space
470-1,290 litres
Safety & reliability
Euro NCAP hasn’t put the latest 4 Series Gran Coupe through its paces yet, but it tested a pre-facelift version of the closely related two-door model in 2019 and awarded it a full five stars. Although slightly less stringent than the safety organisation’s current procedure, that test did highlight the BMW’s strong protection for adult and child occupants, as well as its excellent advanced driver aids.
These additional safety systems come under what BMW terms Active Guard Plus. This includes speed-limit information to warn you about the restrictions on the road you’re driving on, lane-departure warning to let you know if you are straying out of your lane, a collision and pedestrian-warning system with a city brake function to put the brakes on if it thinks you’re going to hit something to either avoid or mitigate a collision, and cruise control with a speed-limiter function.
The relative rarity of the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe means it didn’t appear in our 2024 Driver Power satisfaction survey. However, the good news for potential buyers is that the very closely related 3 Series saloon finished an impressive 18th out 50 cars in the same poll, with owners praising the car’s quality, tech and driving experience. BMW also fared well in the manufacturer’s rankings, placing 14th out of 32 manufacturers - seven places higher than in 2023.
BMW offers a three-year unlimited-mileage warranty on the 4 Series Gran Coupe, including a three-year subscription to the BMW Emergency breakdown service. This is broadly similar to the warranty offered by Mercedes, but better than the 60,000-mile limit imposed by Audi. The BMW warranty can be extended after the initial three-year period with either monthly or annual payments and differing levels of cover.
Like all BMW models, the 4 Series Gran Coupe features a time and use-based service schedule, with the car’s onboard computers determining when to visit a workshop. You can purchase a BMW Service Inclusive plan with your new car, either paying upfront to cover you for the first five years or 62,000 miles, or opting for a BMW Pay Monthly Service Plan over three years, with prices starting from around £30 per month.
Key standard safety features
Euro NCAP safety ratings (BMW 4 Series Coupe)
BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe alternatives
The market for sleek four and five-door coupe models has always been relatively small, but it has shrunk even more in the past few years. Fashion-conscious buyers wanting to make an impact are far more likely to pick an SUV-inspired machine these days. However, there are one or two cars that rival the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe for style, space and speed.
Leading the charge is the new Audi A5, which arrived in 2024 and effectively replaces the old A4 saloon and A5 Sportback. It matches the BMW for style, tech and premium appeal, plus it’s available with an even wider range of engines, including a plug-in hybrid. However, keen drivers will find it less engaging to drive than the 4 Series, while family motorists will lament the restricted rear headroom and smaller boot.
A leftfield option is the Citroen C5 X, which combines striking looks with a surprisingly roomy and upmarket interior. The driving experience is geared towards comfort, which makes it a relaxing and refined long-distance express, but not much fun on a twisting back road. The powertrain choice is also limited, with fairly modestly powered petrol and plug-in hybrid options.
When it comes to head-turning looks, the Alfa Romeo Giulia takes some beating, although it’s not strictly a four-door coupe. Essentially a four-door compact executive saloon, the Alfa benefits from a hefty injection of Latin style and charm, while its rear-wheel drive handling makes it a joy on the road.
Frequently Asked Questions
The BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe didn’t feature in our 2024 Driver Power survey, but the closely related 3 Series did. It finished an impressive 18th out of 50 cars, with owners liking the car’s quality, performance and technology.
