BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe review

The relative rarity of the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe means it didn’t appear in our 2024 Driver Power satisfaction survey. However, the good news for potential buyers is that the very closely related 3 Series saloon finished an impressive 18th out 50 cars in the same poll, with owners praising the car’s quality, tech and driving experience. BMW also fared well in the manufacturer’s rankings, placing 14th out of 32 manufacturers - seven places higher than in 2023.

BMW offers a three-year unlimited-mileage warranty on the 4 Series Gran Coupe, including a three-year subscription to the BMW Emergency breakdown service. This is broadly similar to the warranty offered by Mercedes, but better than the 60,000-mile limit imposed by Audi. The BMW warranty can be extended after the initial three-year period with either monthly or annual payments and differing levels of cover.

Like all BMW models, the 4 Series Gran Coupe features a time and use-based service schedule, with the car’s onboard computers determining when to visit a workshop. You can purchase a BMW Service Inclusive plan with your new car, either paying upfront to cover you for the first five years or 62,000 miles, or opting for a BMW Pay Monthly Service Plan over three years, with prices starting from around £30 per month.

Key standard safety features Euro NCAP safety ratings (BMW 4 Series Coupe) Autonomous emergency braking

Lane-departure warning

Active bonnet

Active Guard Plus Euro NCAP safety rating - Five out of five stars (2019)

Adult occupant protection - 97%

Child occupant protection - 83%

Vulnerable road user protection - 93%

Safety assist - 72%

BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe alternatives

The market for sleek four and five-door coupe models has always been relatively small, but it has shrunk even more in the past few years. Fashion-conscious buyers wanting to make an impact are far more likely to pick an SUV-inspired machine these days. However, there are one or two cars that rival the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe for style, space and speed.

Leading the charge is the new Audi A5, which arrived in 2024 and effectively replaces the old A4 saloon and A5 Sportback. It matches the BMW for style, tech and premium appeal, plus it’s available with an even wider range of engines, including a plug-in hybrid. However, keen drivers will find it less engaging to drive than the 4 Series, while family motorists will lament the restricted rear headroom and smaller boot.

A leftfield option is the Citroen C5 X, which combines striking looks with a surprisingly roomy and upmarket interior. The driving experience is geared towards comfort, which makes it a relaxing and refined long-distance express, but not much fun on a twisting back road. The powertrain choice is also limited, with fairly modestly powered petrol and plug-in hybrid options.

When it comes to head-turning looks, the Alfa Romeo Giulia takes some beating, although it’s not strictly a four-door coupe. Essentially a four-door compact executive saloon, the Alfa benefits from a hefty injection of Latin style and charm, while its rear-wheel drive handling makes it a joy on the road.