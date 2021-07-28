BMW 4 Series Convertible review

Is the BMW 4 Series Convertible a good car?

While the open-top BMW 4 Series Convertible can’t quite match its Coupé sibling’s driving dynamics, it’s still a deeply appealing prospect that’s more involving than pretty much any other four-seat convertible at this price – although there aren’t many rivals to choose from. Few other cabriolets deliver such a strong mix of performance, handling and long-distance comfort – and in the BMW’s case, it’s combined with impressive tech, too.

Key specs Fuel type Petrol Body style Two-door convertible Powertrain 2.0-litre, 4cyl, turbocharged, petrol, rear-wheel drive, automatic

3.0-litre, 6cyl, turbocharged, petrol, four-wheel drive, automatic Safety 5-star Euro NCAP (2019, BMW 4 Series Coupe) Warranty 3yrs unlimited mileage

How much does the BMW 4 Series Convertible cost?

As its name suggests, the BMW 4 Series range sits just above the 3 Series saloons and Touring estate cars in the brand’s line-up. With focus on style, the 4 Series is available in two- and five-door coupe guises, as well as the four-seater Convertible tested here. The original version was launched in 2013 as a replacement for the 3 Series Convertible, which can trace its roots back to the E21 series car that was launched in 1978. The current second-generation 4 Series Convertible was launched in 2021, while a facelifted version landed in UK showrooms in 2024.

It wasn’t just the 4 Series Convertible’s styling that went under the knife as part of the refresh, because BMW also heavily trimmed the model line-up. Buyers can now choose from two versions, starting with the entry-level 420i. Weighing in at just over £51,000, it features a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that drives the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox. It’s only available in M Sport guise, but that does mean a generous kit count that includes LED headlamps, three-zone climate control and a reversing camera.