New Maserati GranCabrio Trofeo 2025 review: comfortable, elegant and fun

Verdict

The open-top Maserati GranCabrio is a comfortable and elegant cruiser that’s surprisingly engaging to drive and sits with some clear air around it in terms of direct rivals. We’re not sure the high-spec and high-priced Trofeo model is the best variant to be translated to an open-top from the Coupe, but there’s a quiet sophistication to this luxury convertible car that’s still very desirable.

Within today’s turbulent new-car market, less emphasis is often placed on traditional segments and instead focused on new niches that seem to appear as often as political party leaders. But that’s not the case for one of Italy’s oldest automotive institutions, because the Maserati GranCabrio – a luxury, four-seat open-top GT – can trace its lineage back nearly 70 years. But the question is, does it deserve any reverence now, or is it just out of touch?

On face value, there’s an instant level of desirability to this type of convertible, even if it’s not quite as high-brow under the skin as it initially seems. Underpinning the GranCabrio is a relatively simple mixed-metal chassis that can trace its roots to the current Alfa Romeo Giulia. Yet despite this, the GranCabrio still looks purpose-built for its mission statement with a low, long bonnet and elegant, rounded haunches. The overall design might not move the needle much over the previous generation of GranCabrio, but that model was so sleek that the new car doesn’t really need to.