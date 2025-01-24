New Maserati GranCabrio Trofeo 2025 review: comfortable, elegant and fun
Elegant open-top grand tourers might not really be in fashion right now, but Maserati has hit the bullseye with its superb GranCabrio
Verdict
The open-top Maserati GranCabrio is a comfortable and elegant cruiser that’s surprisingly engaging to drive and sits with some clear air around it in terms of direct rivals. We’re not sure the high-spec and high-priced Trofeo model is the best variant to be translated to an open-top from the Coupe, but there’s a quiet sophistication to this luxury convertible car that’s still very desirable.
Within today’s turbulent new-car market, less emphasis is often placed on traditional segments and instead focused on new niches that seem to appear as often as political party leaders. But that’s not the case for one of Italy’s oldest automotive institutions, because the Maserati GranCabrio – a luxury, four-seat open-top GT – can trace its lineage back nearly 70 years. But the question is, does it deserve any reverence now, or is it just out of touch?
On face value, there’s an instant level of desirability to this type of convertible, even if it’s not quite as high-brow under the skin as it initially seems. Underpinning the GranCabrio is a relatively simple mixed-metal chassis that can trace its roots to the current Alfa Romeo Giulia. Yet despite this, the GranCabrio still looks purpose-built for its mission statement with a low, long bonnet and elegant, rounded haunches. The overall design might not move the needle much over the previous generation of GranCabrio, but that model was so sleek that the new car doesn’t really need to.
More reviews
Under that elegant body you'll find a set of components that, on paper, might also seem a little undernourished. Gone is the previous model’s V8 engine – a hallmark of nearly all open-top GT Maseratis thus far – and in its place is a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6. While it too shares its foundations with an Alfa Romeo motor, this Nettuno unit is unique to Maserati by virtue of a clever pre-combustion system that helps liberate 542bhp in Trofeo spec, plus 650Nm of torque.
So while many will bemoan the lack of an eight-cylinder shrill, in its place is far more accessible performance that, combined with an eight-speed automatic transmission and a clever all-wheel drive system, makes this car feel infinitely more dynamic and engaging than its predecessor. Yes, the engine can be a touch grumbly and diesel-like at low revs, and the eight-speed automatic transmission might lack the ultimate crispness of some rival gearboxes, but we feel this to be a worthwhile compromise considering the excellent performance on offer. The Maserati feels every bit as fast as its 3.6-second 0-62mph time suggests.
But these sharp dynamics come courtesy of more than just the powertrain. That all-wheel drive system is superbly tuned too, and gives the GranCabrio excellent traction and security on slippery surfaces without compromising on a distinctly rear-drive feel. Not only that, the standard-fit air suspension also offers excellent ride quality and control, and can neatly tighten up when one of the GranCabrio’s sportier modes is selected.
If the road surface isn’t suited to a firmer setting, the quick-access bumpy road button makes it a cinch to adjust the dampers back to a softer setting without giving up on the more aggressive throttle and transmission mapping. There is a touch of scuttle shake over really rough roads, and the ride can have a slight edge over sharp ridges but overall the car drives much better than any previous GranCabrio. It even finds a better balance between comfort and control than its Aston Martin DB12 Volante rival.
However, something that hasn’t changed over the last generation is the distinction of offering four full-sized seats for adults – with the possible exception of a Rolls-Royce Dawn, this is unheard of in today’s open-top GT market. In purely practical terms, though, you’ll have to compromise on the available bootspace, because the huge folding roof means it’s reduced to a tiny 131 litres with the roof down, and is barely any better with the top up. At least wind buffeting is also well controlled, especially with the wind-deflector in place.
There’s also a valid question mark over whether the interior is opulent enough considering the car’s elegant mantra. For the most part, Maserati’s superb leather and the propensity to use it to cover nearly every interior surface is a pleasant aspect. However the underlying cabin quality is still a little thin, and the GranCabrio still lacks the extraordinary detailing and bespoke touches that rivals from Bentley or Aston Martin capitalise on.
The infotainment system is also a disappointment despite feeling capable and modern. It doesn’t do much to hide its connection to lesser Maserati models, not to mention the Alfa Romeos and Fiats that also share the underlying hardware. The main touchscreen is relatively easy to operate and quickly connects to your smartphone if the embedded interface isn’t to your liking.
Sitting below is a second touchscreen that controls the air-conditioning, as well as most other controls such as the lighting, roof and digital clockface, but we can’t help missing some of the physical controls that help expensive cars like this feel special.
Whereas previous GranCabrios with the duo-select transmission used to feature a small, but solid metal toggle switch to engage forward or reverse gears, the new car’s plastic buttons feel no more special than those found on a Fiat 500. And don’t get us started on needing to put a dirty great big swipe mark on the lower touchscreen to put the roof up and down.
Which really is a perfect example of where this car’s main issue lies. At £165,625, and with plenty of headroom for options and excruciatingly expensive optional paint finishes, the GranCabrio Trofeo just lacks the detailing and specialness one would hope for at the price.
An open-top version of the less pricey GranTurismo Modena derivative would go some way to alleviating this notion, but it’s the only variant that’s not available sans roof. At only £35,000 less than a DB12 Volante, the gulf between a GranCabrio Trofeo could be one that’s just a little too narrow. But with a £65,000 gap, it’d make far more sense.
|Model:
|Maserati GranCabrio Trofeo
|Price:
|£165,625
|Engine:
|3.0-litre V6 turbo
|Power/torque:
|542bhp/650Nm
|Transmission:
|Eight-speed automatic, all-wheel drive
|0-62mph:
|3.6 seconds
|Top speed:
|195mph
|Economy/CO2:
|27.1mpg/236g/km
|On sale:
|Now