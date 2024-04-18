New Mercedes CLE Cabriolet 2024 review: classy drop-top with more polish than pace

Verdict

There’s plenty to like with the Mercedes CLE Cabriolet; its well-appointed cabin and decent cruising refinement stand out. But even with mild-hybrid assistance, the four-cylinder engine in the CLE 300 can’t quite deliver the sort of effortless performance that a car like the CLE Cabrio deserves. If you really want that, you’ll need a CLE 450 – and deeper pockets.

The market for convertibles has never been a major focus for car buyers – but in recent years open-topped cars have become even more of a niche purchase. That hasn’t escaped the notice of Mercedes-Benz, which has taken the decision to amalgamate its E-Class and C-Class Cabriolets into a single model, much as it has done with the equivalent coupés. Say hello to the Mercedes CLE Cabriolet.

Advertisement - Article continues below

We were reasonably impressed by the new creation when we drove it abroad in the spring, but now it’s our first chance to see how it stacks up in the UK – and in the suitably changeable conditions of one of the least summery summers of recent years.

Here’s a quick recap first. The Mercedes CLE mixes the front end of the E-Class with the rear of the C-Class, and gets its cabin from the second of those models. It’s being offered with a choice of petrol and diesel power, and almost all of the range is based on four-cylinder motors. There’s the CLE 200 petrol and CLE 220d (201bhp/320Nm and 194bhp/320Nm respectively), and for those who want a bit more punch, the CLE 300 that we’re driving here. It still features a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, complete with mild-hybrid assistance, but its more aggressive state of tune delivers 255bhp and 400Nm of torque. It gets 4MATIC+ four-wheel drive, too, while retaining the same nine-speed automatic gearbox as the rest of the line-up.