New Mercedes CLE Cabriolet is the posh four-seat convertible for cruising and schmoozing

The CLE is the latest two-door model from Mercedes, designed to replace both the coupe and convertible versions of the old C-Class and E-Class - the hard-top CLE Coupe came first and now it’s the turn of the soft-top Mercedes CLE Cabriolet.

We do mean ‘soft-top’ as well, because just like the newly-facelifted BMW 4 Series Convertible and the recently canned Audi A5 Cabriolet, the CLE Cabriolet comes with a fabric roof rather than a folding metal arrangement.

Mercedes says the fabric roof is available in black, red or grey with a “multi-layer structure” to provide insulation and keep wind and road noise at bay. The electrically-operated roof can open and close within 20 seconds (two seconds slower than the one on the BMW 4 Series), although it can be operated at speeds up to 37mph (6mph more than on the BMW).

Mercedes also says the CLE Cabriolet offers “open-air fun any time of year”. The optional leather seats (available in black, beige and black, brown and black, red and black or white and black) have a “special coating” to reflect the sun’s rays and remain cooler than standard leather seats. Perhaps more importantly for UK customers, the CLE Cabriolet gets the Mercedes ‘Airscarf’ heating system as standard. The ‘Airscarf’ was first introduced on the 2004 SLK and sends warm air around the necks of the front seat occupants. In the CLE Cabriolet, it works in conjunction with the ‘Aircap’ wind deflector.