New BMW 4 Series facelift revealed: 2024 coupe and Convertible get more style and tech but less engine choice

The BMW 4 Series coupe and convertible have both been given a thorough overhaul, introducing a range of changes to the popular four-seater. Arriving with customers in the spring of this year, the updated model will be priced from £43,020 for the coupe and £49,695 for the Convertible, with two petrol powertrain options available, both featuring mild-hybrid tech. Starting with the styling, BMW has fitted a new set of LED headlights to the front end of the 4 Series that dramatically change the lighting signature compared to the previous model. Available in both standard LED and Matrix LED options, they sit alongside some trim changes on the front bumper, with those controversial grilles now surrounded by matte chrome. Models specified in M Sport Pro guise feature their own headlights with black inner sections giving a more aggressive look. The BMW 4 Series rear bumper now features a black lower section and some slightly larger exhaust finishers on the base 420i, plus customers can also now option the laser rear lighting units that were introduced on the rare and expensive M4 CSL. The range-topping M440i has a few of its own styling tweaks, including a standard black finish to all the exterior design elements, plus new horizontal bars within the kidney grilles and black exhaust finishers.

Across the range BMW is offering two new 19-inch wheel designs and two additional colours. The Convertible’s roof is still fabric, but is said to offer all the security and refinement benefits of a folding hardtop thanks to rigid inner sections. This is able to be raised and lowered at speeds of up to 31mph in 18 seconds. 16 Inside, BMW has once again subtly reshaped the dashboard, this representing the second update since the vast curved dual-screen display was introduced in 2022. The change affects the air vents, which have been reshaped and are now surrounded by trim elements in either standard aluminium, wood or for the M440i optional carbon fibre. Joining the reshaped dash is a new steering wheel, with a flat bottom and standard-fit shift paddles for the automatic gearbox. BMW’s latest OS 8.5 system has also been integrated into the dual-screen display, offering even more customisation options. As before, the air conditioning controls are integrated directly into the screen, but sit in a static bar at its base for easy access. Along with the styling changes on the 4 Series, BMW has also condensed the engine range offering just two mild-hybrid assisted petrol engine options connected to an eight-speed automatic. The base 420i produces 182bhp and 300Nm of torque from its turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, powering the rear wheels only.

It’ll reach 62mph in 7.5 seconds and go on to a 149mph top speed. The Convertible’s extra weight drops these figures to 8.2 seconds and 146mph. MPG figures top out at 53.3mpg and 49.6mpg for the coupe and convertible, respectively. 16 Above this will sit the M440i, which features a 368bhp 3.0-litre straight-six petrol engine that’s also good for 500Nm of torque. In this case, power is sent to all four wheels and will sprint to 62mph in 4.5 seconds, or 4.9 for the Convertible. Despite the extra power, fuel consumption isn’t too heavily affected, with 41.5mpg and 40.9mpg figures for the coupe and Convertible. Partnership Need to sell your car? Find your best offer from over 5,000+ dealers. It’s that easy. Sell your car In both cases, however, BMW’s mild-hybrid system is fitted, utilising a 48V electrical system and compact battery to power a small electric motor that does the job of acting as the car’s starter motor and generator. That, in itself, is able to generate 11bhp, and can temporarily throw some torque into the drivetrain in ‘Boost’ mode under hard acceleration. UK spec 420i models will be available in M Sport and M Sport Pro forms, with the M440i coming in its dedicated M Performance trim. The diesel options, previously popular in the UK, have been dropped entirely. BMW has not mentioned any updates to the four-door Gran Coupe variant, but its more recent arrival alongside the all-electric i4 should see it be updated along these lines in the coming 12 months. Available to order now with customer deliveries due in the Spring of this year, the new BMW 4 Series will be joined by an updated M4 Coupe and Convertible as well. Click here for our list of the best executive cars...