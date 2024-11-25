Best coupes on sale 2025 - driven, UK tested and ranked
We pick out the cream of the current coupe crop
If you want to cut a dash in traffic, then nothing less than a coupe will do. Boasting sleek lines and eye-catching design details, these sporty models are intended to get their drivers noticed. Although style is important, the best coupe models pack plenty of substance too, the top options proving as good to drive as they are to look at.
The definition of coupe has been stretched over recent years, with everything from low-slung saloons to high-riding SUVs being handed this fashionable label. The upshot is that traditional two-door machines are fewer and further than ever before - although as our top 10 list proves, the ones that are left are some of the best ever.
It’s not just the coupe shape that has changed. Look under these cars’ head-turning exteriors and you’ll find a wider variety of power sources than ever, from traditional ICE units to pure-electric drivetrains. Yet all of them aim to deliver the sort of exhilarating performance that ensures getting behind the wheel of a coupe is never an ordinary experience.
So, which coupe contenders should be at the top of your wishlist? Read on as we reveal some of the most stylish and satisfying sets of wheels on the market.
Compare the best coupes
|Rank
|Car
|Overall rating
|Price from
|1
|BMW 2 Series
|4.5
|£35,000
|2
|Ford Mustang
|4.5
|£56,000
|3
|Maserati GranTurismo
|4.5
|£125,000
|4
|Porsche 911
|4.5
|£104,000
|5
|Porsche 718 Cayman
|4.5
|£54,000
|6
|BMW 4 Series
|4.0
|£45,000
|7
|Alpine A110
|4.0
|£55,000
|8
|Porsche Taycan
|4.0
|£89,000
|9
|Audi e-tron GT
|4.0
|£89,000
|10
|Mercedes CLE
|3.5
|£48,000
Here’s our pick of the best 10 coupes that you can buy today in detail. Click the links in the table above to jump to that section of the page
1. BMW 2 Series
- Prices from £35,000
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
Sometimes less really is more, and you don’t need to look further than the BMW 2 Series for proof. Slotting in below the 4 Series in the German firm’s coupe pecking order, the smaller car is better to drive, almost as spacious and costs thousands less to buy. The latest-generation 2 Series was launched in 2021, and unlike its predecessor it is built on a shortened version of the more sophisticated 3 Series saloon’s platform. The classic rear-wheel drive, front-engined layout in a relatively lightweight body is a throwback to the great BMW coupes of old.
That means the baby BMW handles with real poise and driver involvement, yet it also offers grown-up refinement and an interior that’s a cut above for quality and tech. The entry-level 220i uses the same 182bhp four-cylinder petrol as the 420i, while the 369bhp M240i xDrive serves up Porsche Cayman-rivalling pace. The mighty M2, meanwhile, is on another level altogether.
However, the sweet spot in the range is the 241bhp 230i edition that combines a scintillating 5.9-second 0-62mph time with claimed fuel returns of up to 42.8mpg, proving you can indeed have your cake and eat it. The 2 Series was named Coupe of the Year at our 2025 New Car Awards.
“If you’re a BMW fan who yearns for a modern take on its previous icons, then our Coupé of the Year is just the car for you.” - Alex Ingram, chief reviewer
2. Ford Mustang
- Prices from £56,000
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
If you want an occasional escape from the increasingly digital and electrified world, then the Ford Mustang could be the answer to your prayers. With its burbling naturally aspirated 5.0-litre V8 engine, traditional rear-wheel-drive layout and the option of a six-speed manual gearbox, the big Blue Oval machine can transport you back to a time when gas-guzzling hot rods ruled the roads.
The old-school charm extends to the retro-inspired looks, which take their eye-catching cues from the sixties original. The use of independent rear suspension means the latest Pony Car feels more sophisticated to drive on the road than its famous forebears, and despite a firm low-speed ride and lifeless steering, the Ford delivers surprisingly agile and adjustable handling.
It feels equally up to date inside thanks to the brand's latest SYNC 4 infotainment set-up and generous standard kit - although the use of cheap materials in places means it feels a little low rent. Either way, few coupes offer as much charm and character as the Mustang, so get it while you still can.
"For all its ability as a driver’s car, the Mustang’s credentials as a long-distance cruiser manage to exceed even those high standards – this is a model that really lives up to its GT billing. Regardless of whether you’re driving around town or at motorway speeds, the ride is impressively soothing." - Alex Ingram, chief reviewer
3. Maserati GranTruismo
- Prices from £125,000
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
The latest Maserati GranTurismo that launched in 2023 looks a lot like the old car but it actually represents a huge leap forward. Performance, ride quality, handling, they were all elevated to a new standard as was the sumptuous interior. The car is both wider and longer but the 1,795kg kerb weight means it’s hardly any heavier. The only possible drawback was the switch from tuneful V8 power to a less sonorous twin-turbo V6.
The engine might not have the same character as the old V8 but with 542bhp the 2.9-litre unit makes the GranTurismo good for 0-62mph in 3.5s. This is aided by a beautifully calibrated all-wheel drive system that makes the performance so usable, whether you’re surging out of a corner in the dry or launching up a motorway slip road in the wet.
But like any good GT car, the Maserati can still settle down to become an elegant and refined long distance cruiser. The engine noise fades into the background, you have a good view out and the ride floats you over motorway expansion joints in a very agreeable fashion. The official WLTP fuel economy rating of over 29mpg is rather good, too.
“In both GT and Comfort modes, the ride is brilliant, only suffering slightly over sharp intrusions where the relatively low-profile front tyres can struggle to contain the transferred energy.” - Jordan Katsianis, senior staff writer
4. Porsche 911
- Prices from £104,000
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
Is it a sports car or a coupe? The truth is that the brilliant Porsche 911 is both, and a supercar, too. Over the past six decades the legendary rear-engined machine has evolved into one of the most desirable cars on the planet - and the latest 992.2 version is the best yet. As you’d expect, the 911 is a joy to drive. Agile and adjustable handling makes it hugely rewarding through a series of corners, while its howling flat-six motor serves up plenty of punch, even in entry-level 388bhp Carrera guise.
If you want even more performance, there’s the hybrid GTS model that’ll blast from 0-62mph in just 3.0 seconds and hit 194mph. The 503bhp GT3 takes things to a new level of track-focused capability and the GT3 RS is simply mind-blowing in that regard.
Yet with its versatile 2+2 seating layout, excellent visibility and luxurious cabin, the 911 is almost as easy to live with as a Porcsche Macan. Factor in the car’s iconic looks and impeccable build quality and it’s not hard to see why it’s such a favourite. The 911 is a big investment these days but few cars can touch it for driving enjoyment and there’s a version to suit almost anyone.
“...it remains the definitive sports car. It’s moved with the times in every measurable area, from performance and efficiency to safety and equipment.” - Jordan Katsianis, senior staff writer
5. Porsche 718 Cayman
- Prices from £54,000
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
Don’t be fooled by the Porsche 718 Cayman’s ‘entry-level’ status, because it remains one of the best sports coupe models money can buy. With its perfectly balanced mid-engined handling, the Porsche is a delight to drive on twisting back roads, while even the basic 296bhp turbocharged four-cylinder model delivers a scorching turn of speed. Even better is the 4.0 GTS that features a howling 394bhp flat-six motor and a neck-snapping 0-62mph time of 4.5 seconds. Buyers can also choose between a snappy six-speed manual or smooth seven-speed PDK automatic.
There’s substance to go with the fun, because the two-seater Porsche boasts an interior that's roomy, packed with premium appeal and loaded with the latest tech. There’s also plenty of luggage space thanks to a useful hatchback boot at the rear and a handy ‘frunk’ under the bonnet. Brilliant to drive and easy to live with, the Cayman continues to be one of the most desirable coupes in the business.
“The Cayman remains totally flat through longer corners, while the torquey engine will slingshot you out of tighter bends.” - Shane Wilkinson, senior content editor
6. BMW 4 Series
- Prices from £45,000
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
More of a stylish two-door saloon than a true coupe, the BMW 4 Series manages to combine head-turning looks with a dash of practicality. Underpinned by the same platform as the brand’s big-selling BMW 3 Series compact executive saloon, the 4 Series has recently been treated to a mid-life refresh. Outside, it retains its predecessor’s classy yet understated character, while the interior benefits from a tech upgrade, including the brand’s trademark curved digital dash.
Unlike many rivals, it has space for four adults, plus a decent 440-litre boot. However, the engine line-up has been slashed, so there’s just the 420i and M440i xDrive to choose from (unless you count the fire-breathing 503bhp M4). Both versions drive with typical BMW agility and engagement, but if your finances stretch, then the BMW M4’s muscular 369bhp straight-six and 4.5-second 0-62mph time are hard to resist.
“Our test car, running on 18-inch wheels and the trick dampers, rode serenely across the worst of UK tarmac, so if you’re focused on comfort it’s probably best to give the optional bigger wheels a miss.” - Paul Adam, contributor
7. Alpine A110
- Prices from £55,000
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
Brilliant to drive and oozing retro design appeal, the Alpine A110 is one of the most desirable coupe models of the past decade. At the core of the eye-catching French machine’s appeal is its lightweight construction, which helps the entry-level car tip the scales at just over 1,000kg.
As a result, even with a relatively modest 248bhp turbocharged 1.8-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, the Alpine can zap from 0-62mph in just 4.6 seconds - although it’s a shame there’s no manual gearbox option alongside the standard twin-clutch auto. Yet the real benefit of the car’s low kerb weight is its acrobatic agility in corners; the A110’s beautifully judged suspension combines immersive driver fun with a surprisingly supple ride.
The Alpine’s beautifully proportioned exterior design is inspired by the brand’s sixties sports car, yet its well built and generously equipped interior is bang up to date for comfort and tech. The only fly in the ointment is the price, with entry-level cars starting at over £50,000 and the flagship 296bhp R setting you back an eye-watering £96,000.
“If anything, it’s the base A110 that feels best suited to UK roads; the firmer S and R variants stiffen things up, which makes them more focused on smooth surfaces or tracks, but prevents them from riding quite so sweetly as the entry-level version elsewhere.” - Alex Ingram, chief reviewer
8. Porsche Taycan
- Prices from £89,000
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
If you want to combine style with all-electric running, then look no further than the Porsche Taycan. Combining luxury car refinement and comfort with supercar pace and driving dynamics, the sleek German four-door was a game-changer when it first hit showrooms in 2020. Nearly five years on and the Taycan has been treated to a mid-life update that’s added more kerb appeal, greater range and even more performance.
Although it’s technically a saloon, the all-electric Porsche’s arresting, low-slung looks give it real coupe kerb appeal. Depending on the model, you can achieve up to 421 miles on a charge, while the flagship Turbo GT serves up an astonishing 1,020bhp and will blast from 0-62mph in under three seconds. However, we’d settle for the standard 429bhp Taycan, which costs around £100,000 less yet still cracks the benchmark sprint in around five seconds and provides beautifully balanced rear-wheel drive handling.
“While some EVs are plain difficult to get in and drive, the Taycan is simple and intuitive to operate, with all the controls exactly where you need them." – Paul Adam, contributor
9. Audi e-tron GT
- Prices from £89,000
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
Like the Porsche Taycan, the Audi e-tron GT blends coupe looks with sports car pace, saloon car comfort and all-electric running. Yet that’s hardly a surprise when you consider these two machines are essentially the same under the skin.
With its slightly softer set-up, the e-tron isn’t quite as engaging to drive as the Porsche, but it still feels poised and agile for such a big car. Better still, it’s even more relaxing to drive day-to-day, its supple ride and lighter controls perfectly complementing its quiet and refined EV powertrain. And while the Audi isn’t quite as sporty as the Taycan, it’s not short of performance.
All versions offer twin-motor four-wheel-drive traction, while even the entry-level version delivers up to 496bhp for a 0-62mph time of 4.2 seconds. It matches this performance to a decent claimed range of 359 miles, so you should always arrive at your destination in stress-free style.
“The low-slung look is not a clever design trick, but a neat feature enabled by an underfloor battery pack with built-in footwells for rear passengers.” - Max Adams, online reviews editor
10. Mercedes CLE
- Prices from £48,000
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
Mercedes has a long history of classy compact coupe models - and the stylish Mercedes CLE is its latest offering. Replacing the sleek two-door versions of both the C-Class and E-Class, the smartly designed German machine offers a compelling blend of luxury, tech and head-turning looks.
As with the brand’s previous coupe models, the CLE isn’t the most invigorating choice for keen drivers, despite expensive options such as four-wheel steering that help improve agility. In fact, with its hushed refinement and strong comfort, the Merc is at its best when taking things easy and basking in the admiring looks of passers-by.
You’ll also have more time to enjoy the interior, which oozes premium appeal with its slick design and top-notch quality – although taller adults will feel a little cramped in the back. There’s a wide range of engine options, from an entry-level 220d diesel through to a rapid 443bhp AMG-tuned CLE 53. For business users, the plug-in hybrid CLE 300 e delivers a fine blend of company car park kudos and low running costs.
“With nine gears to play with the diesel engine settles down pretty well at motorway speeds and the sleek coupe body and excellent soundproofing mean there’s little wind noise.” - Alastair Crooks, staff writer.
How we choose the best coupes
Coupe buyers are in the fortunate position of being able to de-prioritise some of the more practical new car considerations in favour of the fun stuff. Our exclusive surveys of UK car buyer preferences have underlined this with 62 per cent of coupe buyers choosing handling as a key consideration and 58 per cent choosing design - both of these were more important to coupe customers than to buyers in any other market sector.
Coupe buyers were also less worried about cabin and boot space than those looking at cars in any other class - only 17 per cent saw it as a priority. Comfort was a key concern for 42 per cent, however, suggesting that the best coupes also need to be capable long-distance cars that won’t shake your fillings loose.
With all this in mind, we tailor our testing process for coupes around the things that matter most to buyers. Our expert road testers drive every car over hundreds and sometimes thousands of miles on a mixture of roads. We’re looking for cars that can really entertain but still aren’t so focused on handling that ride quality and noise levels aren’t up to scratch.
How to choose the best coupe for you
Not that long ago, buying a coupe demanded quite a few compromises. More often than not, putting style at the top of your shopping list meant you’d have to forego practicality, space and low running costs. In many cases that’s still the situation today, with many contenders following the traditional template of low-slung lines, a two-door layout and cramped rear seats.
However, there are now a number of four-door models that offer far greater versatility. These sleek machines aren’t quite as spacious as their sensible saloon counterparts, but they’re easier to get into and out of than traditional coupes, plus they tend to offer more room for rear-seat passengers and, more often than not, a larger boot. Speaking of which, quite a few even come with a more flexible hatchback tailgate, making them surprisingly useful load luggers.
It’s key when you’re taking your test drive to try out the back seats - if you intend to use them. You should also check that any bulky items that you may carry in your car regularly can fit in the boot. Make sure you can get comfortable in the driving seat and that you can get in and out of the car easily enough. Coupes tend to be lower than other cars so getting in can be more of a struggle.
Another area where current coupes defy convention is when it comes to keeping a lid on your monthly motoring bills. Of course you can have high-performance models that will cost a fortune to run, but a number of models in our list are available with plug-in hybrid or fully-electric powertrains.
One thing that they all have in common, however, is head-turning style. As ever, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but when buying a coupe you’re guaranteed to end up with a motor that should ensure you’re always the centre of attention; drivers who want to keep a low profile should look elsewhere.
