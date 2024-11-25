Best coupes on sale 2025 - driven, UK tested and ranked

If you want to cut a dash in traffic, then nothing less than a coupe will do. Boasting sleek lines and eye-catching design details, these sporty models are intended to get their drivers noticed. Although style is important, the best coupe models pack plenty of substance too, the top options proving as good to drive as they are to look at.

The definition of coupe has been stretched over recent years, with everything from low-slung saloons to high-riding SUVs being handed this fashionable label. The upshot is that traditional two-door machines are fewer and further than ever before - although as our top 10 list proves, the ones that are left are some of the best ever.

It’s not just the coupe shape that has changed. Look under these cars’ head-turning exteriors and you’ll find a wider variety of power sources than ever, from traditional ICE units to pure-electric drivetrains. Yet all of them aim to deliver the sort of exhilarating performance that ensures getting behind the wheel of a coupe is never an ordinary experience.

So, which coupe contenders should be at the top of your wishlist? Read on as we reveal some of the most stylish and satisfying sets of wheels on the market.

Compare the best coupes

Here’s our pick of the best 10 coupes that you can buy today in detail. Click the links in the table above to jump to that section of the page

1. BMW 2 Series

Prices from £35,000

Pros Cons Good value

Lithe handling

Well-trimmed cabin Expensive options

Limited space

Small boot

Sometimes less really is more, and you don’t need to look further than the BMW 2 Series for proof. Slotting in below the 4 Series in the German firm’s coupe pecking order, the smaller car is better to drive, almost as spacious and costs thousands less to buy. The latest-generation 2 Series was launched in 2021, and unlike its predecessor it is built on a shortened version of the more sophisticated 3 Series saloon’s platform. The classic rear-wheel drive, front-engined layout in a relatively lightweight body is a throwback to the great BMW coupes of old.