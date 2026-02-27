The website also revealed the selection of combustion and electric powertrains that will be available at launch in the next-generation BMW 3 Series, due to be revealed very soon.

Kicking off the range will be a 330 and 330 xDrive, which we assume will use the same turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine as the outgoing model. Sitting above those will be the M350 xDrive, which will serve as the replacement for the M340, with the diet M3 likely to still feature turbocharged 3.0-litre straight-six power.

Meanwhile, the new all-electric BMW i3 is going to be offered in 40 xDrive and 50 xDrive guise. If this means it is also getting that colossal 108kWh battery it should be able to cover well over 500 miles on a single charge, trumping its key rival, the Tesla Model 3, which can ‘only’ cover up to 466 miles in one go.

The website also seems to suggest that the BMW i4 – the brand’s existing electric saloon – is going to be axed within the next year or so, which makes sense given the arrival of the most advanced i3.

Looking further up the food chain, the leak reaffirmed that the next-generation BMW X5 set to be revealed in a couple of months will be available with combustion, plug-in hybrid and electric powertrain options. It shows an entry-level 40 sDrive, followed by a 40 xDrive and 50e PHEV, while sitting at the top of the range will be the iX5 60.

Unfortunately, the website didn’t show any pictures of the new BMW 3 Series or BMW X5, instead displaying either error codes or pixelated car shapes. But it also did the same when we tried to look at the BMW 7 Series line-up, suggesting that the facelifted version of the executive limousine will be arriving soon as well.

That’s a lot of new stuff from BMW to be bringing out in one year, but it's just the start because the company is planning to launch no fewer than 40 new and updated models by 2027, which will share the radical Neue Klasse design language and cutting-edge technology seen on the iX3.

