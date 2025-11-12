This was then built on by the original X6, which took the X5 and gave it a sloping, coupe-like roofline. This niche looks set to continue with the all-electric iX4, but unlike previous models will only apply to all-electric offerings, and not the ICE-powered BMW X3 that’s on sale alongside.

Prototype images of the upcoming iX4 might be heavily camouflaged, but the similarities between it and the current iX3 are clear. They share the same new design language that is being applied to all future BMW road cars, with a cleaner and more futuristic style.

This is evident at the front, which includes the ‘Neue Klasse’ nose that’s been brought across from the iX3 largely intact. While the illuminated panels that integrate the headlights will be shared, there is a good chance that BMW will change the lower bumper for something sportier.

But the roofline is where the cars differ more dramatically. In place of a relatively boxy and upright cabin, the iX4 will feature something far more streamlined. The sloping rear glass creates a distinct new hatchback, finishing in a small lip spoiler at the edge of the tailgate. This is a similar look to the BMW iX2, only the larger canvas could make the iX4 look even more dramatic and aggressive.

This also makes the BMW iX4 look longer in pictures, although its final stance will vary when seen in the flesh and depending on which wheels are fitted. These prototypes feature both the 22-inch wheel designs we’ve so far seen on the iX3.

The sloping roofline will yield other benefits, too, because there’s a good chance this lower body will also feature a reduced co-efficient of drag. This could help the iX4 be even more efficient than the iX3 SUV, which already posts a range figure of up to 500 miles depending on the wheel size.

But the iX4 won’t just be groundbreaking under the skin, because it will also feature BMW’s latest-generation interior and user-interface designs. Just like all future BMWs, a clever Panoramic iDrive display will be integrated at the base of the windscreen that takes the place of a traditional driver’s instrument cluster. This is paired with a trapezoidal touchscreen that’s tapered towards the driver and handles all the main controls.

