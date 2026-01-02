BMW has given us the clearest indication yet of what it plans to do with the famous Alpina sub-brand, confirming it will operate in the gap between BMW and Rolls-Royce in terms of luxury and personalisation.

The German giant’s acquisition of Alpina, which formerly operated as a post-factory manufacturer that sold its own range of modified BMW models, was finalised in March 2022.

For many BMW fans, the brand is considered iconic, and it enjoyed sustained success as its models offered more exclusivity and performance than series-production BMWs.

However, the plan to bring Alpina in-house had enthusiasts worried, and with hardly any information available many feared it would be dissolved into little more than a trim level. But BMW has now banished those fears, as chairman of the board of management Oliver Zipse confirmed in an earnings call that the brand would be spun off into an entirely different entity called BMW Alpina, operating in the space between BMW and Rolls.

The brand will focus on high levels of luxury and performance, as before, but also increase the amount of personalisation available on each of its new models. No official information has been revealed about specific prospective models, or how much they’ll differ from the BMW on which they are based, but their core appeal will remain BMW M-like performance, with a focus on comfort, personalisation and more sophisticated design.