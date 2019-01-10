Best BMW leasing deals

BMW remains one of the most desirable car brands on UK roads, its reputation for driver-focused engineering and high quality setting it up as a worthy rival for fellow German premium marques Mercedes and Audi. From the nimble 1 Series hatchback to the imposing X7 SUV, the Bavarian firm’s line-up is built around the "Ultimate Driving Machine" ethos. This means that whether you choose a fuel-sipping diesel for the motorway or a high-performance M model, you can expect sharp handling and a high-quality interior packed with the latest technology.

Leasing a BMW via Personal Contract Hire (PCH) is a smart way to access a BMW vehicle without the commitment of ownership. Because BMWs are highly sought after on the used market, they tend to have strong residual values which can help make monthly lease payments more competitive than you might expect. With a lease, you simply pay an initial rental, followed by fixed monthly costs, and then hand the car back at the end of the term, leaving you free to move on to a newer model.

Our experts have tracked down the most attractive BMW leasing deals available today from our Buy a Car service’s vast network of dealers and brokers. We’ve highlighted the best offers across the entire range to help you find a deal that fits your budget and needs.

BMW small cars

The BMW’s smaller car range is centered around the 1 Series hatchback, the 2 Series Gran Coupe and the X1 SUV. However, there are no supermini-sized BMWs to match up against the Audi A1. These models provide an entry point into BMW ownership, generally offering the brand’s signature premium feel and sporty driving dynamics in an affordable package that’s also a manageable size.

BMW small car alternatives

If you are considering a compact premium car but want to explore beyond the BMW badge, there are excellent rivals to consider. The Audi A3 and Mercedes A-Class or CLA offer different approaches to design and interior tech, often at similar monthly leasing price points.

BMW family cars

For those needing more space, the BMW 3 Series and 5 Series remain hugely popular in both executive saloon and Touring estate forms. These cars are designed to master the balance between being a comfortable, refined long-distance cruiser and an engaging car to drive when the road gets twisty. There are also the i4 and i5 electric models to consider while the iX, X3 and iX3 SUVs are very impressive.

BMW family car alternatives

The premium family car market is packed with high-quality talent, including the comfort-oriented Mercedes E-Class and Audi’s A6 which both face-off against the BMW 5 Series. The slightly smaller Mercedes C-Class and Audi A5 rival the 3 Series. Comparing these leasing deals can help you decide if you’d prefer BMW's offering or something else.

BMW electric cars

BMW’s 'i' electric car brand has expanded rapidly to include models from the iX1, iX2, iX3 and iX SUVs to i4 and i5 executive saloons, and the flagship i7. These pure-electric vehicles offer impressive driving ranges and the newer ones incorporate BMW’s latest ‘Neue Klasse' technology.

BMW electric car alternatives

The electric car sector is moving fast, and BMW faces stiff competition from the likes of Tesla, Audi, Mercedes, and even newcomers like BYD and Polestar. Exploring these alternatives can help you find the best balance of battery range, charging speed, and monthly cost.

BMW SUVs

BMW’s X range of SUVs offer a high seating position and extra practicality without sacrificing too much of the brand’s famous handling. Many of these models are also available as plug-in hybrids and full EVs

BMW SUV alternatives

The SUV market is extremely popular in the UK, meaning BMW’s X models have plenty of competition. Check out these SUV alternatives to ensure you find the right blend of prestige and practicality for your family.

