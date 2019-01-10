Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Best cars & vans

Best BMW leasing deals

The best BMW car leasing deals available to you right now

By:Steve Walker
26 Feb 2026
BMW i5 Touring - front tracking, alt

BMW remains one of the most desirable car brands on UK roads, its reputation for driver-focused engineering and high quality setting it up as a worthy rival for fellow German premium marques Mercedes and Audi. From the nimble 1 Series hatchback to the imposing X7 SUV, the Bavarian firm’s line-up is built around the "Ultimate Driving Machine" ethos. This means that whether you choose a fuel-sipping diesel for the motorway or a high-performance M model, you can expect sharp handling and a high-quality interior packed with the latest technology.

Leasing a BMW via Personal Contract Hire (PCH) is a smart way to access a BMW vehicle without the commitment of ownership. Because BMWs are highly sought after on the used market, they tend to have strong residual values which can help make monthly lease payments more competitive than you might expect. With a lease, you simply pay an initial rental, followed by fixed monthly costs, and then hand the car back at the end of the term, leaving you free to move on to a newer model.

Our experts have tracked down the most attractive BMW leasing deals available today from our Buy a Car service’s vast network of dealers and brokers. We’ve highlighted the best offers across the entire range to help you find a deal that fits your budget and needs.

BMW small cars

The BMW’s smaller car range is centered around the 1 Series hatchback, the 2 Series Gran Coupe and the X1 SUV. However, there are no supermini-sized BMWs to match up against the Audi A1. These models provide an entry point into BMW ownership, generally offering the brand’s signature premium feel and sporty driving dynamics in an affordable package that’s also a manageable size.

BMW 1 Series

BMW 1 Series

New BMW 1 SeriesFrom £241 ppm**
BMW 2 Series

BMW 2 Series

New BMW 2 SeriesFrom £441 ppm**
BMW iX1

BMW iX1

New BMW iX1From £438 ppm**
BMW X1

BMW X1

New BMW X1From £415 ppm**

BMW small car alternatives

If you are considering a compact premium car but want to explore beyond the BMW badge, there are excellent rivals to consider. The Audi A3 and Mercedes A-Class or CLA offer different approaches to design and interior tech, often at similar monthly leasing price points.

Mercedes-Benz A Class

Mercedes-Benz A Class

New Mercedes-Benz A Class
Audi A3

Audi A3

New Audi A3From £287 ppm**
Mercedes-Benz CLA

Mercedes-Benz CLA

New Mercedes-Benz CLA

BMW family cars

BMW 3 Series

BMW 3 Series

New BMW 3 SeriesFrom £509 ppm**
BMW 5 Series

BMW 5 Series

New BMW 5 SeriesFrom £624 ppm**
BMW iX

BMW iX

New BMW iXFrom £802 ppm**
BMW iX3

BMW iX3

New BMW iX3From £722 ppm**
BMW X3

BMW X3

New BMW X3From £613 ppm**

For those needing more space, the BMW 3 Series and 5 Series remain hugely popular in both executive saloon and Touring estate forms. These cars are designed to master the balance between being a comfortable, refined long-distance cruiser and an engaging car to drive when the road gets twisty. There are also the i4 and i5 electric models to consider while the iX, X3 and iX3 SUVs are very impressive.

BMW family car alternatives

The premium family car market is packed with high-quality talent, including the comfort-oriented Mercedes E-Class and Audi’s A6 which both face-off against the BMW 5 Series. The slightly smaller Mercedes C-Class and Audi A5 rival the 3 Series. Comparing these leasing deals can help you decide if you’d prefer BMW's offering or something else.

Mercedes-Benz C Class

Mercedes-Benz C Class

New Mercedes-Benz C Class
Audi A6

Audi A6

New Audi A6From £538 ppm**
Mercedes-Benz E Class

Mercedes-Benz E Class

New Mercedes-Benz E Class
BMW 5 Series

BMW 5 Series

New BMW 5 SeriesFrom £624 ppm**
BMW I5

BMW I5

New BMW I5From £605 ppm**
Skoda Superb

Skoda Superb

New Skoda SuperbFrom £356 ppm**

BMW electric cars 

BMW’s 'i' electric car brand has expanded rapidly to include models from the iX1, iX2iX3 and iX SUVs to i4 and i5 executive saloons, and the flagship i7. These pure-electric vehicles offer impressive driving ranges and the newer ones incorporate BMW’s latest ‘Neue Klasse' technology.

BMW I4

BMW I4

New BMW I4From £615 ppm**
BMW I5

BMW I5

New BMW I5From £605 ppm**
BMW I7

BMW I7

New BMW I7From £954 ppm**
BMW iX1

BMW iX1

New BMW iX1From £438 ppm**
BMW iX2

BMW iX2

New BMW iX2From £531 ppm**
BMW iX3

BMW iX3

New BMW iX3From £722 ppm**
BMW iX

BMW iX

New BMW iXFrom £802 ppm**

BMW electric car alternatives

The electric car sector is moving fast, and BMW faces stiff competition from the likes of Tesla, Audi, Mercedes, and even newcomers like BYD and Polestar. Exploring these alternatives can help you find the best balance of battery range, charging speed, and monthly cost.

Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model 3

New Tesla Model 3From £396 ppm**
Polestar 2

Polestar 2

New Polestar 2From £365 ppm**
BYD Seal

BYD Seal

New BYD SealFrom £351 ppm**
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Hyundai Ioniq 6

New Hyundai Ioniq 6From £430 ppm**
Volvo Ex90

Volvo Ex90

New Volvo Ex90From £1,053 ppm**
MG Motor UK IM6

MG Motor UK IM6

New MG Motor UK IM6From £410 ppm**
Lotus Eletre

Lotus Eletre

New Lotus EletreFrom £1,129 ppm**

BMW SUVs 

BMW’s X range of SUVs offer a high seating position and extra practicality without sacrificing too much of the brand’s famous handling. Many of these models are also available as plug-in hybrids and full EVs

BMW X1

BMW X1

New BMW X1From £415 ppm**
BMW X2

BMW X2

New BMW X2From £524 ppm**
BMW X3

BMW X3

New BMW X3From £613 ppm**
BMW X5

BMW X5

New BMW X5From £765 ppm**
BMW X6

BMW X6

New BMW X6From £1,030 ppm**
BMW X7

BMW X7

New BMW X7From £1,169 ppm**
BMW XM

BMW XM

New BMW XMFrom £1,490 ppm**

BMW SUV alternatives

The SUV market is extremely popular in the UK, meaning BMW’s X models have plenty of competition. Check out these SUV alternatives to ensure you find the right blend of prestige and practicality for your family.

Volvo Xc40

Volvo Xc40

New Volvo Xc40From £348 ppm**
Alfa Romeo Junior

Alfa Romeo Junior

New Alfa Romeo JuniorFrom £372 ppm**
Cupra Formentor

Cupra Formentor

New Cupra FormentorFrom £311 ppm**
Audi Q7

Audi Q7

New Audi Q7From £737 ppm**
Mercedes-Benz GLE

Mercedes-Benz GLE

New Mercedes-Benz GLE
Mazda Cx-80

Mazda Cx-80

New Mazda Cx-80From £551 ppm**
Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Defender

New Land Rover DefenderFrom £696 ppm**

Have you ever leased a car? Let us know what you think of leasing in the comments section below...

Read more of our best car recommendations... 

Best city carsBest superminis
Best small carsBest small 4x4s
Best first carsBest cars for students
Best hatchbacksSmallest cars on sale
Best crossover carsMost economical cars
Best low emissions carsBest tax free cars
Cheapest cars to runCheapest cars to insure
Best car dealsCheapest cars on sale
Best-selling carsBest car leasing deals
New Car AwardsBest used cars
Steve Walker
Head of digital content

Steve looks after the Auto Express website; planning new content, growing online traffic and managing the web team. He’s been a motoring journalist, road tester and editor for over 20 years, contributing to titles including MSN Cars, Auto Trader, The Scotsman and The Wall Street Journal.

Skip to HeaderSkip to Content