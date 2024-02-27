BMW iX2 review

Is the BMW iX2 a good car?

Unless you’re sold on its looks, it’s hard to find the BMW iX2 anything but less appealing than its close relation, the BMW iX1. The coupé-SUV’s ride quality is every bit as firm as the regular model’s, and there’s less headroom in the rear cabin to boot. The four-wheel-drive iX2 is a bit too fast for its own good too; the more modest front-drive edition might actually prove better to drive overall, as well as offering cost savings and extra electric range.

Key specs Fuel type Electric Body style Five-door coupe-SUV Powertrain 64.8kWh battery, 1x e-motor (eDrive20) front-wheel drive

64.8kWh battery, 2x e-motor (xDrive30) four-wheel drive Safety 5-star (results of the BMW X2, Euro NCAP 2024) Warranty 3yrs/unlimited miles

How much does the BMW iX2 cost?

The entry-level 204PS eDrive20 model range starts from just over £51,500, which is a smidgen more than what you’d pay for a bells-and-whistles X2 M35i petrol model; electric cars (and their batteries) still don’t come cheap, it seems.

Opt for the xDrive30 with its dual motors and 313PS output, and your starting figure is nearly £57,500, six grand more than the eDrive 20, and an awful lot to pay for a vehicle that is based on the same underpinnings as much of the MINI range. The mechanically similar MINI Countryman, for comparison, starts at just over £42,000, while all-wheel drive models with the same power output as the iX2 xDrive30 start at about £47,000.

Both iX2 versions come only in M Sport trim, which brings a fair amount of standard equipment. You get 19-inch alloy wheels, power folding mirrors, Alcantara upholstery, heated front sports seats, a powered tailgate, air conditioning, a 10.25-inch digital instrument panel and high-gloss exterior trim elements.

Electric motors, performance & drive You get two drivetrain options, both of which perform well, though weight hampers the iX2’s handling

For those who want their electric coupe SUV to deliver sporting straight line speed to match the looks, there’s the iX2 xDrive30. It has dual motors – one on each axle – producing a combined 309bhp and 494Nm of torque, making this a car with prodigious performance (0-62mph takes 5.6 seconds, only a whisker longer than the BMW X2 M35i).