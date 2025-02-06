New BMW iX1 and iX2 Shadow Editions bid for the small SUV spotlight

The electric BMW iX1 and iX2 SUVs are now available in range-topping Shadow Edition trim, with each offering additional standard equipment and sporty styling at a “compelling price”, according to the maker. Although at more than £50,000, that “compelling price” is somewhat subjective.

Commanding a premium of between £2,200 and £2,900 over the equivalent M Sport car, all models get 19-inch wheels, red M Sport brake callipers and model-specific Shadow Line adaptive LED headlights. BMW will also throw in the M Sport Pro styling package, which normally costs £2,995 on the iX1 and £2,305 on the iX2. This brings items such as dark window trim, M adaptive suspension, front sports seats and striped seatbelts.

Shadow Line trim is available on both the single-motor eDrive20 and dual-motor xDrive30 versions of BMW’s smallest electric SUVs. The cheapest iX1 eDrive20 Shadow Edition costs £50,855, rising to £54,775 for the xDrive30. The iX2 is £700 more than the iX1, regardless of powertrain.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Elsewhere, BMW is now offering greater personalisation on its flagship X3 M50 and Z4 M40i Handschalter models. Both are now available with extra paint options, with the X3 boasting a choice of 490 ‘Individual’ shades including Sao Paulo Yellow, Daytona Violet and Frozen Black. The Z4 Handschalter, which was previously only available in Deep Green with Cognac seats, can now be specified in seven colours, plus four interior themes.

All models are available to order now, with first deliveries expected later this year.

Click here for our list of the best small SUVs...