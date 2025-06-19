BMW is killing carbon fibre to build its lightweight M cars from plants

BMW has developed an all-new material as a more sustainable replacement for carbon fibre, which is now ready for development and set to be used on production cars – including the new electric BMW M3 – within the next few years.

Engineered in collaboration with Swiss firm Bcomp, natural-fibre composites offer similar properties to their carbon-fibre counterparts, but emit far less CO2 throughout production. Plus they can be recycled, unlike most forms of carbon-based composites.

When developing such materials, the key issue was to ensure they are strong enough to be homologated for use on a car’s roof; BMW says that when applied to its next-generation performance car – which we assume means the forthcoming BMW M3 EV – the usage of natural fibre coincides within a reduction of CO2e (carbon dioxide equivalent) emissions by 40 per cent, compared with using carbon fibre. The company says it can also help cut the usage of plastic in the interior by up to 70 per cent, too.

Advertisement - Article continues below

In appearance, natural fibre looks very similar to its carbon counterpart, with a distinctive weave pattern designed to replicate leaf veins, as well as a dark-grey colour. In fact, it’s so similar that you may not have noticed it already being used on BMW’s racing cars, including the M4 GT4 and DTM.