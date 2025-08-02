Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Volkswagen, Skoda and Cupra slash electric car prices

Volkswagen, Skoda and Cupra aren't waiting around for the government grant by cutting £1,500 from their EV prices

By:Alastair Crooks
2 Aug 2025
Volkswagen ID.3 - main image

The Volkswagen Group has decided it doesn’t want to wait around and see which of its EVs are eligible for the government’s new Electric Car Grant scheme, and has cut £1,500 from the price of selected electric cars from Volkswagen, Skoda and Cupra.

The government recently announced a grant scheme for fully electric cars costing under £37,000, but it’s still unclear which models will be eligible for £1,500 or £3,750 off their respective price tag. It’s dependent on complex sustainability criteria – which is why we don’t know which models will meet the government’s grant just yet.

For Volkswagen, the electric cars that fall under the German firm’s new £1,500 ‘Grant Guarantee’ include the ID.3 in Pure, Pro and Pro trim levels, along with the ID.4 in Pure and Pro - essentially excluding the GTX from both. The £1,500 grant would bring the entry-level ID.3 Pure Essential’s price down to £29,360 and the ID.4 Pure Match to £38,090. 

As for Skoda, its grant covers the Elroq and Enyaq, in SE, SE L, Edition and SportLine trim. With the grant the Elroq will cost from £30,010 and the Enyaq £38,190. 

Cupra’s grant is on the Born hatchback on V1, V2 and V3 trim levels - lowering the base price to £34,190. All three brands will run their new £1,500 ‘Grant Guarantee’ until 31 August.

Volkswagen, Skoda and Cupra all say their grant ‘will honour the £1,500 grant on the vehicles specified, even if the Government’s grant is not awarded’. You won’t be able to receive both the ‘Grant Guarantee’ and the Government Electric Car Grant on any of those models however.

The latest moves follow similar offers or incentives from brands including Hyundai, Alfa Romeo, Kia and Leapmotor. 

Configure your perfect Skoda Elroq through our Find A Car service now.

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

