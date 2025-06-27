Skoda is planning an onslaught of hot hatchbacks and SUVs led by the recently launched Elroq vRS and Enyaq vRS, but soon to be bolstered by a go-faster Epiq and flagship Eviatiq, Auto Express can exclusively reveal.

With almost half-a-million vRS-badged models (referred to as ‘RS’ in other global markets) now on the road, Skoda is soon set to fully exploit the potential of its sporty sub-brand with a host of new variants that span all bodystyles from superminis to seven-seaters. Speaking from the dynamic launch of the Elroq vRS recently, Bjorn Kroll, Skoda’s head of product marketing, told us: “The cars we are launching, very likely, will also have a vRS version; people like it.”

The deluge of hot products began with the Elroq vRS and facelifted Enyaq vRS, but will continue with a racier version of the Epiq small SUV, itself due in 2026. The Epiq has been designed alongside the forthcoming Volkswagen ID.2, meaning the vRS model will likely share much of its battery and motor tech with the hotly anticipated ID.2 GTI.

Skoda Epiq vRS performance and specs

While production specifications are yet to be announced, we expect the Epiq vRS to boast at least 220bhp from a single, front-mounted electric motor, ensuring the downsized performance car is good for 0-62mph in less than seven seconds. Skoda’s engineers will no doubt be keeping a close eye on the newly revealed Peugeot E-208 GTi, which was shown at the 24 Hours of Le Mans race earlier this month.