New Skoda Epiq baby SUV could be a Tardis on wheels
The new Skoda Epic will sit below the Elroq and Enyaq in the brand’s ever-expanding SUV range and is set to offer plenty of space despite its compact dimensions
This is the all-new Skoda Epiq, a baby electric SUV designed to sit underneath the larger Elroq and Enyaq – and later the seven-seat Eviatiq – when it arrives in 2026. We’ve known the car is coming for some time, having seen it previewed by a concept last year, but this is the first time the model has been caught testing on public roads.
Although the Epiq is still wearing extensive cladding and heavy disguise, we can see from these first images that the new SUV will inherit a family look and further progress Skoda’s ‘Modern Solid’ design language with stacked headlights and daytime running lights – imagined here by our exclusive images. As on the brand’s other electric cars, those lights will be connected via the now-familiar ‘Tech Deck’ face – a gloss-black panel housing many of the car’s sensors and radars for its suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).
Last year, when the Epiq was announced, Skoda boss Klaus Zellmer said: “We have listened to our customers and understand they are looking for attractive options, which is why we are expanding our e-mobility portfolio into this popular segment”.
Design and dimensions
The slashes and vents in the test mule’s bodywork and the Jeep-style slotted section in the lower part of the bumper will make production, and set the Epiq apart from its larger siblings. Like the Elroq and Enyaq, the smaller Epiq will feature a clamshell bonnet that wraps around the side of the car to the A-pillars.
From the side, we can see the Epiq will have a shorter wheelbase than Skoda’s other SUVs, plus cut-down front and rear overhangs. Its stubbier overall proportions should allow it to slip into the segment currently occupied by budget alternatives such as the Citroen e-C3 and forthcoming BYD Atto 2, as well as more premium offerings like the MINI Aceman and Volvo EX30. The Epiq concept measured 4.1 metres long – significantly shorter than the 4.5-metre Elroq.
At the rear, the upright tailgate should help preserve bootspace – Skoda won’t want to sacrifice its reputation for offering clever, practical cars. Indeed, the maker mooted a 490-litre boot when it revealed the concept last year – significantly more than in those aforementioned rivals, and bigger even than the Elroq it’s designed to sit beneath. Whether the designers can make this a reality for the production car remains to be seen, but fitting the car’s electric motor to the front axle may help; the Epiq will share the VW Group’s MEB-Small platform and electrical architecture with the forthcoming Volkswagen ID.2 and Cupra Raval.
Design-wise, there’s a good chance we’ll see the Epiq concept’s T-shaped rear light clusters make the cut, alongside the usual SKODA lettering and a number plate fixed to the bootlid rather than the bumper. The car in our pictures is labelled with ‘Bremsen Test’ stickers, which translates from German as ‘Brake Test’.
The prototype’s overall proportions, plus its roof rails and sill cladding, lend it that baby-SUV look, although the ride height doesn’t look much taller than your average supermini’s – allowing minimal structural changes from its VW and Cupra stablemates. While it’s not clear how quickly the car is travelling, it looks to be cornering relatively flat – standing it in good stead for any future vRS version.
Interior and tech
While we’ve not yet been given a look inside the production car, Skoda has hinted that much of what was shown on the concept would be carried over. If this is true, we can expect a large central display with a row of shortcut buttons for things like the ADAS features and drive modes, plus a smaller digital instrument cluster directly ahead of the driver. The steering wheel should get physical switches too, in response to industry-wide negative feedback for capacitive touch-sensitive controls.
This being a Skoda, there should be plenty of storage dotted around the cabin, and neat features that align with the brand’s ‘Simply Clever’ marketing messaging. Skoda may also choose to use flashes of colour inside – just as it did on the Epiq concept – to mark this out as the smallest and most youthful of its SUV line-up.
Batteries, range and performance
As well as its MEB-Small platform, the Epiq will utilise the same choice of 38 and 56kWh batteries as the equivalent VW and Cupra, with the larger of the two units promising up to 280 miles of range. VW claims the ID.2 will charge from 10-80 per cent in around 20 minutes thanks to a peak charge rate of 125kW, and we expect similar numbers for the Skoda.
A variety of motors will be offered, the most powerful of which will be offered with a vRS badge on the wings. Volkswagen has confirmed a 223bhp unit for the ID.2, capable of accelerating from 0-62mph in under seven seconds. More sedate models will make up the majority of the range, however; 150-180bhp seems sensible for a car of this type, and should allow for a decent balance of performance and efficiency.
Prices and release date
At the time of Epiq concept’s unveiling, Zellmer described it as “offering a spacious interior within a compact exterior, all at an attractive price”. While still to be confirmed, we previously suggested a starting price of around 25,000 Euros, or £21,300.
The Epiq will likely join its VW and Cupra counterparts on the production line at the company’s Pamplona site in Spain; the factory is currently being developed to help assemble the Group’s next-generation EVs.
The Epiq is set to be revealed towards the second half of 2026, with the brand currently preparing to pull the covers off its new, Octavia-sized EV at the Munich Motor Show in a few months’ time. However, UK sales for the small SUV should still commence before the end of next year, slightly behind the ID.2.
