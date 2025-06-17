New Skoda Epiq baby SUV could be a Tardis on wheels

This is the all-new Skoda Epiq, a baby electric SUV designed to sit underneath the larger Elroq and Enyaq – and later the seven-seat Eviatiq – when it arrives in 2026. We’ve known the car is coming for some time, having seen it previewed by a concept last year, but this is the first time the model has been caught testing on public roads.

Although the Epiq is still wearing extensive cladding and heavy disguise, we can see from these first images that the new SUV will inherit a family look and further progress Skoda’s ‘Modern Solid’ design language with stacked headlights and daytime running lights – imagined here by our exclusive images. As on the brand’s other electric cars, those lights will be connected via the now-familiar ‘Tech Deck’ face – a gloss-black panel housing many of the car’s sensors and radars for its suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

Last year, when the Epiq was announced, Skoda boss Klaus Zellmer said: “We have listened to our customers and understand they are looking for attractive options, which is why we are expanding our e-mobility portfolio into this popular segment”.

Design and dimensions

The slashes and vents in the test mule’s bodywork and the Jeep-style slotted section in the lower part of the bumper will make production, and set the Epiq apart from its larger siblings. Like the Elroq and Enyaq, the smaller Epiq will feature a clamshell bonnet that wraps around the side of the car to the A-pillars.