New BYD Atto 2 2025 preview: Vauxhall Frontera rival officially heading to the UK

Meet the new BYD Atto 2: the latest value-focused, small electric SUV headed our way. It was launched in China last year, but will finally land on UK shores in the summer, ready to take on the likes of the new Vauxhall Frontera and forthcoming successor to the MG ZS EV.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Shown in Europe for the first time at the 2025 Brussels Motor Show, the Atto 2 will be the rapidly expanding brand’s most affordable electric SUV so far. Despite the keen pricing, BYD is still promising generous kit levels onboard, plus lots of tech inside and all its latest EV know-how.

For instance, underneath is the same e-Platform 3.0 that underpins the larger BYD Atto 3 family SUV and BYD Dolphin hatchback, which the Atto 2 should bridge the gap between nicely. Meanwhile the battery has been integrated completely in the car’s chassis to improve interior packaging and boost body rigidity.

The Atto 2 isn’t the only new addition coming soon to BYD’s showrooms. First up is the BYD Sealion 7, a £45k pure-electric coupé-SUV that will rival the Tesla Model Y and Kia EV6, among others. While at the other end of the price spectrum is the BYD Seagull supermini, which will be going head-to-head against the cut-price Dacia Spring and Citroen e-C3.

Key specs Fuel type Electric Body style Compact SUV Powertrain 45.1kWh battery, single 174bhp e-motor Price Under £30,000 (est)

What powertrain options and performance can we expect?

At launch, the Atto 2 will only be available with a 45.1kWh lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) battery and a 174bhp front-mounted electric motor. BYD says this combination is good for 194 miles of range from a single charge, or 288 miles if you just drive it in town. For context, that’s slightly better than the standard Frontera Electric’s 186-mile range.