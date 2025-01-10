New BYD Atto 2 2025 preview: Vauxhall Frontera rival officially heading to the UK
The all-electric compact SUV will offer 194-mile range at launch, but a bigger battery version has already been confirmed
Meet the new BYD Atto 2: the latest value-focused, small electric SUV headed our way. It was launched in China last year, but will finally land on UK shores in the summer, ready to take on the likes of the new Vauxhall Frontera and forthcoming successor to the MG ZS EV.
Shown in Europe for the first time at the 2025 Brussels Motor Show, the Atto 2 will be the rapidly expanding brand’s most affordable electric SUV so far. Despite the keen pricing, BYD is still promising generous kit levels onboard, plus lots of tech inside and all its latest EV know-how.
For instance, underneath is the same e-Platform 3.0 that underpins the larger BYD Atto 3 family SUV and BYD Dolphin hatchback, which the Atto 2 should bridge the gap between nicely. Meanwhile the battery has been integrated completely in the car’s chassis to improve interior packaging and boost body rigidity.
The Atto 2 isn’t the only new addition coming soon to BYD’s showrooms. First up is the BYD Sealion 7, a £45k pure-electric coupé-SUV that will rival the Tesla Model Y and Kia EV6, among others. While at the other end of the price spectrum is the BYD Seagull supermini, which will be going head-to-head against the cut-price Dacia Spring and Citroen e-C3.
|Key specs
|Fuel type
|Electric
|Body style
|Compact SUV
|Powertrain
|45.1kWh battery, single 174bhp e-motor
|Price
|Under £30,000 (est)
What powertrain options and performance can we expect?
At launch, the Atto 2 will only be available with a 45.1kWh lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) battery and a 174bhp front-mounted electric motor. BYD says this combination is good for 194 miles of range from a single charge, or 288 miles if you just drive it in town. For context, that’s slightly better than the standard Frontera Electric’s 186-mile range.
0-62mph should take less than eight seconds, though an exact figure hasn’t been confirmed yet, and neither has the maximum charging speed.
BYD has confirmed that a long-range version of the Atto 2 is on its way, but again hasn’t shared any technical details yet. We expect it’ll get a roughly 60kWh battery and be able to match, or possibly exceed, the 249-mile range promised by the bigger battery version of the Vauxhall. The same goes for the up to 248-mile maximum range we’ve been told the Suzuki e Vitara will offer.
However it is worth pointing out that other similarly-sized EVs boast much more impressive range figures, such as the Kia EV3 which can cover up to 375 miles in one go, in the right guise.
What are the exterior and interior design like?
The design borrows some elements from its siblings, notably the flowing LED headlights and black bar with silver trim at the front, plus the full-width light bar at the rear that connects the complex, intertwined tail-light arrangement. They’re called ‘Chinese knot’ tail-lights, and are designed to look like the number eight and the Mobius Infinity symbol, which signify good luck.
Other details on the Atto 2 include a floating roof design, plenty of black plastic cladding to provide a slightly tough SUV aesthetic, flush door handles and air curtains on either side of the front bumper to guide air along the car.
Climbing Grey paint will come as standard, though buyers will also have the choice of Hiking Green, Skiing White and Cosmos Black as optional extras.
Inside, the Atto 2 features a large 12.8-inch central touchscreen that can rotate between portrait and landscape orientation – a familiar BYD party trick – while behind the steering wheel is an 8.8-inch digital instrument panel. The centre console includes a small selection of physical buttons for key functions like the windscreen demister and drive mode selector, a crystal gear selector and grab handles, a bit like those in a Mercedes G-Class, despite the Atto 2 not having any obvious off-road inclinations. There’s also a panoramic glass roof.
Overall, the interior is fairly minimalist, and much simpler than those in other BYD models, however this could be to help make the Atto 2 as affordable as possible.
How practical is the BYD Atto 2 and how big is the boot space?
|Dimensions
|Length
|4,310mm
|Width
|1,830mm
|Height
|1,675mm
|Number of seats
|5
|Boot space
|400-1,340 litres
The Atto 2 measures 4,310mm long, 1,830mm wide and 1,675mm tall, and has a 2,620mm wheelbase. Those are very similar dimensions to the e Vitara and Frontera, although the Vauxhall is 75mm longer and its wheelbase is also about 50mm longer.
As a result, the Atto 2’s 400-litre boot capacity can’t match the 460 litres available in the Frontera, but is certainly more than the 306 litres you’ll get in the e Vitara. Plus luggage space in the BYD can expand up to 1,340 litres when you fold down the rear seats. There are also two sets of ISOFIX child-seat mounting points in the back, and a completely flat floor.
What will the BYD Atto 2’s price be?
UK pricing for the BYD Atto 2 hasn’t been announced just yet. It should start from well under £30,000, considering its focus on value and the mechanically-related BYD Dolphin is available from a little over £26,000. However we’ll have to wait to see how close it’s able to get to the Frontera Electric’s hugely impressive starting price of £23,495.
