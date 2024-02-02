Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

BYD Atto 2 compact electric SUV could be headed to UK

Launching in China soon as the BYD Yuan Up, this new all-electric crossover could be a potential rival to MINI Aceman and Volvo EX30

by: Ellis Hyde
2 Feb 2024
BYD Atto 2- front7

Not only did BYD become the best-selling electric car maker in the world last year, knocking Tesla off its high horse, the brand successfully launched three brand new EVs into the UK market: the Atto 3 family SUV, Dolphin hatchback and Seal saloon. 

But BYD has even more models already on sale in its home market, and we think the latest addition to the Chinese goliath’s line-up is more than likely to make its way to UK shores in time, with potential to become a big-seller for the brand.

It’s called the BYD Yuan Up: a small all-electric SUV and the little brother to the Atto 3 we mentioned, which is sold in China as the Yuan Plus. That’s why we suspect it could be badged in Britain and Europe as the BYD Atto 2.

Whatever you want to call it, the chunky-looking EV would bridge the gap between the Dolphin and Atto 3 nicely. If the same was true for pricing, the Atto 2 could start in the region of £30,000, undercutting potential rivals like the MINI Aceman, Jeep Avenger and Volvo EX30, putting in the crosshairs of the forthcoming Vauxhall Frontera EV. 

The first images of the BYD were shared on Chinese social media platform Weibo, which reveal a real mish-mash of design elements from the brand’s own line-up and other SUVs across the market. For instance the flowing headlight units and black bar with silver trim is very BYD-like, however, the blocks on the side sills remind us of Citroen’s trademark ‘Airbumps’. 

BYD Atto 2- rear7

The tall roofline, floating roof design and bluff rear end design gives the BYD a similar look to a Citroen C5 Aircross, while the complex, intertwined tail-light arrangement is an element pinched from the BYD Dolphin. Other details we can see include flush door handles, chiselled front bumper with large air vents and short overhangs at the front and rear.

BYD hasn’t revealed any official pictures of the interior just yet, but a design sketch shared by the company suggests it’ll feature a floating touchscreen, very few if any buttons and grab handles connecting the centre console and dashboard. 

Some very basic technical details also surfaced online after being published by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) as part of the homologation process every car must go through in order to be sold there. 

According to the MIIT filing, the BYD measures 4,310mm long, 1,830mm wide and 1,675mm tall, and has a 2,620mm wheelbase – similar dimension to another possible rival, the Smart #1. The filing also confirms power outputs of 94bhp and 174bhp from the car’s electric motor, and the use of the same lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery technology found in the Atto 3 and Dolphin. 

Both cars use BYD’s latest electric car architecture called the e-Platform 3.0 and its ‘Blade’ battery design, where the cells are integrated into the car’s structure, and we’re all but certain the same technology is what underpins the Yuan Up/Atto 2. Range figures and exact battery capacities are yet to be confirmed though.

Partnership
Need to sell your car?
Find your best offer from over 5,000+ dealers. It’s that easy.
Sell your car
Rated 'Excellent' icon Trustpilot

Click here to find out what happened when we lived with a BYD Atto 3 Design for six months...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Recommended

‘BYD is rubbing salt into Tesla’s wounds’
Opinion - BYD
Opinion

‘BYD is rubbing salt into Tesla’s wounds’

Mike Rutherford thinks BYD’s superb start to 2024 is part of the reason Tesla’s market valuation has plummeted
28 Jan 2024
BYD is coming: Chinese EV maker to expand European operations with new factory
BYD Dolphin - front grille
News

BYD is coming: Chinese EV maker to expand European operations with new factory

Hungary will be BYD's “centre of European production”
22 Dec 2023
KG Mobility gets green light to use BYD batteries
KG Mobility electric pick-up truck on display at motor show
News

KG Mobility gets green light to use BYD batteries

Battery supplier boost for KG Mobility, the brand formerly known as SsangYong
3 Nov 2023
Munich Motor Show 2023: news round-up and all the new cars
Auto Express Munich Motor Show 2023 guide header image
News

Munich Motor Show 2023: news round-up and all the new cars

This year's Munich Motor Show saw big reveals from BMW, Cupra, Mercedes, MINI, Renault, Tesla and Volkswagen
6 Sep 2023

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: hybrid Kia Sportage for a show-stopping £265 a month
Kia Sportage - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: hybrid Kia Sportage for a show-stopping £265 a month

The best-selling Kia Sportage is a hugely capable mid-size SUV and our Car Deal of the Day for 30 January
30 Jan 2024
New BMW 4 Series facelift revealed: 2024 coupe and Convertible get more style and tech but less engine choice
BMW 4 Series Coupe - front
News

New BMW 4 Series facelift revealed: 2024 coupe and Convertible get more style and tech but less engine choice

BMW’s four-seater coupe and Convertible will be offered with a reduced powertrain range, but more standard kit
30 Jan 2024
Audi Q7 updated again for 2024, with big SUV introducing new styling and tech
Audi Q7 facelift - front action
News

Audi Q7 updated again for 2024, with big SUV introducing new styling and tech

More small changes are in-bound for Audi’s high-selling seven-seat Q7 SUV
30 Jan 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content