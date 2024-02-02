BYD Atto 2 compact electric SUV could be headed to UK

Not only did BYD become the best-selling electric car maker in the world last year, knocking Tesla off its high horse, the brand successfully launched three brand new EVs into the UK market: the Atto 3 family SUV, Dolphin hatchback and Seal saloon.

But BYD has even more models already on sale in its home market, and we think the latest addition to the Chinese goliath’s line-up is more than likely to make its way to UK shores in time, with potential to become a big-seller for the brand.

It’s called the BYD Yuan Up: a small all-electric SUV and the little brother to the Atto 3 we mentioned, which is sold in China as the Yuan Plus. That’s why we suspect it could be badged in Britain and Europe as the BYD Atto 2.

Whatever you want to call it, the chunky-looking EV would bridge the gap between the Dolphin and Atto 3 nicely. If the same was true for pricing, the Atto 2 could start in the region of £30,000, undercutting potential rivals like the MINI Aceman, Jeep Avenger and Volvo EX30, putting in the crosshairs of the forthcoming Vauxhall Frontera EV.

The first images of the BYD were shared on Chinese social media platform Weibo, which reveal a real mish-mash of design elements from the brand’s own line-up and other SUVs across the market. For instance the flowing headlight units and black bar with silver trim is very BYD-like, however, the blocks on the side sills remind us of Citroen’s trademark ‘Airbumps’.

The tall roofline, floating roof design and bluff rear end design gives the BYD a similar look to a Citroen C5 Aircross, while the complex, intertwined tail-light arrangement is an element pinched from the BYD Dolphin. Other details we can see include flush door handles, chiselled front bumper with large air vents and short overhangs at the front and rear.