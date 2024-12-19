New BYD Atto 2 on its way to fight the Vauxhall Frontera

The BYD Atto 2 is officially coming to the UK, with the new small electric SUV likely to arrive on our shores early next year, ready to take on the similarly budget-focused Vauxhall Frontera as well as the forthcoming successor to the MG ZS EV, also due in 2025.

The chunky-looking EV was first unveiled back in February, and launched in China as the BYD Yuan Up. As you’ll have guessed by the name, this is the little brother to the BYD Atto 3 family SUV, and will bridge the gap between that and the Dolphin hatchback in the brand’s line-up.

The Atto 2 measures 4,310mm long, 1,830mm wide and 1,675mm tall, and has a 2,620mm wheelbase – similar dimensions to another possible rival, the Suzuki e Vitara. It uses BYD’s latest electric car architecture, e-Platform 3.0, and its ‘Blade’ battery design, where the cells are integrated into the car’s structure.

The first details of the Euro-spec Atto 2 were included in a report by Green NCAP, which assesses how energy efficient and green new cars are. It mentions a 42.4 kWh usable battery that offers an official range of up to 193 miles, or 288 miles if you drive it in town. That’s slightly better than the standard Frontera Electric’s 186-mile range, although a Long Range version of the Vauxhall is coming soon that promises 249 miles on one charge.