Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New BYD Atto 2 on its way to fight the Vauxhall Frontera

Launched in China earlier this year as the BYD Yuan Up, this new all-electric crossover has an official range of just 193 miles

By:Ellis Hyde
19 Dec 2024
BYD Atto 2 - front

Green NCAP

The BYD Atto 2 is officially coming to the UK, with the new small electric SUV likely to arrive on our shores early next year, ready to take on the similarly budget-focused Vauxhall Frontera as well as the forthcoming successor to the MG ZS EV, also due in 2025. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The chunky-looking EV was first unveiled back in February, and launched in China as the BYD Yuan Up. As you’ll have guessed by the name, this is the little brother to the BYD Atto 3 family SUV, and will bridge the gap between that and the Dolphin hatchback in the brand’s line-up. 

The Atto 2 measures 4,310mm long, 1,830mm wide and 1,675mm tall, and has a 2,620mm wheelbase – similar dimensions to another possible rival, the Suzuki e Vitara. It uses BYD’s latest electric car architecture, e-Platform 3.0, and its ‘Blade’ battery design, where the cells are integrated into the car’s structure.

The first details of the Euro-spec Atto 2 were included in a report by Green NCAP, which assesses how energy efficient and green new cars are. It mentions a 42.4 kWh usable battery that offers an official range of up to 193 miles, or 288 miles if you drive it in town. That’s slightly better than the standard Frontera Electric’s 186-mile range, although a Long Range version of the Vauxhall is coming soon that promises 249 miles on one charge.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The relatively small battery helps keep the Atto 2 under 1.6 tonnes, while the electric motor used to drive its front wheels produces 174bhp and 290Nm of torque; enough for 0-62mph in 7.9 seconds. Green NCAP also noted the inclusion of a new heat pump which, along with waste heat from the e-motor, helps to warm the car’s cabin and battery in colder temperatures.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The design borrows some elements from its siblings, notably the flowing LED headlights and black bar with silver trim at the front, plus the complex, intertwined tail-light arrangement, which is just like the BYD Dolphin’s. The floating roof design, cladding on the side sills and generally boxy shape, meanwhile, give it more than a passing resemblance to the outgoing Citroen C5 Aircross.

Inside, the Atto 2 features a large 12.8-inch central touchscreen that can rotate between portrait and landscape orientation – a familiar BYD party trick – while behind the steering wheel is an 8.8-inch digital instrument panel. The centre console has a wireless charging pad, crystal gear selector and what look to be grab handles, a bit like those in a Mercedes G-Class, despite the Atto 2 not showing any obvious off-road inclinations. 

Overall, the interior is much simpler than those in other BYD models, although this could be geared towards making the Atto 2 as affordable as possible. UK pricing for the BYD Atto 2 should start from well under £30,000, although we’ll have to wait to see how close it’s able to get to the Frontera Electric’s hugely impressive starting price of £23,495. 

The Atto 2 won’t be the only new addition to BYD’s showrooms next year. Due on sale soon is the BYD Sealion 7, a pure-electric coupé-SUV that will rival the Tesla Model Y and Kia EV6, among many others, and start from £44,990. At the other end of the spectrum, the BYD Seagull supermini is finally coming to Europe to take on the cut-price Dacia Spring and Citroen e-C3

Now take a look at the best electric cars...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

BYD’s aquatic-themed badges hint at more models to come
BYD Seal U DM-i - BYD badge

BYD’s aquatic-themed badges hint at more models to come

Chinese brand’s curious new naming convention leaves room for continued market expansion
News
13 Nov 2024
BYD Atto 3 given worst Euro NCAP driver-assistance score ever
BYD Atto 3 - front cornering

BYD Atto 3 given worst Euro NCAP driver-assistance score ever

Euro NCAP says it doesn’t recommend the BYD Atto 3’s adaptive cruise control system, given that it “effectively switches off” after periods of driver …
News
25 Oct 2024
Paris Motor Show 2024: full show round-up and all the exciting new cars
Paris Motor Show 2024 - header image

Paris Motor Show 2024: full show round-up and all the exciting new cars

The all-new Renault 4, MINI John Cooper Works and Dacia Bigster were among the models on display at this year’s Mondial de L’Auto
News
16 Oct 2024
BYD Sea Lion 07 to be revealed at Paris Motor Show
BYD Sea Lion 07

BYD Sea Lion 07 to be revealed at Paris Motor Show

The all-electric SUV will take BYD’s UK line up to five
News
30 Sep 2024

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: a roomy, tech-laden Skoda Superb for less than £228 per month
Skoda Superb - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: a roomy, tech-laden Skoda Superb for less than £228 per month

The Skoda Superb serves up more space than a stately home, yet our Deal of the Day for 15 December won’t force you to sell the family silver
News
15 Dec 2024
New Mercedes CLA will do 800 miles with just 20 minutes of charging
Mercedes CLA prototype - full front action

New Mercedes CLA will do 800 miles with just 20 minutes of charging

Cutting-edge charging tech and a slippery body allow the new Mercedes CLA to cover over 1,000km with two brief stops
News
13 Dec 2024
New Honda Prelude: iconic coupe to return in 2026 with driver-focused gearbox tech
Honda Prelude - front static (daytime)

New Honda Prelude: iconic coupe to return in 2026 with driver-focused gearbox tech

The sixth-generation Prelude will be the first car to get Honda’s new S Shift technology
News
17 Dec 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content