New Suzuki e Vitara revealed as Japanese brand’s first EV

Suzuki is one of the last mainstream brands yet to launch its first electric car but the Japanese firm will finally get in on the action with the all-new Suzuki e Vitara: a pure-electric small SUV that’s arriving next year to duke it out with the Kia EV3, Skoda Elroq and many others.

This is not a pure-electric version of the existing, hybrid-powered Suzuki Vitara. At 4,275mm long and with a wheelbase of 2,700mm, the e Vitara is 100mm longer than its sibling and there’s an extra 200mm between the wheels, which will help provide more interior space.

The new EV is wider and taller as well, but unsurprisingly, it’s also much heavier. The lightest version weighs in at 1,702kg, while the top-spec, dual-motor car tips the scale at close to 1,900kg. The combustion-powered Vitara on the other hand is between 1,075kg and 1,325kg, depending on the model.

The design of the e Vitara is based on the Suzuki eVX concept that was revealed in January 2023, with both cars featuring angular wheelarches, a gently sloping roofline and extensive use of plastic cladding for an SUV-esque look.

The e Vitara does appear to have slightly more complex body surfacing than the concept though, with lots of creases, and no faux-skid plate sections on the bumpers, just all black plastic. The original concept’s flush door handles didn’t make it either, with the road-going model using conventional door handles instead up front, and the rear’s are concealed in the C-pillar. The charging port is found above the front-left wheelarch.

The concept’s interior design has been toned significantly for the e Vitara, but there are a few similarities in the layout and it certainly looks more modern than the cabin of the existing Vitara. Behind the two-spoke steering wheel is a fully digital driver’s display, housed in the same panel as the central infotainment screen, mounted high up on the dashboard.