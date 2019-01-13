Suzuki Vitara review: well-equipped but dated hybrid SUV
The Suzuki Vitara has transformed from a chunky off-roader into a softer crossover that's affordable and good to drive
The Suzuki Vitara has been transformed from a utilitarian, family-friendly SUV into more of a crossover with sleeker styling and plenty of safety equipment. Optional all-wheel drive is available if you need it for additional traction in slippery conditions, and Suzuki offers attractive finance deals that may persuade some.
However, the Vitara is getting a little long in the tooth, and is no longer up with the class best. Its interior can’t match the plusher rivals, refinement isn’t great, and more spacious rivals are out there.
Our choice: 1.4 Boosterjet SZ-T
About the Suzuki Vitara
The current Vitara arrived in 2015, and is a competitor against cars such as the Ford Puma, Peugeot 2008, Nissan Juke, Renault Captur, and a wave of other small crossovers that have joined the class since the Vitara's original release. As a result, the Vitara has gone through two updates to help keep it competitive. However, the Vitara’s closest rival might come from within, because the latest Suzuki S-Cross is bigger than the Vitara and doesn’t cost much more.
Most of the range is front-wheel drive, with the top-spec version gaining Allgrip four-wheel drive. This highlights the expectations of modern SUV buyers, who want the rugged looks and raised driving position of an SUV, but expect the running costs of a conventional hatchback.
There are two engine choices; a 1.4 Boosterjet petrol engine with mild-hybrid electrical assistance, delivering 127bhp and 235Nm of torque, along with a 1.5-litre ‘Full Hybrid’ model, which replaces the automatic mild-hybrid and should slightly improve running costs. It’s not particularly fun to drive, chiefly due to a sluggish automated manual gearbox. Power stands at 113bhp and torque is a meagre 138Nm.
You can pick between three trim levels: Go, SZ-T and SZ5. All versions are well equipped, with electrically heated door mirrors, LED headlights, climate control, full smartphone capability, and a host of safety equipment. Mid-range SZ-T models feature a reversing camera, blind spot monitoring, plus rear cross-traffic alert, while SZ5 models come with a keyless go function, a panoramic sunroof, polished 17-inch wheels, and front and rear parking sensors.
If you can sacrifice a little ride comfort, and value driving dynamics more, the Vitara is a fine crossover that's quite car-like to drive. The Vitara’s hybrid-only line-up provides strong efficiency, with the 1.4 Boosterjet mild-hybrid engine in particular giving decent performance. Add in respectable finance deals, a responsive and agile chassis for the class, plus a generous safety kit list, and the Vitara looks to be a decent all-rounder. However, its refinement lags way behind the class best as does its dated-looking interior – especially considering that the range-topping model costs over £30,000.
Speaking of price, the Vitara starts at just over £23,000, which is similar to the entry-level Volkswagen T-Cross, and undercuts the Ford Puma, Peugeot 2008, and Toyota Yaris Cross. The Renault Captur and Nissan Juke come in under budget in petrol-only form, but cost more when equipped as a hybrid.
Suzuki Vitara SZ5: long-term test
In 2016, Our creative director, Darren Wilson, spent 10 months behind the wheel of a fully loaded SZ5 model. His car came with the highly economical diesel engine that was available at the time, providing frugal motoring for 8,000 miles.
That being said, he did find that engine noisy and agricultural. He also found that the interior quality wasn’t up to the class standard, and did, in fact, have some issues with loose trim during his ownership.
