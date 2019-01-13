The Suzuki Vitara has been transformed from a utilitarian, family-friendly SUV into more of a crossover with sleeker styling and plenty of safety equipment. Optional all-wheel drive is available if you need it for additional traction in slippery conditions, and Suzuki offers attractive finance deals that may persuade some.

However, the Vitara is getting a little long in the tooth, and is no longer up with the class best. Its interior can’t match the plusher rivals, refinement isn’t great, and more spacious rivals are out there.

Our choice: 1.4 Boosterjet SZ-T

About the Suzuki Vitara

The current Vitara arrived in 2015, and is a competitor against cars such as the Ford Puma, Peugeot 2008, Nissan Juke, Renault Captur, and a wave of other small crossovers that have joined the class since the Vitara's original release. As a result, the Vitara has gone through two updates to help keep it competitive. However, the Vitara’s closest rival might come from within, because the latest Suzuki S-Cross is bigger than the Vitara and doesn’t cost much more.

Most of the range is front-wheel drive, with the top-spec version gaining Allgrip four-wheel drive. This highlights the expectations of modern SUV buyers, who want the rugged looks and raised driving position of an SUV, but expect the running costs of a conventional hatchback.

There are two engine choices; a 1.4 Boosterjet petrol engine with mild-hybrid electrical assistance, delivering 127bhp and 235Nm of torque, along with a 1.5-litre ‘Full Hybrid’ model, which replaces the automatic mild-hybrid and should slightly improve running costs. It’s not particularly fun to drive, chiefly due to a sluggish automated manual gearbox. Power stands at 113bhp and torque is a meagre 138Nm.