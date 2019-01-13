Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
In-depth reviews

Suzuki Vitara review: well-equipped but dated hybrid SUV

The Suzuki Vitara has transformed from a chunky off-roader into a softer crossover that's affordable and good to drive

by: Max Adams
2 Feb 2024
Suzuki Vitara 1.5 Hybrid SZ5 - front corner tracking25
Overall Auto Express Rating

3.0 out of 5

How we review cars
Price
£24,829 to £30,379
SPECIFICATIONS
  • Chunky design
  • Optional four-wheel drive
  • Plenty of kit
  • Interior quality
  • Refinement
  • Some rivals offer more passenger space
Find your Suzuki Vitara
Offers from our trusted partners on this car and its predecessors...
Leasing dealsLeasing deals
Leasing deals link
From:£202 pm
Or are you looking to sell your car?
Sell your carSell your car
Sell your car
Find your highest offer
Advertisement

The Suzuki Vitara has been transformed from a utilitarian, family-friendly SUV into more of a crossover with sleeker styling and plenty of safety equipment. Optional all-wheel drive is available if you need it for additional traction in slippery conditions, and Suzuki offers attractive finance deals that may persuade some.

However, the Vitara is getting a little long in the tooth, and is no longer up with the class best. Its interior can’t match the plusher rivals, refinement isn’t great, and more spacious rivals are out there.

Our choice: 1.4 Boosterjet SZ-T

About the Suzuki Vitara

The current Vitara arrived in 2015, and is a competitor against cars such as the Ford PumaPeugeot 2008, Nissan JukeRenault Captur, and a wave of other small crossovers that have joined the class since the Vitara's original release. As a result, the Vitara has gone through two updates to help keep it competitive. However, the Vitara’s closest rival might come from within, because the latest Suzuki S-Cross is bigger than the Vitara and doesn’t cost much more.

Most of the range is front-wheel drive, with the top-spec version gaining Allgrip four-wheel drive. This highlights the expectations of modern SUV buyers, who want the rugged looks and raised driving position of an SUV, but expect the running costs of a conventional hatchback.

There are two engine choices; a 1.4 Boosterjet petrol engine with mild-hybrid electrical assistance, delivering 127bhp and 235Nm of torque, along with a 1.5-litre ‘Full Hybrid’ model, which replaces the automatic mild-hybrid and should slightly improve running costs. It’s not particularly fun to drive, chiefly due to a sluggish automated manual gearbox. Power stands at 113bhp and torque is a meagre 138Nm.

More reviews

Car group tests
Long-term tests
Road tests
Used car tests

You can pick between three trim levels: Go, SZ-T and SZ5. All versions are well equipped, with electrically heated door mirrors, LED headlights, climate control, full smartphone capability, and a host of safety equipment. Mid-range SZ-T models feature a reversing camera, blind spot monitoring, plus rear cross-traffic alert, while SZ5 models come with a keyless go function, a panoramic sunroof, polished 17-inch wheels, and front and rear parking sensors.

If you can sacrifice a little ride comfort, and value driving dynamics more, the Vitara is a fine crossover that's quite car-like to drive. The Vitara’s hybrid-only line-up provides strong efficiency, with the 1.4 Boosterjet mild-hybrid engine in particular giving decent performance. Add in respectable finance deals, a responsive and agile chassis for the class, plus a generous safety kit list, and the Vitara looks to be a decent all-rounder. However, its refinement lags way behind the class best as does its dated-looking interior – especially considering that the range-topping model costs over £30,000.

Speaking of price, the Vitara starts at just over £23,000, which is similar to the entry-level Volkswagen T-Cross, and undercuts the Ford Puma, Peugeot 2008, and Toyota Yaris Cross. The Renault Captur and Nissan Juke come in under budget in petrol-only form, but cost more when equipped as a hybrid. 

Suzuki Vitara SZ5: long-term test

Suzuki Vitara - list of options39

In 2016, Our creative director, Darren Wilson, spent 10 months behind the wheel of a fully loaded SZ5 model. His car came with the highly economical diesel engine that was available at the time, providing frugal motoring for 8,000 miles.

Partnership
Need to sell your car?
Find your best offer from over 5,000+ dealers. It’s that easy.
Sell your car
Rated 'Excellent' icon Trustpilot

That being said, he did find that engine noisy and agricultural. He also found that the interior quality wasn’t up to the class standard, and did, in fact, have some issues with loose trim during his ownership.

For an alternative guide to the Suzuki Vitara, visit our sister site carbuyer.co.uk...

Frequently Asked Questions
You do get plenty of safety tech and equipment for your money with the Suzuki Vitara, and efficiency has improved with hybrid technology. However, there are a number of more modern rivals that offer greater refinement and a plusher interior.
Continue ReadingEngines, performance and drive

Which Is Best

Cheapest

  • Name
    1.0 Boosterjet SZ4 5dr
  • Gearbox type
    Manual
  • Price
    £17,150

Most Economical

  • Name
    1.5 Hybrid SZ-T 5dr AGS
  • Gearbox type
    Semi-auto
  • Price
    £25,870

Fastest

  • Name
    1.4 Boosterjet SZ-T 5dr
  • Gearbox type
    Manual
  • Price
    £20,105
See More Stats
In this review
Max Adams
Online Reviews Editor

Max looks after the reviews on the Auto Express website. He’s been a motoring journalist since 2017 and has written for Autocar, What Car?, Piston Heads, DrivingElectric, Carbuyer, Electrifying, and Good Motoring Magazine.

More on Vitara

Show me:
Best used small SUVs and 4x4s 2024
Best used small SUVs - header image
Best cars & vans
16 Jan 2024

Best used small SUVs and 4x4s 2024

If you're after a little extra style and space without breaking the bank, these are the best used small SUVs and 4x4s to buy right now
Top 10 cheapest hybrid cars to buy
Cheapest hybrid cars - header image
Best cars & vans
27 Mar 2023

Top 10 cheapest hybrid cars to buy

A hybrid car can save you money thanks to their low running costs – here are the 10 cheapest models on sale in the UK today
Used Suzuki Vitara (Mk4, 2015-date) review
Used Suzuki Vitara Mk4 - front
Used car tests
8 Sep 2022

Used Suzuki Vitara (Mk4, 2015-date) review

A full used buyer’s guide on the Suzuki Vitara covering the Vitara Mk4 that has been on sale since 2015
Suzuki Vitara SZ5 Full Hybrid 2022 review
Suzuki Vitara Full Hybrid - front
Road tests
4 Mar 2022

Suzuki Vitara SZ5 Full Hybrid 2022 review

Full Hybrid replaces mild hybrid in the popular Suzuki Vitara SUV's range
Suzuki Vitara vs SEAT Arona
Vitara vs Arona
Car group tests
23 May 2019

Suzuki Vitara vs SEAT Arona

The latest Suzuki Vitara is supposedly the most advanced Suzuki ever, we test it against the class-leading SEAT Arona.
Suzuki Vitara facelift 2019 review
Suzuki Vitara - front
Road tests
27 Nov 2018

Suzuki Vitara facelift 2019 review

We drive the updated 2019 Suzuki Vitara to see if the new engine makes it a small SUV class leader
2019 Suzuki Vitara: prices, specs and release date
Suzuki Vitara facelift
News
21 Nov 2018

2019 Suzuki Vitara: prices, specs and release date

Suzuki has announced the new Vitara’s specs and price list, base model starting at £16,999
New Suzuki Vitara hybrid on the way
Suzuki Vitara - front
News
18 Sep 2018

New Suzuki Vitara hybrid on the way

Both 12-volt and 48v mild hybrids and a full-hybrid Vitara all in the pipeline at Suzuki
SsangYong Tivoli XLV vs Dacia Duster vs Suzuki Vitara
SsangYong Tivoli XLV vs Dacia Duster vs Suzuki Vitara - header
Car group tests
25 Sep 2016

SsangYong Tivoli XLV vs Dacia Duster vs Suzuki Vitara

Which of these top-value SUVs from SsangYong, Suzuki and Dacia will get our vote?
Long-term test: Suzuki Vitara
Suzuki Vitara (long term) - final report header
Long-term tests
21 Apr 2016

Long-term test: Suzuki Vitara

Final report: Practical and efficient Suzuki Vitara SUV has proven a smash hit for all the family
Suzuki Vitara S vs Mazda CX-3
Suzuki Vitara S vs Mazda CX-3 - header
Car group tests
4 Mar 2016

Suzuki Vitara S vs Mazda CX-3

We see if Suzuki's 1.4-litre turbo Vitara S is a better buy than the naturally aspirated 2.0 Mazda CX-3
Suzuki Vitara S 1.4 turbo petrol review
Suzuki Vitara S
Road tests
26 Nov 2015

Suzuki Vitara S 1.4 turbo petrol review

A turbocharged 1.4-litre engine addresses many of the complaints we had about the Suzuki Vitara compact SUV
New Suzuki Vitara S gets turbo petrol at Frankfurt
Suzuki Vitara S
News
15 Sep 2015

New Suzuki Vitara S gets turbo petrol at Frankfurt

Suzuki has revealed a new 'S' grade for the Vitara crossover, with 138bhp 1.4-litre Boosterjet turbo petrol engine
SsangYong Tivoli vs Suzuki Vitara
SsangYong Tivoli vs Suzuki Vitara
Car group tests
20 Aug 2015

SsangYong Tivoli vs Suzuki Vitara

SsangYong has turned its back on its budget roots and joined the booming crossover market with its Tivoli. Can it fell the Suzuki Vitara?
Suzuki Vitara 2015 review
Suzuki Vitara - front tracking
Road tests
15 May 2015

Suzuki Vitara 2015 review

The petrol Suzuki Vitara keeps upfront costs low and has the same rugged charm as the diesel
Suzuki Vitara vs Citroen C4 Cactus & Renault Captur
Suzuki Vitara vs Citroen C4 Cactus &amp; Renault Captur
Car group tests
12 May 2015

Suzuki Vitara vs Citroen C4 Cactus & Renault Captur

Suzuki’s Vitara has transformed from basic 4x4 to cute compact SUV. We see how it fares against the Citroen C4 Cactus and Renault Captur
Suzuki Vitara diesel 2015 review
Suzuki Vitara 2015 front
Road tests
17 Apr 2015

Suzuki Vitara diesel 2015 review

Does the new Suzuki Vitara crossover make as much sense on British roads?
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content