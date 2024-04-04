Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

New Suzuki Vitara updates: elderly SUV gets new tricks with 2024 facelift

Suzuki’s budget SUV gains upgraded safety technology to go with its new looks

by: Alastair Crooks
4 Apr 2024
Facelifted Suzuki Vitara - front tracking 4

We first tested the current generation Suzuki Vitara almost ten years ago and now the ageing SUV has been updated inside and out in an attempt to keep pace with the ever-competitive family SUV segment. 

Suzuki says the market launch for the revised Vitara will be this summer, although confirmation that the refreshed car will reach the UK is yet come. If it does arrive here, we’ll see upgraded technology inside to go with the car’s new look outside, the updated package powered by the same selection of mild-hybrid and full-hybrid engine options. 

The visual changes to the Suzuki Vitara include a new radiator grille design, headlight signature and a black section on the front bumper that resembles an old-school bull-bar. The lower grille and bumper have been reprofiled, while there’s also a new selection of exterior colours with two-tone paint finishes available. 

Not much has changed in the cabin, but there is a new nine-inch central touchscreen that features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Suzuki’s smartphone app has been added to the new Vitara as well, allowing drivers to remotely monitor the car and receive notifications on its status, location, trip history, warning lights and maintenance updates. 

The Vitara secured a five-star Euro NCAP rating in 2015, but the NCAP crash tests are far more stringent these days and five new safety features have been added as part of the facelift to keep the SUV competitive. There’s a new dual-sensor automated brake assist system, which has longer range than before, and a camera within the instrument cluster that monitors the driver’s eye and face in case of tiredness or distraction. Adaptive cruise control has been included with lane keep assist, plus there’s traffic sign recognition software too. 

Facelifted Suzuki Vitara - interior 4

As before, there’s a choice between two petrol engines. There’s a 1.4-litre mild-hybrid with 127bhp mated to a six-speed manual gearbox and a 1.5-litre full-hybrid with 113bhp mated to a six-speed automatic. Both versions can be optionally equipped with Suzuki’s ALLGRIP all-wheel drive system which features four driving modes; Auto, Sport, Snow and Lock.

The Vitara currently costs from £22,449 in mild-hybrid guise and £24,199 with the full-hybrid powertrain, with these updates we can expect the new model to come with a slight price increase if it arrives in the UK this summer.

Are you looking for the perfect SUV? These are the best SUVs currently on the market...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

