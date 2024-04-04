New Suzuki Vitara updates: elderly SUV gets new tricks with 2024 facelift

We first tested the current generation Suzuki Vitara almost ten years ago and now the ageing SUV has been updated inside and out in an attempt to keep pace with the ever-competitive family SUV segment.

Suzuki says the market launch for the revised Vitara will be this summer, although confirmation that the refreshed car will reach the UK is yet come. If it does arrive here, we’ll see upgraded technology inside to go with the car’s new look outside, the updated package powered by the same selection of mild-hybrid and full-hybrid engine options.

The visual changes to the Suzuki Vitara include a new radiator grille design, headlight signature and a black section on the front bumper that resembles an old-school bull-bar. The lower grille and bumper have been reprofiled, while there’s also a new selection of exterior colours with two-tone paint finishes available.

Not much has changed in the cabin, but there is a new nine-inch central touchscreen that features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Suzuki’s smartphone app has been added to the new Vitara as well, allowing drivers to remotely monitor the car and receive notifications on its status, location, trip history, warning lights and maintenance updates.