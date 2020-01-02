Best hybrid SUVs to buy 2024

As diesel continues to fall out of favour due to tightening emissions regulations and increasingly-high fuel costs, many of the SUVs you see on the road today are now electrified. For drivers who aren’t ready to go fully-electric, the best hybrid SUVs offer reduced emissions and increased economy over ICE models without any sacrifices in terms of power, range or capability.

Advertisement - Article continues below

As hybrid technology has worked its way throughout the car market’s mainstream, there are plenty of shapes and sizes of hybrid SUV to choose from. Whether it’s a budget-friendly small SUV or a fully kitted-out luxury seven-seater, there’ll be a hybrid SUV to fit your needs.

Our expert road testers have driven every hybrid SUV that you can buy in the UK and, to make your search as easy as possible, we’ve rounded up the top 10 best hybrid SUV models right here.

Best hybrid SUVs to buy

Read on to find the best hybrid SUVs for your money, listed in reverse order below

10. Mercedes GLC 300 e

Prices from £60,000

The GLC offers all of the luxuriousness, build-quality and technology that you’d expect from a Mercedes — along with the badge appeal — and the 300 e combines all this with a plug-in hybrid powertrain that claims an official fuel economy figure up to 565mpg.