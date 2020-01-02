Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
Best cars & vans

Best hybrid SUVs to buy 2024

Plenty of SUVs now come with hybrid power, and we’ve picked out the very best buys on today’s market

by: Shane Wilkinson
29 Apr 2024
Best hybrid SUVs - header image11

As diesel continues to fall out of favour due to tightening emissions regulations and increasingly-high fuel costs, many of the SUVs you see on the road today are now electrified. For drivers who aren’t ready to go fully-electric, the best hybrid SUVs offer reduced emissions and increased economy over ICE models without any sacrifices in terms of power, range or capability.

Advertisement - Article continues below

As hybrid technology has worked its way throughout the car market’s mainstream, there are plenty of shapes and sizes of hybrid SUV to choose from. Whether it’s a budget-friendly small SUV or a fully kitted-out luxury seven-seater, there’ll be a hybrid SUV to fit your needs.

Our expert road testers have driven every hybrid SUV that you can buy in the UK and, to make your search as easy as possible, we’ve rounded up the top 10 best hybrid SUV models right here.

Best hybrid SUVs to buy

Read on to find the best hybrid SUVs for your money, listed in reverse order below

10. Mercedes GLC 300 e

  • Prices from £60,000

The GLC offers all of the luxuriousness, build-quality and technology that you’d expect from a Mercedes — along with the badge appeal — and the 300 e combines all this with a plug-in hybrid powertrain that claims an official fuel economy figure up to 565mpg. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Of course, it’s going to be a considerable challenge to achieve this figure without extrement diligent charging, but the Merc’s fully-electric battery range of 84 miles will help a great deal towards preserving every last drop of petrol. This all helps to drive down CO2 emissions, too.

It all sounds rather promising, and the GLC’s lacklustre driving experience is the only thing that prevents it from moving further up this list.

9. Range Rover PHEV

Range Rover - front tracking11
  • Prices from £116,000
  • Best for luxury
Advertisement - Article continues below

While there’s lots of excitement about the fully-electric Range Rover, the plug-in hybrid model is already a very strong starting point for those who desire a large luxury SUV with a relatively small carbon footprint. 

There are two versions of the Range Rover PHEV, the P460e and P550e, and both of these have a 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine that’s combined with an electric motor to offer improved efficiency and up to 71 miles of fully-electric driving.

The refined nature of all-electric running suits the calm demeanour of the Range Rover, and the plug-in versions remain just as capable off-road as the Range Rover would be with a thundering diesel at the front.

8. Toyota RAV4 

  • Prices from £40,000

The Toyota RAV4 has been around for over 25 years in one form or another, but the latest version stands out with much sharper styling than its predecessors. The design is not as ‘out there’ as the smaller C-HR with its sporty coupe-style roofline, but compared to the RAV4 of old, it’s a much more appealing package for anyone who wants to make a style statement.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Now only available as a hybrid, the RAV4 is powered by a 2.5-litre petrol engine and electric motor combo that together offer just short of 220bhp, as well as the option of four-wheel drive. You also get a CVT automatic gearbox, which sounds characteristically strained under vigorous acceleration, which for some buyers will spoil the experience. The ride and driving experience are otherwise quite pleasant.

Advertisement - Article continues below

If you want a mid-size SUV hybrid that doesn’t need plugging-in, there’s still not really anything else out there to tempt you away from the RAV4. It’s not a cheap car, though, and with prices starting from around, you’ll need to be keen on the powertrain to pick a RAV4 over a diesel Skoda Kodiaq, which is cheaper and not much less economical.

7. Toyota C-HR 

  • Prices from £31,500

While small crossovers continue to prove exceptionally popular, few have the style and head-turning ability of the Toyota C-HR. Just like its predecessor, this striking little SUV won’t be to everyone’s taste, but beneath the bold body is a capable family car.

Toyota was a pioneer in hybrid tech, and the C-HR is predictably refined as a result of this expertise. While not necessarily a car for keen drivers, the small footprint and impressive economy make it a great everyday option, and a solid first step into hybrid ownership.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

This rakish styling means the C-HR does lose out on practicality compared to the Kia Niro, but there’s plenty of passenger space throughout its modern and upmarket cabin.

6. Kia Niro

  • Prices from £31,000

The Kia Niro is a regular sight on our best hybrid cars lists, thanks to its frugality, practicality and general capability. The Niro’s platform has to cater to hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully-electric power, but it isn’t compromised by this. This Kia remains a versatile family car regardless of your chosen powertrain.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Niro Hybrid claims up to 64.2mpg on the WLTP combined cycle with CO2 emissions of 100g/km. The PHEV, meanwhile, can apparently reach 353.1mpg while emitting just 23g/km of CO2. It can also cover up to 40 miles on purely-electric power.

5. BMW X5 xDrive50e 

  • Prices from £81,000

The BMW X5 xDrive50e fits the template of the big hybrid SUV perfectly. It combines a smooth 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine with a 25.7kWh battery, and this combination allows it to cover up to 70 miles on electric power.

Having such a large battery means some buyers will barely ever use the engine, but the two power sources are well integrated, adding to the X5’s air of luxury. The six-cylinder engine is refined and quiet at speed, but still delivers strong performance in tandem with the electric motor – BMW says 0-62mph takes 4.8 seconds. Given its size, the X5 isn’t the most agile PHEV on sale, but the steering is sharp and the ride is smooth when you take it easy.

4. Renault Captur 

  • Prices from £25,000
  • Best value for money
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The latest Renault Captur follows the same simple yet effective formula of its predecessor - a sensible, low-cost SUV with a generous helping of on-board tech that’s built on the same platform as the best-selling Clio

Advertisement - Article continues below

While these underpinnings make the Captur a small car in SUV terms, but the level of practicality is still impressive. The seats are adjustable, providing extra space for passengers, and the boot offers between 422 and 536 litres of space.

While it isn’t a particularly exciting performer, the Captur is comfortable over bumps and is easy to park and manoeuvre, which go even further towards making it a nice and easy car to live with. Pricing for the hybrid starts from around £25,000, so it shouldn’t break the bank, either.

3. Toyota Yaris Cross 

  • Prices from £25,500

We think the current Yaris is a fantastic supermini so it should come as little surprise that its SUV sibling, the Yaris Cross, is also a great option. Like the Yaris, the Cross uses a 114bhp 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol hybrid, mated to a CVT automatic transmission. 

It might be a bit heavier than the Yaris, but the Yaris Cross can still comfortably return over 60mpg. Unsurprisingly it’s not very quick, but this small SUV certainly feels solid enough from behind the wheel and the level of refinement is good for a car of this size. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Equipment levels are pretty generous, too. The entry-level Icon trim comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, an eight-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a reversing camera, adaptive cruise control and steering assist.

2. BMW X1 xDrive30e 

  • Prices from £47,000
  • Best driving experience
Advertisement - Article continues below

The BMW X1 has long been one of the best-driving small SUVs you can buy, and the latest car continues this legacy. The plug-in hybrid xDrive30e delivers plenty of efficiency to go with its performance, too. 

As with many plug-in hybrids, we’re sceptical of BMW’s claims of over 300mpg for the X1 when it comes to driving in the real world, but 16-20g/km of CO2 and the ability to travel up to 52 miles on battery power alone are useful figures for company car buyers. 

1. Lexus NX450h+

  • Prices from £55,000

As we’ve said, Toyota was a pioneer of hybrid technology, and its luxury sub-brand Lexus shares this wealth of knowledge. The plug-in hybrid Lexus NX450h+ is a great premium all-rounder which boasts a premium interior that’s ergonomic and practical but its powertrain is the real highlight. 

The 2.5-litre 4cyl petrol-electric plug-in hybrid is the same as you’ll find in the Toyota RAV4, but Lexus has worked on making the NX even more refined. The hybrid system is particularly clever because once the 18.1kWh battery is depleted (over 40 miles of pure-electric running is possible) it reverts to acting like a normal hybrid so you still have some sort of electrical assistance. 

The NX is also much more refined and comfortable than its Toyota cousin, and it rides better without sacrificing body control. 

The best hybrid SUVs to buy now

  1. Lexus NX450h+
  2. BMW X1 xDrive30e 
  3. Toyota Yaris Cross
  4. Renault Captur
  5. BMW X5 xDrive50e
  6. Kia Niro
  7. Toyota C-HR
  8. Toyota RAV4
  9. Range Rover PHEV
  10. Mercedes GLC 300 e

Now read our list of the best electric SUVs...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Shane Wilkinson

Shane is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2021, he worked as a radio producer and presenter for outlets such as the BBC.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Audi Q8 plug-in hybrid gets a bigger battery and more power
Audi Q8 55 TFSI e plug-in
News

New Audi Q8 plug-in hybrid gets a bigger battery and more power

The 55 TFSI e plug-in powertrain has returned to the range-topping Q8’s line up
24 Apr 2024
New Audi Q7 facelift brings back plug-in hybrid power
Updated Audi Q7 in Silver
News

New Audi Q7 facelift brings back plug-in hybrid power

Fresh technology has been added to Audi’s largest SUV for 2024
23 Apr 2024
Range Rover Electric uncovered as it begins extreme testing in Arctic Circle
Range Rover Electric - front teaser
News

Range Rover Electric uncovered as it begins extreme testing in Arctic Circle

Jaguar Land Rover has revealed the first images of its zero-emissions Range Rover, drifting on a frozen lake at -40 degrees celsius
22 Apr 2024
Best SUVs to buy 2024
Best SUVs - header image
Best cars & vans

Best SUVs to buy 2024

There are plenty of great SUVs to choose from, so we’ve picked out the very best
22 Apr 2024

More on Hybrid SUVs

New Audi Q8 plug-in hybrid gets a bigger battery and more power
Audi Q8 55 TFSI e plug-in
News
24 Apr 2024

New Audi Q8 plug-in hybrid gets a bigger battery and more power

The 55 TFSI e plug-in powertrain has returned to the range-topping Q8’s line up
New Audi Q7 facelift brings back plug-in hybrid power
Updated Audi Q7 in Silver
News
23 Apr 2024

New Audi Q7 facelift brings back plug-in hybrid power

Fresh technology has been added to Audi’s largest SUV for 2024
2024 Skoda Kodiaq: pricing and UK specs revealed for all-new family SUV
Skoda Kodiaq - front towing a boat
News
8 Apr 2024

2024 Skoda Kodiaq: pricing and UK specs revealed for all-new family SUV

Skoda’s new Kodiaq is bigger than before and will be offered with plug-in hybrid technology
Honda ZR-V review
Honda ZR-V - front tracking
In-depth reviews
19 Jan 2024

Honda ZR-V review

Honda’s answer to the Nissan Qashqai features a slick hybrid setup and generous cabin space, but it’s not without its flaws
Range Rover Velar vs Volvo XC60: 2023 twin test review
Volvo CX60 and Range Rover Velar - front tracking
Car group tests
16 Sep 2023

Range Rover Velar vs Volvo XC60: 2023 twin test review

Can the updated Range Rover Velar beat the Volvo XC60 in PHEV guise?
New Toyota Century SUV: sporty GRMN and convertible versions in the offing
Toyota Century SUV GRMN - front
News
7 Sep 2023

New Toyota Century SUV: sporty GRMN and convertible versions in the offing

Toyota’s iconic Century name enters the luxury SUV market for the first time but it’s not coming to the UK
Suzuki S-Cross review
Suzuki S-Cross - front tracking
In-depth reviews
5 Sep 2023

Suzuki S-Cross review

The Suzuki S-Cross offers a lot for the money, but its utilitarian interior and unrefined hybrid system let it down
Hyundai Kona Hybrid 2023 review
Hyundai Kona Hybrid - front cornering
Road tests
25 Aug 2023

Hyundai Kona Hybrid 2023 review

The hybrid version of our Car of the Year is still a strong small SUV, but it falls slightly short of its all-electric sibling
Mercedes GLC review
Mercedes GLC - front tracking
In-depth reviews
24 Aug 2023

Mercedes GLC review

The Mercedes GLC is a hugely impressive SUV with a fantastic interior and loads of in-car tech
Kia Niro review
Kia Niro Hybrid - front tracking
In-depth reviews
19 Jul 2023

Kia Niro review

Efficient, practical and boasting excellent on-board technology, the Kia Niro is a family SUV that offers great value for money
Hyundai Kona (2018-2023) review
Hyundai Kona Hybrid - front tracking
In-depth reviews
23 May 2023

Hyundai Kona (2018-2023) review

The Hyundai Kona has funky looks and great on-board tech, although isn't as good to drive as the class leaders
Skip advert
Advertisement
Range Rover review
Range Rover - front tracking
In-depth reviews
9 May 2023

Range Rover review

You’ll need deeper pockets than ever to buy one, but the latest Range Rover is an outstanding luxury SUV
Lexus UX review
Lexus UX 250h - front tracking
In-depth reviews
19 Apr 2023

Lexus UX review

The Lexus UX hybrid is good to drive, economical and should be easy to live with, too
Jaguar F-Pace PHEV: long-term test review
Pete Gibson with two Jaguar F-Paces
Long-term tests
13 Mar 2023

Jaguar F-Pace PHEV: long-term test review

Final report: hybrid Jag signs off with a visit from its sporty SVR relative
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content