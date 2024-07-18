Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Car Deal of the Day: award-winning Lexus NX plug-in hybrid SUV for £307 per month

The plug-in hybrid version of our favourite premium mid-size SUV is the Deal of the Day for 18 July

by: Ellis Hyde
18 Jul 2024
Lexus NX
  • Three-time Auto Express award winner
  • 40-mile EV range and plush ride
  • £307 per month with £3,007 initial payment

The Lexus NX has won our award for Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year an impressive three times on the trot, with the plug-in hybrid NX 450h+ version still our favourite in the hotly contested class. But astonishingly, the £50k is available for only £307 per month right now through our parent site Carwow.

The two-year lease deal for the Lexus NX 450h+ in Premium trim is being offered by Evans Halshaw Leasing through our parent site Carwow. It requires a reasonable initial payment of £3,007, followed by monthly payments of just £307.

Included is a standard mileage limit of 5,000 miles per year, but if you need to increase the limit to 8,000 miles a year that brings the price up to £335 per month, or £353 per month if you raise the allowance to 10,000 miles per year. 

The plug-in hybrid NX 450h+ pairs a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol with two electric motors that deliver a combined 302bhp and provide four-wheel-drive. The e-motors deliver plenty of torque to make the car quick off the line, and because they draw power from a 18.1kWh battery, offer an EV range of over 40 miles.

The Lexus NX focuses on comfort and refinement, but does handle fairly well. Meanwhile, fit and finish of the interior is excellent, and the standard kit is generous. Premium may be the entry-level specification, but it comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, a 9.8-inch touchscreen, Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay connectivity, a 10-speaker Pioneer sound system, heated front seats, a reversing camera and safety features like blind spot monitoring.

Our Deal of the Day selections are taken from the site of our parent company Carwow, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply.

Check out the Lexus NX Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

