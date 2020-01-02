Large panel vans are ideal workhorses for small business use or as part of a larger fleet, with the very best vans offering plentiful cargo space, rugged build quality, top reliability and punchy engines – helping you keep your business running day-to-day. Top large vans have plenty of versatility, ideally suited to roles from ferrying parcels around town to driving cross-country as mobile maintenance vehicles, but which model should you choose? We’ve tested every large panel van currently on the UK market to help you find the perfect commercial vehicle, listing our favourites below. There are some very long-established names like the Ford Transit and Mercedes Sprinter in this sector, with lots of body style variations to suit most needs. As well as long and short-wheelbase versions; different roof heights, seat and axle configurations and conversions are available. Modern large vans are much more refined than the noisy and spartan models of the past and are now just as easy to drive as regular cars. Creature comforts like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard fit on many models, and safety tech like lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, blind spot warning and rear traffic alert can all help towards making these big machines much easier and less intimidating to drive. Improved refinement and soundproofing measures mean that they’re also much quieter and more comfortable on the move, too. Best large panel vans 2024 Choosing the right van is a hugely important investment, no matter what your business, so we’ve thoroughly tested every large panel van on sale in the UK to come up with our list of the best ones to buy. Read on to find them listed in reverse order… 8. Maxus Deliver 9 9 Maxus is the new name for budget Chinese van maker LDV (it started out by building vans using tooling shipped from the UK LDV plant to China). The company is continuing to expand its aspirations in the commercial vehicle market, and the Deliver 9 was the first all-new Maxus van.

The Deliver 9 is certainly a step forward from its LDV predecessors in terms of looks, and its Euro 6 compliant 2.0-litre diesel engine is far more modern than the VM Motori unit found in the Maxus V80. Alternatively, if you’d prefer lower emissions, the all-electric e Deliver 9 claims up to 219 miles of battery range. However, pricing for this model starts at almost double that of the regular version. The Deliver 9 panel van comes in two lengths and roof heights, while Maxus also offers two lengths of chassis cab and a wide variety of conversion options. The diesel engine makes 161bhp and 375Nm of torque, so it'll cope with most demands. In the cab, the Deliver 9 offers passengers plenty of comfort options as standard, including air conditioning and cruise control. There's even a Deliver 9 Luxury model, with kit such as LED headlights, keyless entry, blind spot and lane assist, alloy wheels and smartphone connectivity. 7. Citroen Relay/Peugeot Boxer/Vauxhall Movano 9 The Citroen Relay, Vauxhall Movano and Peugeot Boxer are all essentially the same van, but with different badges on the nose. Thankfully, there's plenty of variety in the range, so finding the right version to suit your needs should be fairly straightforward.

There are four lengths in three wheelbases and three roof heights on offer, which means cargo volumes range from 8-17 cubic metres, while a payload of up to 1.9 tonnes is available if that's what's important to you. Like rivals, there are off-the-shelf conversions also available, with Luton, dropside, tipper, box body and even curtainside versions available direct from dealers. Electric versions of the Relay, Movano and Boxer are also all available. The interior is fairly basic when compared to the very latest large vans, but it's functional, robust and roomy enough for three passengers. The diesel-powered vans are fitted with BlueHDi engines, with power outputs ranging from 118 to 163bhp. While these engines are a bit noisy, they get the job done. 6. Iveco Daily 9 While Iveco is more suited to making trucks for heavy haulage, the Iveco Daily is the smallest vehicle that the truck maker builds. The Daily comes with a choice of engines, with the light-duty versions featuring a 2.3-litre diesel, and the heavy-duty vans coming with a 3.0-litre diesel with up to 210bhp. That latter engine is offered in vans that exceed the 3.5-tonne LCV weight limit, so you'll need a CV licence to drive one. The latest round of updates saw the Daily get a subtly revised look, too, but it's one that's designed to deliver greater efficiency over a radical revamp. Driving the Daily needn’t be intimidating, despite being one of the largest panel vans on the market – useful tech like autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist and crosswind monitoring has been added to make driving easier and safer. The addition of the latest connected services also makes it a good choice for fleet operators. 5. Renault Master/Nissan Interstar 9 The Renault Master offers a wide range of options in the large van market. With four wheelbase lengths and three roof heights, there's sure to be a panel van to suit your needs.

Throw in the option of front or rear-wheel drive, and the Master really does cater for nearly every requirement. That includes electrification, with the Master ZE offering zero emissions driving for urban deliveries. The most recent update to the Master introduced more car-like touches, and as ever it's a decent place to sit, with that tall driving position delivering a great view out. All of these attributes are shared with the Nissan Interstar – formerly known as the NV400 – which is essentially the same van (bar the electric option), with a five-year warranty where the Master's is three years. Both have a 100,000-mile limit, though. 4. Ford Transit 9 With the latest Transit, Ford divided up the range so that the largest model is called Transit, with the Transit Custom catering for the medium-sized van sector. That has allowed Ford to concentrate on producing a large van that's perfect for work use, while constant updates have helped to keep the Transit fresh. The latest EcoBlue diesel engine is far more efficient than the older TDCi unit, and this will allow you to travel much further between fill-ups without any compromise when it comes to payload. Opt for the 10-speed auto gearbox, and this offers efficiency and pulling power in equal measure.

As the brand continues to move towards electrification, Ford has added the option of a 2.0-litre EcoBlue mild-hybrid diesel drivetrain to the Transit. This system uses an integrated starter/generator to recover energy while the vehicle is coasting and stores it in a 48-volt lithium-ion battery. This energy is then used to support the engine and save fuel. An all-electric E-Transit is also available with a claimed battery range of up to 196 miles. As with previous generations, there are panel van, crew cab and tipper versions of the Transit, while the passenger carrying version makes an excellent minibus. If you have a specific need in mind from your Transit, then a chassis cab version is available for conversion companies to use as a foundation. 3. Volkswagen Crafter/MAN TGE 9 If the MAN TGE looks familiar, it should, because aside from the MAN badges, it's essentially a rebadged Volkswagen Crafter. MAN is part of the VW Group, and while the maker is famous for its trucks, it has added the TGE to the line-up to cater for fleet truck users who need something a little smaller to bolster their fleet. Both vans take the formula of the mid-sized T6.1 Transporter and super-sized it. There's the same level of quality inside, and it uses the same tech you'll find in the VW passenger car range. That means air conditioning, adaptive cruise control and lane assist are on offer, while self-parking including trailer assist is also available.

The Crafter and TGE are surprisingly car-like to drive, too. They feel nimble and handle well for such a large van, while still offering the high driving position and clear view of the road ahead that these machines are known for. You can even specify a truck-style ‘ergoComfort suspension’ seat for greater long-distance comfort. Like the Sprinter, there are diesel engines offered to make light work of the heaviest payloads, while different van lengths and roof heights are available. There are Crew Cab and tipper variants, too. 2. Mercedes Sprinter 9 The Sprinter offers all of the payload, cargo volume and configurations you could possibly need from a large van, while it also features plenty of tech from the Mercedes car range. The Sprinter was the second model from Mercedes to receive the MBUX infotainment system (after the A-Class), and the van's connectivity means it's easy for fleet operators to monitor and track their vehicles via dedicated software. Throw in the latest safety kit and highlights such as blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control and lane keeping, and the Sprinter is a safe place to be. Go for a high-spec version and it's plush, too. As with the Ducato, there are a variety of lengths and roof heights on offer, and this generation of Sprinter is the first to be offered with a more efficient front-wheel drive layout. Diesel power is standard across the range, while the eSprinter offers electric drive that’s particularly ideal for urban delivery firms. 1. Fiat Ducato 9 While the Fiat Ducato looks similar to the Citroen Relay and Peugeot Boxer on the outside, it’s on the inside where these vans differ as the Fiat uses the brand’s own engines and tech. These impressive powertrains, along with a sheer amount of customisation options and versatility, all earned the Ducato a Van of the Year commendation at our 2023 New Car Awards.

The majority of large vans are offered with various body lengths (wheelbases) and roof heights, while chassis cab variants in different lengths offer a wide range of conversion options to buyers. If you're going down the conversion route, some are available directly from the factory, but there are also plenty of approved companies who can build a vehicle to your exact requirements. In addition, there are single and twin-wheel rear axle options available for carrying the heaviest payloads, front-wheel drive to maximise payload volume, and even 4x4 vans with a raised ride height for more rugged work. Multi-seat crew van and crew cab variants are also on offer, as are tipper and pick-up versions, while multi-seat minibus versions cater for the private hire market and schools. Conversions also allow you to fit out the interior of a panel van however you want – including adding racking and other useful features. The latest large vans are prepped to an industry standard so they're ready to be kitted out from the factory. It’s worth noting that the size of the van you can drive depends on your driving licence. Anyone with a regular category B licence can drive a van weighing no more than 3.5-tonnes. Generally speaking, if you passed your driving test before 1 January 1997, you’ll also have the additional C1 category on your licence, allowing you to drive vans weighing up to 7.5-tonnes. If payload rather than cargo volume is important to you, and depending upon any licence restrictions, it could be worthwhile looking at a slightly smaller van so you don't break the limit. Thinking of making the switch to electric power? These are the best all-electric vans...