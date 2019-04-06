Iveco Daily van review

About the Iveco Daily

As with many other vans of various shapes and sizes, the latest Iveco Daily looks remarkably similar to the model it has replaced. Fortunately, the previous Daily was already a capable machine thanks to its body-on-frame construction and seemingly endless customisation options.

The Daily’s basic design can be traced back to 2016, so it was inevitable that the on-board tech, features and powertrains would all be destined for modernisation. Today, diesel power is still on offer, courtesy of 2.3-litre or 3.0-litre engines — both of which are available with varying power outputs ranging from 114bhp right up to 204bhp — but with an increasing number of businesses looking to reduce their emissions (and subsequent running costs) the 3.0-litre engine also comes with the option of compressed natural gas (CNG) power. For those who want to completely cut out their exhaust emissions, a fully electric Iveco e-Daily is also available.

Unlike some electric rivals, the Iveco e-Daily actually offers the same cargo capacities and towing limits as the diesel, so there are far fewer sacrifices that need to be made by those wanting battery power.

The Daily’s ladder-frame chassis means there’s a large number of body variations to choose from, along with three lengths of wheelbase. Panel van, luton van, chassis cab and crew cab set-ups are all offered, along with a minibus and even a 4x4 model.