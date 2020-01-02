Best large panel vans 2025
Pick the right large panel van and you'll have a machine that can do all sorts of jobs
Large panel vans are ideal workhorses for small-business use or as part of a larger fleet. As the name suggests, they can carry more cargo than small or mid-size vans and they usually come in a wider range of different bodystyles to cater for more business requirements.
The very best large vans offer plentiful cargo space, rugged build quality, top reliability and punchy engines – helping you keep your business running day-to-day and your drivers happy. The top options in the large van class have plenty of versatility. They can fill a range of roles from ferrying parcels around town to transporting tradesmen and their tools or driving cross-country as mobile maintenance vehicles.
There’s lots of choice out there so which model should you choose? Our experts have tested every large panel van on the UK market to help you find the perfect commercial vehicle for your business, and you’ll find our recommended options below.
Compare the best large panel vans
|Ranking
|Model
|Prices from
|Auto Express rating (out of 5)
|Max. payload
|Max. load volume
|1
|Renault Master/Nissan Interstar
|£32,390 (Interstar, exc. VAT)
|4.5
|1,625kg
|14.8 cubic metres
|2
|Ford Transit
|£42,235 (exc. VAT0
|4.5
|2,447kg
|15.1 cubic metres
|3
|Citroen Relay/Peugeot Boxer/Vauxhall Movano
|£31,105 (Relay, exc. VAT)
|4
|2,115kg
|17 cubic metres
|4
|Volkswagen Crafter / MAN TGE
|£38,570 (exc. VAT)
|4.5
|2,573kg
|18.4 cubic metres
|5
|Toyota Proace Max
|£33,724 (exc. VAT)
|4.5
|1,460kg
|17 cubic metres
|6
|Fiat Ducato
|£34,260 (exc. VAT)
|3.5
|2,000kg
|17 cubic metres
|7
|Iveco Daily
|£40,000 (exc. VAT)
|3.5
|3,820kg
|17.5 cubic metres
|8
|Mercedes Sprinter
|£48,965 (exc. VAT)
|3.5
|2,479kg
|15.5 cubic metres
Click the links in our table above or keeping reading to find our road testers' verdicts on the best large vans you can buy in the UK..
1. Renault Master/Nissan Interstar
- Prices from £32,390 (Interstar, excl. VAT)
- Maximum payload: 1,625kg
- Maximum load volume: 14.8 cubic metres
The latest Renault Master and Nissan Interstar are two of the freshest models on the current large-van market, because they both arrived in 2024. This relative youth compared with the majority of long-serving rivals works in Nissan and Renault’s favour, because both vans surprisingly refined machines to drive, not to mention spacious to work with. Each van shares the same design and characteristics, so the best choice will largely depend on any tempting deals that you can find when it’s time to buy (or lease).
There’s plenty of options when it comes to the configuration of your ideal Master or Insterstar, too, because there are three length and height combinations to choose from, as well as the option of a crew cab. On top of this, there’s also a selection of powertrains that range from diesel to fully electric power.
“On the road, a lofty driving position gives you a clear view ahead, while the weighting of the controls, noise levels and ride comfort, helps the Master to be an intuitive and comfortable van to drive, both on the motorway and around town.” - Dean Gibson, senior road test editor
2. Ford Transit
- Prices from £42,235 (excl. VAT)
- Maximum payload: 2,447kg
- Maximum load volume: 15.1 cubic metres
With the latest Transit, Ford divided up the range so that the largest model is called Transit, with the Transit Custom catering for the medium panel van sector. That has allowed Ford to concentrate on producing a large van that's perfect for work use, while constant updates have helped to keep the Transit fresh.
The latest EcoBlue diesel engine is far more efficient than the old TDCi unit, and this will allow you to travel much further between fill-ups without any compromise when it comes to payload. Opt for the 10-speed auto gearbox and this offers efficiency and pulling power in equal measure. Of course, if efficiency and low emissions are at the top of your list of priorities, there’s always the electric E-Transit to consider.
“The Transit can't quite match some of the advanced safety and connectivity tech that's available on rivals such as the Mercedes Sprinter, but it still offers car-like technology in the cab, a surprisingly entertaining drive and decent running costs.” - Sam Naylor, Auto Express contributor
3. Citroen Relay/Peugeot Boxer/Vauxhall Movano/Fiat Ducato
- Prices from £31,105 (Relay, incl. VAT)
- Maximum payload: 2,115kg
- Maximum load volume: 17 cubic metres
The Citroen Relay, Vauxhall Movano and Peugeot Boxer are all essentially the same van, but with different badges on the nose. Thankfully, there's plenty of variety in the range, so finding the right version to suit your needs should be fairly straightforward. There are four lengths in three wheelbases and three roof heights on offer, which means cargo volumes range from 8-17 cubic metres, while maximum payload of over tonnes is available if that's what's important to you.
As with their rivals, there are off-the-shelf conversions also available, with Luton, dropside, tipper, box body and even curtainside versions available direct from dealers. Electric versions of the Relay, Movano and Boxer are also all available. The interior is fairly basic when compared with the very latest large vans, but it's functional, robust and roomy enough for three passengers. The diesel-powered vans are fitted with BlueHDi engines that offer various power outputs, and while these engines are a bit noisy, they get the job done.
“The diesel models are properly old school, with plenty of noise, but good power, too, while the electric version is a bit more refined, but still a big, heavy workhorse that gives few concessions to comfort.” - Dean Gibson, senior road test editor
4. Volkswagen Crafter/MAN TGE
- Prices from £38,570 (Crafter, excl. VAT)
- Maximum payload: 2,573kg
- Maximum load volume: 18.4 cubic metres
If the MAN TGE looks familiar, it should, because aside from the MAN badges, it's essentially a rebadged Volkswagen Crafter. MAN is part of the VW Group, and while the maker is best known for its trucks, it has added the TGE to the line-up to cater for truck users who need something a little smaller to bolster their fleet. There’s little difference between these two vans besides the badge, but this means both are equally capable.
Both the Crafter and TGE offer the same level of quality inside, and they use the tech you'll find in the VW passenger-car range. This means air-conditioning, adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist are on offer, while self-parking including trailer assist is also available. The Crafter and TGE are surprisingly car-like to drive, too. They feel nimble and handle well for such a large van, while still offering the high driving position and clear view of the road ahead that these machines are known for.
“The Crafter and TGE's suspension is well resolved, and the van doesn't bounce around quite as much as rival vans when it's unladen. It still smooths out when you have a payload on board, but without anything being carried the TGE feels relaxed and smooth.” - Sam Naylor, Auto Express contributor
5. Toyota Proace Max
- Prices from £33,724 (excl. VAT)
- Maximum payload: 1,460kg
- Maximum load volume: 17 cubic metres
The Toyota Proace Max is another recent arrival onto the large panel van scene, but it probably looks familiar because it shares the same basic design as Stellantis’s large vans; the Citroen Relay, Peugeot Boxer and Vauxhall Movano. There’s a reason why the Toyota outshines its siblings, though, and that is the brand’s 10-year/100,000-mile warranty.
Provided that your Proace Max is serviced at a Toyota-approved workshop either yearly or every 10,000 miles, you should enjoy a stress-free life when it comes to maintenance. There’s also the choice of diesel or fully electric power, and both versions are generously equipped. The Max is less daunting to drive than its looks suggest, too, and a rear-view camera makes up for the lack of rear windows.
Unsurprisingly for a van of this type the driving position is high, but it’s easy to get used to and gives a great view of the road ahead. It’s easy to see around you with the big, well-positioned convex wing mirrors.” - Charlie Harvey, Auto Express contributor
6. Fiat Ducato
- Prices from £34,260 (excl. VAT)
- Maximum payload: 2,000kg
- Maximum load volume: 17 cubic metres
While the Fiat Ducato looks similar to the Citroen Relay and Peugeot Boxer on the outside, it’s on the inside where these vans differ, because the Fiat uses the brand’s own engines and tech. The Ducato’s 2.2 Multijet 3 diesel is available with either 138 or 178bhp, and both have the choice of a six-speed manual or nine-speed automatic gearbox. Alternatively, an all-electric Fiat e-Ducato is also available, and this has a claimed battery range of up to 263 miles.
As well as the panel van, there's a spacious crew van variant, along with a dropside or tipper – the latter of which comes in either single or double-cab forms. Whichever version you choose, the Fiat can be had with a traction-control system that can compensate for off-road driving, while the stability control automatically adjusts according to the amount of payload and its distribution in the load area. Unfortunately, the Ducato is far from being the most sophisticated large van to drive, but if you’re not fussed about refinement, it is still a very capable load lugger.
“The Fiat Ducato has been on sale in its current form for a long time if you don’t count the facelifts it’s had over the years. This means it feels older than it looks to drive, especially when it comes to comfort and refinement.” - Sam Naylor, Auto Express contributor
7. Iveco Daily
- Prices from £40,000 (excl. VAT)
- Maximum payload: 3,820kg
- Maximum load volume: 17.5 cubic metres
While Iveco is more suited to making trucks for heavy haulage, the Iveco Daily is the smallest vehicle that the manufacturer builds. The Daily comes with a choice of engines, with the light-duty versions featuring a 2.3-litre diesel, and the heavy-duty vans coming with a 3.0-litre diesel with up to 204bhp. That latter engine is offered in vans that exceed the 3.5-tonne LCV weight limit, so you'll need a CV licence to drive one. There’s also a pure-electric model called the eDaily.
It’s been with us since 2014, but the latest round of updates have seen the Iveco Daily get a subtly revised look. This wasn’t purely for cosmetic reasons, either, because it’s actually been designed to deliver greater efficiency. Driving the Daily isn’t too stressful, despite it being one of the largest panel vans on the market, as it’s fitted with useful tech such as autonomous emergency braking, lane-keeping assist and crosswind monitoring. These have been added to make driving a bit easier and safer. Iveco’s connected services also make the Daily a good choice for fleet operators.
“No matter which size of Iveco Daily you drive, there’s little escaping this van’s sheer bulk. However, it’s not as intimidating to drive as it may first seem, and the rear-wheel-drive powertrains allow for a surprisingly tight turning circle that makes this large van remarkably easy to swing around tight bends.“ - Shane Wilkinson, senior content editor
8. Mercedes Sprinter
- Prices from £48,965 (excl. VAT)
- Maximum payload: 2,479 kg
- Maximum load volume: 15.5 cubic metres
The Mercedes Sprinter offers all of the payload, cargo volume and configurations you could possibly need from a large van, while it also features plenty of tech from the brand’s car range. In short, there’s plenty to like, but all of this comes at a pretty significant cost.
The Sprinter was the second model from Mercedes to receive the MBUX infotainment system (after the Mercedes A-Class), and the van's connectivity means it's easy for fleet operators to monitor and track their vehicles via dedicated software. Throw in modern safety kit and highlights such as blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control and lane keeping, and the Sprinter is a reassuring place to be. Go for a high-spec version and it's plush, too. There’s also the option of the fully electric Mercedes eSprinter, and this can cover up to 272 miles on the WLTP combined cycle.
“The first thing that strikes you about the Sprinter is how light the steering feels. That's because it now comes with speed-sensitive power steering that adjusts its assistance according to how fast you are going. At low-speeds, the assistance is ramped up significantly so that parking and doing three-point turns is a doddle.” - Dean Gibson, senior road test editor.
How we choose the best large panel vans
Large vans have come a long way in recent years, with engineering and technological developments making these vehicles far more refined to drive than ever before. These improving standards are at the forefront of our expert road testers’ minds when they drive every large van you can buy in the UK. During our in-depth testing procedure, we carefully inspect areas including ride quality, manoeuvrability and the weight of the controls to determine just how easy a van is to drive every day.
If you’re munching up plenty of miles on a very regular basis, it’s only right that you should feel comfortable, but this shouldn’t come at the cost of durability. We thoroughly test every van’s build quality to ensure that it’ll stand up to the test of time while keeping its occupants cosy. Great tech that informs as well as it entertains bodes well for a van, too, while a full suite of modern safety features is another big plus.
Of course, a pleasant driving experience is only one piece of this large puzzle, and cargo-carrying capacity remains as crucial as ever. So, naturally, every van’s payload, load volume and towing capacity plays a key role in determining its ranking on this list.
Choosing the right large panel van
While diesel engines are still the most common powertrain in the big van sector, there's now an increasing number of electric vans available for those looking for a zero-emissions vehicle. Many drivers will find these electric versions even easier and more comfortable to drive than their diesel counterparts, too, because they're automatic and move in relative silence. Even better, the latest big vans are packed with technology, with some featuring the kind of kit you'd usually find in cars, as well as the latest telematics tech, so operators can get the most out of busy fleets.
The majority of large vans are offered with various body lengths (wheelbases) and roof heights, while chassis-cab variants in different lengths offer a wide range of conversion options to buyers. If you're going down the conversion route, some variants are available directly from the factory, but there are also plenty of approved companies who can build a vehicle to your exact requirements.
In addition, there are single and twin-wheel rear axle options available for carrying the heaviest payloads, front-wheel drive to maximise payload volume, and even 4x4 vans with a raised ride height for more rugged work.
Multi-seat crew van and crew cab variants are also on offer, as are tipper and pick-up versions, while multi-seat minibus versions cater for the private-hire market and schools. Conversions also allow you to fit out the interior of a panel van however you want – including adding racking and other useful features. The latest large vans are prepped to an industry standard so they're ready to be kitted out from the factory.
It’s worth noting that the size of the van you can drive depends on your driving licence. Anyone with a regular category B licence can drive a van weighing no more than 3.5-tonnes. Generally speaking, if you passed your driving test before 1 January 1997, you’ll also have the additional C1 category on your licence, allowing you to drive vans weighing up to 7.5-tonnes. If payload rather than cargo volume is important to you, and depending upon any licence restrictions, it could be worthwhile looking at a slightly smaller van so you don't break the limit.
Thinking of making the switch to electric power? These are the best electric vans...