Best large panel vans 2025

​Large panel vans are ideal workhorses for small-business use or as part of a larger fleet. As the name suggests, they can carry more cargo than small or mid-size vans and they usually come in a wider range of different bodystyles to cater for more business requirements.

The very best large vans offer plentiful cargo space, rugged build quality, top reliability and punchy engines – helping you keep your business running day-to-day and your drivers happy. The top options in the large van class have plenty of versatility. They can fill a range of roles from ferrying parcels around town to transporting tradesmen and their tools or driving cross-country as mobile maintenance vehicles.

There’s lots of choice out there so which model should you choose? Our experts have tested every large panel van on the UK market to help you find the perfect commercial vehicle for your business, and you’ll find our recommended options below.

Compare the best large panel vans

Click the links in our table above or keeping reading to find our road testers' verdicts on the best large vans you can buy in the UK..

.

1. Renault Master/Nissan Interstar

Prices from £32,390 (Interstar, excl. VAT)

Maximum payload: 1,625kg

Maximum load volume: 14.8 cubic metres

Advertisement - Article continues below

The latest Renault Master and Nissan Interstar are two of the freshest models on the current large-van market, because they both arrived in 2024. This relative youth compared with the majority of long-serving rivals works in Nissan and Renault’s favour, because both vans surprisingly refined machines to drive, not to mention spacious to work with. Each van shares the same design and characteristics, so the best choice will largely depend on any tempting deals that you can find when it’s time to buy (or lease).