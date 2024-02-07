New Nissan Interstar large van revealed with Interstar-e electric version

The Nissan Interstar’s cargo area has improved access, courtesy of a sliding side door that's 40mm wider, while the load area is 100mm longer, and cargo capacities start at 10.8 cubic metres. Payload weights are also up, with some vans offering a two-tonne payload, while the Interstar-e can accept up to 1.6 tonnes and still be driveable on a standard car licence. There's a maximum towing capacity of 2,500kg, too.

There will be the usual range of panel van body options with two lengths and two roof heights, while chassis cab and factory-built conversions will also be offered, including tipper, crew van, dropside and box vans variants. Nissan is going to offer a campervan conversion to tap into that expanding market as well.

As with the Master, the Interstar is brand-new from the wheels up, but has been designed by Nissan's UK design studio in London. It features a front end that has an imposing look, with square lamp units, the Interstar name across the nose, a boxy grille and sharp LED daytime running lights. Further back, a raked windscreen and flat floor boost aerodynamics to improve efficiency by 20 per cent over the outgoing model.

There's a new Nissan Interstar on the way, with diesel and all-electric versions of the large van set to arrive later in 2024. The new model shares its technology with the recently revealed Renault Master , but while Renault has offered an electric version of the Master for a few years, this is the first time that Nissan has had a large electric van to tempt operators, and it's called the Nissan Interstar-e.

The Interstar cab has been overhauled to create more space and additional storage (there's up to 135 litres of cubby space around the cabin), and a three-seat layout will continue to be the standard option. Heated seats and a heated windscreen will be offered, while the hard-wearing upholstery has been redesigned to offer greater comfort than before. The electric Interstar-e features a seven-inch driver's display, while the main screen measures 10 inches across. This setup will be available as an option on higher-spec diesel vans.

Power for the diesel Nissan Interstar comes from a 2.0-litre single turbo unit, which is designed to deliver strong pulling power and good efficiency, and caters for longer distance work. It will come in 105, 130, 150 and 170 dCi guises with a six-speed manual gearbox, while the two higher powered engines will be available with a ZF-sourced nine-speed auto. All vans are front-wheel drive.

The Interstar-e will be offered with two power outputs and two battery sizes – either a 40kWh van with 128bhp, or an 87kWh model with 140bhp - with ranges of 124 miles and 285 miles respectively, although of course this will be dependent on payloads and other factors. Fast charging of up to 130kW on the 87kWh battery version means that 156 miles of range can be added in half an hour, while 11kW AC charging is standard with this model, and 22kW AC is offered as an option. This means the 87kWh battery can be charged from 10-100 per cent in four hours. The 40kWh version has maximum charging of 50kW, or 7kW AC, with 11kW offered as an option.

Standard safety kit on board includes forward emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, a driver tiredness monitor, rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring and trailer sway assist. Another useful feature is the addition of a brake sensor system that optimises braking power regardless of how much weight is being carried. The braking tech is stronger than before, with the emergency brake system able to react in half the time that the old van managed. This system also boosts energy recuperation in the electric van.

Partnership Need to sell your car? Find your best offer from over 5,000+ dealers. It’s that easy. Sell your car

The arrival of the new Interstar-e marks another step in Nissan's full electrification of its commercial vehicle line-up. The smaller Townstar-e is already offered, while the mid-sized Primastar will go electric with the arrival of an all-new model in 2026, and Nissan is looking to be a fully-electric commercial vehicle maker well ahead of the 2035 deadline. The new Interstar will be available to order by Q2 of 2024, with deliveries due to start by Q4.

Now read more about the best big panel vans...