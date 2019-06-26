Renault Master van review

About the Renault Master

It’s not often that a manufacturer decides to entirely redesign a van from the ground up, yet here we are with the all-new fourth-generation Renault Master. Starting from a blank slate was an important move for Renault, and one that it hopes will help close the gap to the Ford Transit and Mercedes Sprinter that currently occupy spot one and two as Europe’s best-selling large vans.

This Mk4 Renault Master replaces the third-gen model, first introduced in 2010 and later facelifted in 2019, with a fresh look and a newfound focus on aerodynamic efficiency. As the largest van in the brand’s lineup, it offers far greater load-hauling capabilities than its Trafic and Kangoo siblings. There are currently three different length and height combinations available for the panel and crew cab bodies, along with a range of factory conversions. All in, Renault claims there are 40 body configurations on offer. Subtle design decisions, including a more steeply-raked windscreen and small aero elements in the front bumper, have helped to reduce drag by 20 per cent compared to the old Master – an important metric when it comes to eeking out as much EV range as possible.

The diesel vans are front-wheel drive and come with three different power levels ranging from 128bhp to 168bhp. A six-speed manual gearbox is standard-fit, while a new nine-speed automatic will be available for all but the least powerful model. The electric Master E-Tech impresses with its class-topping range of up to 285 miles, a figure possible thanks to the slippery new bodywork and its big 87kWh battery. The latter is hooked up to a 138bhp front-mounted motor (other markets also get a smaller battery and motor pairing) that delivers 300Nm of torque – 50Nm behind the slowest diesel and some 130Nm off the Ford E-Transit.