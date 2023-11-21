Watch out Ford Transit! New Renault Master aims to conquer the large panel van segment

Revealed at the Solutrans Commercial Vehicle Show in France, the new Renault Master is the largest model in the brand's UK commercial fleet, sitting above the smallest Kangoo and mid-size Trafic. It promises to be the most efficient and connected van in the range, and it's the first to use the new Renault logo that first debuted on the Megane E-Tech.

In terms of design, Renault has introduced a new front end to the Master with large C-shaped LED headlight signatures and a horizontal strip stretching across the grille. The rear features a fresh set of rear lights but overall it’s unsurprisingly a recognizable shape.

Renault is touting improved aerodynamic efficiency compared with the old one thanks to a shorter bonnet, reduced angle of the windscreen, and a tapered rear end that has yielded improvements of around 20 per cent compared with the current model. These improvements bring benefits in reducing wind noise at speed, as well as reducing fuel consumption and emissions.

Those emissions are under 200g/km, which should challenge the latest Ford Transit. There are two versions of the 2.0-litre diesel engine ranging from 128bhp to 169bhp. You can have front or rear-wheel drive configurations, depending on the wheelbase you go for. Gearbox options are a standard six-speed manual, or nine-speed automatic. A maximum payload figure of 2396kg is competitive, although there are versions of the Transit that can handle up to 2800kg.