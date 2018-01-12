Citroen Relay van review

Used - available now 2020 Ford Kuga 36,000 milesAutomaticPetrol2.5L Cash £18,300 View Kuga 2022 Kia Sorento 92,070 milesAutomaticDiesel2.2L Cash £22,300 View Sorento 2022 MINI 3-Door Hatch 33,356 milesAutomaticPetrol1.5L Cash £17,300 View 3-Door Hatch 2021 Kia Sportage 40,500 milesManualPetrol1.6L Cash £15,300 View Sportage

Before Peugeot/Citroen and the Fiat groups merged to form Stellantis, the Relay and Boxer were differentiated from the Ducato courtesy of the different diesel and electric powertrains used by both makers. But today there is engine parity under the Stellantis umbrella, while an update at the end of 2024 saw all three models achieve equal status in terms of electric drive – before then, Fiat created the e-Ducato in-house, while Citroen/Peugeot farmed the Relay/Boxer electrification out to a third party.

As well as this update, all three large vans (plus the Vauxhall Movano) gained new front end designs to differentiate them, while the Relay benefitted from an improved touchscreen system taken from Fiat. All models in the Relay line-up come in Enterprise trim, but there are a number of options to choose from to make the van driving experience more upmarket.

There’s a starting price of around £33,000 ex.VAT for the diesel version of the Relay, although the sheer variety of body styles on offer means that what you pay will vary according to which model you choose. For starters, the panel van comes in three lengths (called L2, L3 and L4), and there are three roof heights (H1, H2 and H3), although you can’t get every roof height in every body length. At the large end of the scale you’ll also need a pre-1997 driving licence or C1 commercial vehicle permission to drive, because these versions have a gross vehicle weight of more than 3.5 tonnes.

On top of this, Citroen offers a passenger-carrying Window Van (in three guises), a Chassis Cab (in five styles), a Chassis Crew Cab, Floor Cab (for Luton and low-loader bodies), plus open-bed Dropside, Dropside Crew and Tipper styles straight from the factory. On top of that, there are a number of approved converters out there that can adapt the Relay to nearly any requirement.