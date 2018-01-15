Citroen Dispatch van review

Our opinion on the Citroen Dispatch

While the Citroen Dispatch name has been around since 1994, the current third generation was launched in 2016. It was given a facelift at the end of 2024, but the van’s overall appeal in the medium-sized van sector remains unchanged. It’s not the most spacious van in the class, but it’s quite comfortable to drive, has plenty of car-derived equipment on board and is available with either diesel or all-electric powertrains. There are two body lengths on offer, while a crew van variant offers a level of versatility that will be useful for certain businesses. Overall, it’s a decent medium-sized van with no vices and plenty of useful touches.

About the Citroen Dispatch

The third-generation Citroen Dispatch is a medium-sized van that goes by many different names as a result of mass badge engineering. For starters, it’s called the Citroen Jumpy in Europe, and when it was first launched in 2016 it arrived alongside the Peugeot Expert. Later the Vauxhall Vivaro (and Opel version) joined the fray when PSA Group took over the company, then when PSA merged with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in 2021, the Fiat Scudo joined the fleet. As well as these vans, the Toyota Proace is also derived from the same model. But that’s not all, because there are passenger carrying versions of all of the above, so you also have the Citroen SpaceTourer, Peugeot Traveller, Vauxhall Vivaro Life, Opel Zafira Life (not sold in the UK), Toyota Proace Verso and Fiat Ulysse (also not sold in the UK), plus there’s the Citroen Holidays campervan, too.