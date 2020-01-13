Peugeot Expert van review

Our opinion on the Peugeot Expert

While the Peugeot Expert was launched way back in 2016, a recent facelift means it is still very relevant to modern van buyers. Other vans in this class are more spacious inside, but the Expert is comfortable, well-equipped and has an excellent electric model available as well as the normal diesel options. Two body length options and a crew van mean there should be a version to suit most businesses, and the new design is rather modern looking, at least from the front.

About the Peugeot Expert

The current-generation Peugeot Expert first arrived in 2016 with a new platform, improved looks and a range of safety kit added to the equipment list. The range was then updated in 2024 with a facelift, bringing a new front-end look and more equipment inside.

The Peugeot Expert is a medium-sized van that also goes by various other names as a result of badge engineering, most notably the incredibly similar Citroen Dispatch. There’s also a Vauxhall version called the Vauxhall Vivaro, and to complicate matters these vans have different names abroad as well (Citroen Jumpy and Opel Vivaro). The Fiat Scudo and Toyota Proace are yet more current vans derived from the same platform, and there are passenger versions of these vans as well to add still more confusion in. All you really need to know is that these models are built together and share pretty much everything but the design (inside and out) and badges.