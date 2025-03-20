New Peugeot Expert Sport is a Le Mans-inspired van for the road

When you think of motorsport, vans typically don’t come to mind first – although Peugeot is looking to change that with its new Expert Sport van. Designed to rival the likes of the Ford Transit MS-RT and fellow Stellantis stablemate, the Vauxhall Vivaro GS, the Peugeot Expert Sport van gets a host of visual tweaks inside and out.

It might go on sale from 1 April, but the Peugeot Expert Sport van clearly takes itself quite seriously, with a new bodykit made up from a reshaped rear bumper, side skirts and a fresh front lip spoiler. There are also 18-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Nankang tyres to help it stand out even further from the standard Expert, which was facelifted just last year.

Elsewhere you’ll find a ‘Kryptonite livery’ (inspired by the colour scheme that adorns Peugeot’s 9X8 Le Mans racer) with bright green paint for the larger rear roof spoiler, ‘Sport’ badging on the back door, tabs within the new-look grille and some distinctive decals down the side. There are two paint finishes available, Ice White and Titanium Grey, with both offered on the Panel Van and Crew Van bodystyles.

The interior gets a few tweaks, including ‘Sport’ indents in the perforated eco-leather seats that have bright green stitching. Peugeot says the seats should also stand up to harsh jobs, thanks to their tear-resistant, water-repelling material.

Based on the top-rung ‘Asphalt’ trim, the Expert Sport adds a ‘Comfort Pack’ that includes dual-zone climate control, keyless go, wireless smartphone charging, a heated leather steering wheel and a heated driver’s seat. Standard features on the Expert Sport include front and rear park assist, blind-spot detection, LED headlights, a 10-inch touchscreen with integrated sat-nav and Peugeot’s ‘OK Peugeot’ voice-assistant system.

The Expert Sport comes with either diesel or fully electric power, too. Ignoring the lesser-powered 1.5-litre and 2.0-litre diesels, the Expert Sport kicks off with the most powerful 178bhp 2.0-litre BlueHDi, which costs from £41,295 in Panel Van guise, or £43,995 for the Crew Van (both excluding VAT).

The E-Expert Sport Panel Van is priced from £51,845, with the Crew Van costing from £54,545 (both excluding VAT). Charging speeds remain the same as before, with a 100kW charger taking 45 minutes to top up the 75kWh battery from zero to 80 per cent. Thanks in part to the bodykit and the sporty tyres, the range drops slightly from the standard E-Expert’s 217 miles to 209 miles.

