Vauxhall Vivaro GS returns to give British-built van a sporty makeover

GS trim is now available on the diesel and pure-electric versions of Vauxhall’s medium-size panel van

By:Ellis Hyde
22 Jan 2025
Vauxhall Vivaro GS - front static 6

The Vauxhall Vivaro and Vivaro Electric are once again available to order in GS trim, giving the medium-size panel van sportier looks and a racier interior treatment to help it stand out on the building site.

Vauxhall’s rival to the Ford Transit Custom received a significant facelift last year, which included a much sharper front-end design. GS trim builds on that by adding a front lip spoiler, new side skirts, a redesigned rear bumper, a prominent roof spoiler and a set of black 18-inch alloy wheels fitted with high-load capacity tyres from Nankang. There’s also a choice of two premium paint colours: Quartz Silver and Mercury Grey.

Inside, GS trim vans get ‘eco-leather’ seats with red contrast stitching and embossed GS logos, and perforations to provide ventilation – a welcome touch sure to make long motorway hauls more comfortable. As the Vivaro will be a workhorse to many, the seat material was selected in part because of its durability and resistance to tearing.  

Every Vivaro already has a 10-inch instrument display and a 10-inch central touchscreen, sat-nav, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, load-through bulkhead and centre seat that can fold flat to provide a handy workspace. 

GS trim adds the Comfort Pack, which includes dual-zone climate control, keyless entry and start and a wireless smartphone charging pad. There’s also a heated leather steering wheel, heated driver’s seat and thorax side airbags as part of the Winter Pack. A 180-degree parking camera and blind spot detection also feature.

The new Vivaro GS starts from £39,990 (excluding VAT) and is available as either a regular panel van or six-seater double cab. These get a 2.0-litre diesel that produces 143bhp when equipped with a six-speed manual gearbox, or 177bhp if you upgrade to the eight-speed automatic. 

Meanwhile the Vivaro Electric GS costs from £48,940 (excluding VAT and with the Government’s plug-in van grant applied). The EV is powered by a 75kWh battery and 134bhp electric motor that provide up to 209 miles of range. With a maximum charging speed of 100kW, a 5-80 per cent rapid top-up takes 45 minutes.

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

