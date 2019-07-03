Vauxhall Vivaro van review

Refinement is good, and the Vivaro is relatively quiet at higher speeds – especially if you’ve got a load out back softening some of the road noise penetrating the bulkhead. We just wish the door mirrors were larger so you could have a better feel for your surroundings.

Cab and Interior

If you're trading in your old Vauxhall Vivaro for the current one, you'll immediately notice the lower seating position from behind the wheel. Thanks to its new running gear, the driving position is very car-like. It's still taller than most SUVs, but doesn't quite have the same commanding position that the old Vivaro did.

However, there's plenty of seat and wheel adjustment, so it's easy to get comfortable, and the seats themselves are reasonably supportive. Standard-fit lumbar support helps, although they might feel a little soft for some. One niggle is that while the driver gets a left armrest, there isn't one on the right – so you’re forced to lean into the centre of the van to get comfortable, or rest your arm on the window, which feels a little high.

The seats themselves are trimmed in easy-clean fabric, while all vans get a pair of passenger seats. However, if you are regularly travelling three-up, you might want to look elsewhere, because the Vivaro isn't the most comfortable three-seat van on the market – especially if you go for the manual, which will have you regularly brushing your companion’s knee.

The Vivaro's dashboard is identical to the one you'll find in the Citroen Dispatch or Peugeot Expert, with facelifted versions getting a pair of bright, clear digital displays. Most functions are on the central touchscreen, although the climate controls are separate, which we like. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto make pairing your phone nice and easy, and you can run maps and media seamlessly just as you would in most modern cars.

Build quality is fine rather than particularly premium, with hard wearing plastics that feel robust and solid, while storage is useful, too. The middle seat has a section that folds to create a table, while the seat bases open to reveal under-floor storage, although this is also where loads come through if you're using the hatch in the bulkhead. The glovebox is on the small side, courtesy of the position of the fuse box next to it, but there's dashtop storage and deep door bins, plus individual cupholders on either side of the dash.

