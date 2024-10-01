Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Vauxhall trials hydrogen-powered vans in the UK as new EV alternative

The hydrogen-powered Vivaro can travel around 250 miles on a tankful and has a 1,000kg maximum payload

By:Tom Jervis
1 Oct 2024
Vauxhall Vivaro Hydrogen - front tracking6

Vauxhall is trialling a hydrogen fuel-cell (FCEV) version of its Vivaro van in the UK ahead of the launch of the larger Movano Hydrogen later this year.

Based on the Vauxhall Vivaro Electric, the Vivaro Hydrogen is already sold in Europe for just over 71,000 Euros (£59,200) and is fitted with a 45kW fuel cell and a 10.9kWh battery pack, which are located under the front seats. These return a WLTP range of 249 miles, which is almost 50 miles more than the Vivaro Electric when equipped with a 75kWh battery.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Vauxhall says the Vivaro Hydrogen can travel up to 31 miles on electricity alone without drawing any power from the fuel cell, while clever packaging means it has the same load area of 6.1 cubic metres and a maximum payload of 1,000kg.

However, unlike in the EV variant, making use of this maximum payload shouldn’t impact the Vivaro Hydrogen’s range too much. Plus, Vauxhall says refuelling the 5kg hydrogen fuel tanks should only take around five minutes, about the same time it takes to fill up a diesel van.

Yet, there remains the problem of infrastructure; while the EU is heavily invested in FCEV technology – new laws require there to be a refuelling station every 200km on major roads – reception has thus far been somewhat apathetic in the UK. In fact, at the time of writing, there are only 16 hydrogen refuelling stations in the UK.

With the 311-mile-range Movano Hydrogen going on sale towards the end of 2024, Vauxhall is teaming up with British firm Ryze Hydrogen in order to make choosing an FCEV a more attractive proposition. As part of this partnership, Ryze and Vauxhall are planning to provide refuelling solutions on-site and at “convenient locations” for fleet customers.

This news comes soon after BMW announced its FCEV partnership with Toyota, with both automotive giants planning to share Toyota’s upcoming third-generation hydrogen fuel-cell technology. Hyundai has also thrown its hat into the hydrogen ring recently, announcing its own collaboration with Skoda.

Would you ever own a hydrogen car? Let us know in the comments section below...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him throwing away his dignity by filming videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Renewed calls for government action on “unfair” hospital parking prices
hospital parking

Renewed calls for government action on “unfair” hospital parking prices

Last year NHS car parks raked in over £145 million in hospital parking fees, with some locations charging as much as £7 for two hours of parking
News
1 Oct 2024
October energy price cap makes charging an EV 10 per cent more expensive
Polestar 2 connected to a Pod Point SOLO S3 wallbox charger

October energy price cap makes charging an EV 10 per cent more expensive

The average driver will now pay roughly £1.30 more to charge their car at home, or as much as £27.30 extra per year
News
1 Oct 2024
Streaming killed the CD in-car: but car makers should listen to the Swifties
CD player in a car

Streaming killed the CD in-car: but car makers should listen to the Swifties

The music industry points to 7m drivers who are still playing compact discs, and says Taylor Swift fans still love a CD
News
27 Sep 2024
New Vehicle Risk Ratings replace UK car insurance groups to bring clarity on costs
Car insurance policy

New Vehicle Risk Ratings replace UK car insurance groups to bring clarity on costs

The car insurance industry has launched new Vehicle Risk Ratings, to give fresh insight into car insurability and costs
News
27 Sep 2024

Most Popular

You can buy a Dacia Duster and a Dacia Spring for the price of a top-spec Vauxhall Corsa
Dacia Duster and Spring - opinion

You can buy a Dacia Duster and a Dacia Spring for the price of a top-spec Vauxhall Corsa

Mike Rutherford takes a look at the cost of some new cars, and wonders how manufacturers come up with the excessive price tags
Opinion
29 Sep 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Classy Nissan Ariya electric SUV for £247 per month
Nissan Ariya - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: Classy Nissan Ariya electric SUV for £247 per month

Modern looks and a cleanly-styled interior come as standard with this top-spec Ariya, and at £247 per month, it's our Deal of the Day for 27 September
News
27 Sep 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Sleek Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint for £318 per month
Alfa Romeo Giulia - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: Sleek Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint for £318 per month

Alfa’s stylish sports saloon still turns heads, and you don’t necessarily need to spend a fortune to get one
News
28 Sep 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content